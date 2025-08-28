Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Minneapolis Massacre Culprit Released Disturbing Manifesto And Photos Before Fatal Rampage
Close-up portrait of the Minneapolis massacre culprit linked to a disturbing manifesto and fatal rampage.
Crime, Society

Minneapolis Massacre Culprit Released Disturbing Manifesto And Photos Before Fatal Rampage

Minneapolis shooter Robin Westman timed the release of a spine-chilling manifesto on YouTube, hours before shooting innocent little children inside a church.

What should have been a serene back-to-school Mass at Annunciation Catholic School turned into a bloodbath after the 23-year-old shooter opened fire through the church’s stained glass windows.

Highlights
  • Robin Westman was identified as the shooter who unleashed horror inside the Annunciation Catholic School church.
  • The suspect had barricaded the church doors before unleashing a volley of bullets at the children and adults.
  • Right before the shooting, Robin's YouTube channel released videos of cartridge magazines that had disturbing messages scribbled on them.
  • One clip also contained a four-page manifesto that included messages to the suspect's family, friends, and parents.
    Minneapolis shooter Robin Westman timed the release of a spine-chilling manifesto on YouTube, hours before shooting innocent kids

    Blurred photo of Minneapolis massacre culprit releasing disturbing manifesto and photos before fatal rampage

    Image credits: Sky News

    Trigger warning: this article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some. 

    “I also love when kids get shot, I love to see kids get torn apart,” the suspect wrote in a journal entry before unleashing the horror.

    Two children, aged 8 and 10, lost their lives in the violent shooting that unfolded early Wednesday, August 27.

    Robin had barricaded the church doors before unleashing a volley of bullets at the children and adults, seated in the pews.

    The suspect “approached on the side of the building and began firing a rifle through the church windows towards the children in the pews,” Minneapolis Chief Brian O’Hara said at a news conference. “He struck children and worshipers that were inside the building.”

    Police officers gather outside Annunciation School during the Minneapolis massacre investigation after culprit released disturbing manifesto.

    Image credits: WDIO

    Little children spoke about bullets spraying at them while they were attending their first Mass of the new school year.

    10-year-old Weston Halsne said he ran under a pew when Robin shot at them just before 8:30 a.m.

    “My friend Victor, like saved me… because he laid on top of me, but he got hit,” the fifth-grader told NBC affiliate KARE.

    He said he hopes Victor is “good in the hospital.”

    The body of Robin, formerly known as Robert Westman, was found lifeless at the back of the church 

    Young man in a red shirt and black cap linked to Minneapolis massacre culprit seen before fatal rampage.

    Image credits: marygracewestman

    Danielle Gunter said her 13-year-old son Endre Gunter was struck in the stomach during the massacre.

    “Our son was shot at school today, inside a church praying with his classmates,” she told CNN and said a first responder rushed to her son’s aid.

    “He said the officer rendered aid, hugged him, reassured him, and prayed with him before getting into the ambulance,” Danielle added.

    Hand holding a black magazine with disturbing white text written on it related to Minneapolis massacre culprit manifesto.

    Image credits: Robin W

    Minneapolis parent Shea McAdaragh was sitting in the back pews of the church with his second-grade son when the massacre began.

    “I remember no screaming. I remember gunshots and silence,” the father recalled.

    He soon saw a “normal, everyday beat cop” chasing after the shooter.

    “He just immediately ran toward the direction of the shooter,” he told CNN.

    “I remember no screaming. I remember gunshots and silence,” said a father who sat in the back pews of the church

    Floral memorial with sunflowers and mixed bouquets placed in tribute related to Minneapolis massacre culprit incident.

    Image credits: KARE 11

    The bloodbath ended with Robin being found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the back of the church.

    The suspect lay lifeless in the church, years after graduating from the very same school in 2017.

    Mary Grace Westman, the suspect’s mother, had worked as a secretary at the Annunciation school for five years before her 2021 retirement.

    Image credits: Annunciation Catholic School

    Comment by Deann Radick saying his mom is part of the problem, related to Minneapolis massacre culprit manifesto and photos.

    Robin, born Robert Westman, had applied to change birth names in Dakota County at the age of 17; the change was granted in January 2020, as per court documents.

    The petition said Robin “identifies as a female and wants her name to reflect that identification.”

    However, Robin reportedly expressed doubts about gender identity prior to the shooting.

    “I look pretty, smart and modest. I think I want to wear something like this for my shooting,” read the shooter’s twisted messages

    Hand holding a firearm magazine with disturbing writing linked to Minneapolis massacre culprit's manifesto and photos.

    Image credits: Robin W

    “I don’t want to dress girly all the time but I guess sometimes I really like it. I know I am not a woman but I definitely don’t feel like a man,” read one of the suspect’s journal entries.

    “I really like my outfit. I look pretty, smart and modest. I think I want to wear something like this for my shooting,” the message continued.

    The suspect’s notebook included a drawing of what appeared to be the layout of the church

    Hand holding a knife over a notebook sketch with a disturbing manifesto and photo layout linked to Minneapolis massacre culprit.

    Image credits: CBS Evening News

    Robin uploaded disturbing videos online that were timed to be released on YouTube right before the attack.

    One disturbing video captured Robin’s arsenal of weapons and a handwritten four-page manifesto that gave a deeper look into the shooter’s mind.

    Image credits: CBS

    In one clip, Robin proudly showed off cartridge magazines, which had messages like “for the children” scribbled on them.

