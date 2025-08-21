Radical Right-Winger Changes Gender After Conviction And Will Now Serve Sentence In Women’s Jail

ADVERTISEMENT

A radical right-winger, who once posted a picture of a burning Pride flag and called transgender people “parasites,” successfully changed genders and secured a spot in a women’s prison.

The case of Marla-Svenja Liebich has sparked controversy in Germany, with many questioning the genuineness of her late-life gender change.

Liebich, 53, spent a significant portion of her life being involved in radical extremist activists. But at the time, she was known as Sven Liebich and identified as a male.

During her hate-preaching years, Liebich was a member of the banned neo-fascist group called Blood and Honor.

Liebich was seen as a ringleader and instigator for east Germany’s far-right movement in the ’90s and organized rallies in Halle.

She was accused of inciting hatred and has worn fascist insignia while participating in protests with red, white and black flags.

The fascist even advertised a baseball bat as a “deportation aid,” making clear her sentiments to violently drive out immigrants and minorities.

More recently, Liebich showed avid support for the Russian President.

The convicted fascist changed her name to Marla-Svenja Liebich after Germany introduced its Self-Determination Act

The extremist was convicted in July 2023 and sentenced to a total of one year and six months in prison without parole for extreme right incitement to hatred, defamation, and insult.

Liebich, who identified as a male since birth, officially changed her name and gender by the end of 2024 and appeared in court wearing a leopard-print top and some lipstick underneath her thick mustache.

She explained earlier this year that she was afraid of facing “discrimination” from male inmates, and hence, changed her gender and requested a sentence in a female prison.

In the past, Liebich has made numerous anti-LGBTQ+ statements and called transgenders “parasites.”

Liebich was vocally homophobic during Pride month in 2022, sharing a rant against the LGBTQ+ community.

She also posted a picture of a burning rainbow flag alongside her strongly worded message.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RTL Aktuell (@rtlaktuell)

Liebich’s last-minute gender change after being convicted of hate crimes sparked outrage in Germany, with many questioning the timing of the decision.

Many wondered whether the gender change was genuinely about identity or a strategy to serve her prison sentence in a female prison’s milder conditions.

The convicted fascist is expected to be put behind bars at the women’s Chemnitz prison.

“I will begin my prison sentence as scheduled. On August 29, 2025, at 10pm, I will arrive at the Chemnitz correctional facility with my suitcases,” she wrote online.

Liebich was able to easily change her gender with Germany’s recently introduced Self-Determination Act.

The reform took effect in November 2024, with the intention of making the legal change of one’s gender easier for transgenders. Critics believed the old system was intrusive and degrading.

The new system allowed individuals above the age of 14 to legally change their name and gender with a simple declaration at the registry office. No medical assessments, no hormone therapy and no surgery is now required.

Previous requirements like psychiatric evaluations and family court approval were also removed.

Germany’s Self-Determination Act allows individuals to change their gender with a simple declaration at the registry office

Image credits: FilmPartner24 / YouTube

Critics believe the new system offers legal loopholes that can be exploited.

Hence, some have questioned the genuineness of Liebich’s gender change.

The news sparked mixed opinions online, with one asking, “Of course! Where should a woman be imprisoned? In a men’s jail?”

Liebich “is abusing the system,” read a second comment, while a third said, “So the law prioritizes ideology over safety. Got it.”

“This raises serious questions about balancing individual rights with safety and fairness,” commented another. “Laws are important, but their real-world impact must always be carefully considered.”

“I’m switching up instantly if they throw the book at me. Anybody with half a brain would do the same if the option’s there,” another said.

The news triggered heated discussions online

