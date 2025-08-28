Minneapolis Massacre Culprit Released Disturbing Manifesto And Photos Before Fatal Rampage

ADVERTISEMENT

Minneapolis shooter Robin Westman timed the release of a spine-chilling manifesto on YouTube, hours before shooting innocent little children inside a church.

What should have been a serene back-to-school Mass at Annunciation Catholic School turned into a bloodbath after the 23-year-old shooter opened fire through the church’s stained glass windows.

Highlights Robin Westman was identified as the shooter who unleashed horror inside the Annunciation Catholic School church.

The suspect had barricaded the church doors before unleashing a volley of bullets at the children and adults.

Right before the shooting, Robin's YouTube channel released videos of cartridge magazines that had disturbing messages scribbled on them.

One clip also contained a four-page manifesto that included messages to the suspect's family, friends, and parents.

Image credits: Sky News

Trigger warning: this article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some.

“I also love when kids get shot, I love to see kids get torn apart,” the suspect wrote in a journal entry before unleashing the horror.

Two children, aged 8 and 10, lost their lives in the violent shooting that unfolded early Wednesday, August 27.

Robin had barricaded the church doors before unleashing a volley of bullets at the children and adults, seated in the pews.

The suspect “approached on the side of the building and began firing a rifle through the church windows towards the children in the pews,” Minneapolis Chief Brian O’Hara said at a news conference. “He struck children and worshipers that were inside the building.”

Image credits: WDIO

Little children spoke about bullets spraying at them while they were attending their first Mass of the new school year.

10-year-old Weston Halsne said he ran under a pew when Robin shot at them just before 8:30 a.m.

“My friend Victor, like saved me… because he laid on top of me, but he got hit,” the fifth-grader told NBC affiliate KARE.

He said he hopes Victor is “good in the hospital.”

The body of Robin, formerly known as Robert Westman, was found lifeless at the back of the church

Image credits: marygracewestman

Danielle Gunter said her 13-year-old son Endre Gunter was struck in the stomach during the massacre.

“Our son was shot at school today, inside a church praying with his classmates,” she told CNN and said a first responder rushed to her son’s aid.

“He said the officer rendered aid, hugged him, reassured him, and prayed with him before getting into the ambulance,” Danielle added.

Image credits: Robin W

Minneapolis parent Shea McAdaragh was sitting in the back pews of the church with his second-grade son when the massacre began.

“I remember no screaming. I remember gunshots and silence,” the father recalled.

He soon saw a “normal, everyday beat cop” chasing after the shooter.

“He just immediately ran toward the direction of the shooter,” he told CNN.

“I remember no screaming. I remember gunshots and silence,” said a father who sat in the back pews of the church

Image credits: KARE 11

The bloodbath ended with Robin being found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the back of the church.

The suspect lay lifeless in the church, years after graduating from the very same school in 2017.

Mary Grace Westman, the suspect’s mother, had worked as a secretary at the Annunciation school for five years before her 2021 retirement.

Image credits: Annunciation Catholic School

Robin, born Robert Westman, had applied to change birth names in Dakota County at the age of 17; the change was granted in January 2020, as per court documents.

The petition said Robin “identifies as a female and wants her name to reflect that identification.”

However, Robin reportedly expressed doubts about gender identity prior to the shooting.

“I look pretty, smart and modest. I think I want to wear something like this for my shooting,” read the shooter’s twisted messages

Image credits: Robin W

“I don’t want to dress girly all the time but I guess sometimes I really like it. I know I am not a woman but I definitely don’t feel like a man,” read one of the suspect’s journal entries.

“I really like my outfit. I look pretty, smart and modest. I think I want to wear something like this for my shooting,” the message continued.

The suspect’s notebook included a drawing of what appeared to be the layout of the church

Image credits: CBS Evening News

Robin uploaded disturbing videos online that were timed to be released on YouTube right before the attack.

One disturbing video captured Robin’s arsenal of weapons and a handwritten four-page manifesto that gave a deeper look into the shooter’s mind.

Image credits: CBS

In one clip, Robin proudly showed off cartridge magazines, which had messages like “for the children” scribbled on them.

The US president’s name was also written on one cartridge magazine.

As for the four-page manifesto, Robin included messages dedicated to his family and friends, including his parents.

“To my family and friends,” the manifesto read. “I don’t expect forgiveness … I do apologize for the effects my actions will have on your lives.”

“To my Mother and Father, I am sorry I didn’t turn out as you had hoped,” Robin wrote in his four-page manifesto

Image credits: Mary Grace Westman

Robin wrote a chilling message addressed to his parents in the manifesto.

“To my Mother and Father, I am sorry I didn’t turn out as you had hoped. You did not fail me, you gave me so much,” Robin wrote.

“Please do not think you have failed as parents. I was corrupted by this world and have learned to hate what life is,” continued the message.

Image credits: WDIO

In one section, Robin spoke about wanting “this for so long” and being “severely depressed,” with thoughts of self-harm.

“I am not well. I am not right. I am a sad person, haunted by these thoughts that do not go away. I know this is wrong, but I can’t seem to stop myself,” the message said.

The suspect spoke about feeling “severely depressed” for a long time

Image credits: CBS Evening News

Robin’s journal entries included twisted messages that were written using Cyrillic characters as well.

A notebook belonging to the assailant contained drawings, one of which appeared to be the layout of the Annunciation Church.

Meanwhile, the writings included fantasies about “being that scary horrible monster standing over those powerless kids.”

Image credits: Robin W

The shooter wrote about “feeling good” about the Catholic school being the target.

“It seems like a good combo of easy attack form and devastating tragedy and I want to do more research. I have concerns about finding a large enough group. I want to avoid any parents, but pre and post school drop off,” read one page from the writings.

“Maybe I could attack an event at the on-site church,” the shooter penned. “I think attacking a large group of kids coming in from recess is my best plan … Then from there I can go inside and k***, going for as long as I can.”

“Children were ducked down, adults were protecting children, older children were protecting younger children,” the school principal said in a statement

Image credits: CBS

Following the shooting, school’s principal Matt DeBoer said the teachers were “heroes” within “seconds of this situation beginning.”

“Children were ducked down, adults were protecting children, older children were protecting younger children, and as we heard earlier, it could have been significantly worse without their heroic action,” he said.

“This was a nightmare, but we call our staff the dream team,” he added.

If you or someone you know is struggling with self-harm or thoughts of ending their own life, help is available: International Hotlines

Social media was flooded with heartbroken reactions following the school shooting