    The US president’s name was also written on one cartridge magazine.

    As for the four-page manifesto, Robin included messages dedicated to his family and friends, including his parents.

    “To my family and friends,” the manifesto read. “I don’t expect forgiveness … I do apologize for the effects my actions will have on your lives.”

    “To my Mother and Father, I am sorry I didn’t turn out as you had hoped,” Robin wrote in his four-page manifesto

    Three people sitting closely together at a table, related to Minneapolis massacre culprit photo and disturbing manifesto.

    Image credits: Mary Grace Westman

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing the Minneapolis massacre culprit and the motive behind the fatal rampage.

    Robin wrote a chilling message addressed to his parents in the manifesto.

    “To my Mother and Father, I am sorry I didn’t turn out as you had hoped. You did not fail me, you gave me so much,” Robin wrote.

    “Please do not think you have failed as parents. I was corrupted by this world and have learned to hate what life is,” continued the message.

    Close-up portrait of a young man linked to Minneapolis massacre culprit and released disturbing manifesto before fatal rampage.

    Image credits: WDIO

    Comment from Debbie Nance noting the Minneapolis massacre culprit wrote his disturbing manifesto in Russian.

    In one section, Robin spoke about wanting “this for so long” and being “severely depressed,” with thoughts of self-harm.

    “I am not well. I am not right. I am a sad person, haunted by these thoughts that do not go away. I know this is wrong, but I can’t seem to stop myself,” the message said.

    The suspect spoke about feeling “severely depressed” for a long time

    Handwritten disturbing manifesto pages and sketch linked to Minneapolis massacre culprit before fatal rampage.

    Image credits: CBS Evening News

    Alt text: Screenshot of a social media comment expressing frustration about the Minneapolis massacre culprit's online content.

    Robin’s journal entries included twisted messages that were written using Cyrillic characters as well.

    A notebook belonging to the assailant contained drawings, one of which appeared to be the layout of the Annunciation Church.

    Meanwhile, the writings included fantasies about “being that scary horrible monster standing over those powerless kids.”

    Close-up of a dark shirt with bold text related to anxiety seen in disturbing Minneapolis massacre culprit manifesto photos.

    Image credits: Robin W

    The shooter wrote about “feeling good” about the Catholic school being the target.

    “It seems like a good combo of easy attack form and devastating tragedy and I want to do more research. I have concerns about finding a large enough group. I want to avoid any parents, but pre and post school drop off,” read one page from the writings.

    “Maybe I could attack an event at the on-site church,” the shooter penned. “I think attacking a large group of kids coming in from recess is my best plan … Then from there I can go inside and k***, going for as long as I can.”

    “Children were ducked down, adults were protecting children, older children were protecting younger children,” the school principal said in a statement

    Image credits: CBS

    Following the shooting, school’s principal Matt DeBoer said the teachers were “heroes” within “seconds of this situation beginning.”

    “Children were ducked down, adults were protecting children, older children were protecting younger children, and as we heard earlier, it could have been significantly worse without their heroic action,” he said.

    “This was a nightmare, but we call our staff the dream team,” he added.

    If you or someone you know is struggling with self-harm or thoughts of ending their own life, help is available: International Hotlines

    Social media was flooded with heartbroken reactions following the school shooting

    Comment by Michael Henderson stating "Not old enough to drink but can own guns" with reaction emojis below, related to Minneapolis massacre culprit.

    Facebook comment by Georgette Biscotto criticizing the Minneapolis massacre culprit before the fatal rampage.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing mental illness in relation to the Minneapolis massacre culprit.

    Comment discussing the manifesto of the Minneapolis massacre culprit and the potential link to SSRI medication use.

    Comment expressing outrage over Minneapolis massacre culprit releasing disturbing manifesto and photos before fatal rampage.

    Screenshot of disturbing manifesto text posted by Minneapolis massacre culprit before fatal rampage.

    Bridget Bennett, top fan, expressing prayers and heartbreak for families affected by Minneapolis massacre culprit's actions and manifesto.

    Comment on social media about gun control and prayers posted before Minneapolis massacre culprit's fatal rampage.

    Text comment by Patricia Estenik Haley on social media stating parents should be held accountable, related to Minneapolis massacre culprit.

    Comment by William V Geron discussing trauma, revenge, and family impact related to Minneapolis massacre culprit manifesto and photos.

    Screenshot of social media comment about gun culture related to Minneapolis massacre culprit manifesto and photos before fatal rampage.

    Comment by Esther Bonds reflecting on the isolation and rage linked to being trans before Minneapolis massacre culprit's fatal rampage.

    Comment from Bernadette Mastrangelo Moriarty questioning how someone becomes deranged at a young age related to Minneapolis massacre culprit.

    Comment from Better America questioning how the Minneapolis massacre culprit was able to purchase all weapons.

    Comment expressing prayers for victims of Minneapolis massacre, criticizing gun access for mentally unstable individuals.

    Comment from Terry Minor about red flags, emphasizing attention to troubled loved ones related to Minneapolis massacre culprit manifesto.

    Angela Rodriguez commenting about upbringing in church and possible grooming by priests in a Facebook post discussing Minneapolis massacre culprit.

    Comment by Amy Joy expressing condolences and frustration over gun violence after Minneapolis massacre culprit's manifesto release.

    Comment by Beezer Clapp discussing gun access and its role in gun violence related to Minneapolis massacre culprit manifesto.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
