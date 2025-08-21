Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Radical Right-Winger Changes Gender After Conviction And Will Now Serve Sentence In Women’s Jail
Radical right-winger wearing sunglasses and a large hat after gender change, preparing to serve sentence in women's jail.
Social Issues, Society

Radical Right-Winger Changes Gender After Conviction And Will Now Serve Sentence In Women’s Jail

A radical right-winger, who once posted a picture of a burning Pride flag and called transgender people “parasites,” successfully changed genders and secured a spot in a women’s prison.

The case of Marla-Svenja Liebich has sparked controversy in Germany, with many questioning the genuineness of her late-life gender change.

    A radical right-winger sparked controversy for her gender change after receiving a prison sentence

    Large historic courthouse building under clear sky, related to radical right-winger serving sentence in women's jail.

    Image credits: lapping / Pixabay

    Highlights
    • Marla-Svenja Liebich sparked controversy for late-life gender change.
    • The radical right-winger changed her gender after being sentenced to prison for hate crimes.
    • Critics questioned the genuineness and timing of her gender change, which was made easy through Germany's recent Self-Determination Act.

    Liebich, 53, spent a significant portion of her life being involved in radical extremist activists. But at the time, she was known as Sven Liebich and identified as a male.

    During her hate-preaching years, Liebich was a member of the banned neo-fascist group called Blood and Honor.

    Liebich, 53, spent a significant portion of her life being involved in radical extremist activists

    Man with red armband speaking into microphone at a public rally, related to radical right-winger gender change after conviction.

    Image credits: Markus Heine / Getty Images

    Liebich was seen as a ringleader and instigator for east Germany’s far-right movement in the ’90s and organized rallies in Halle.

    She was accused of inciting hatred and has worn fascist insignia while participating in protests with red, white and black flags.

    Courtroom scene with legal professionals discussing radical right-winger gender change after conviction for jail sentence placement.

    Image credits: Jan Woitas / dpa / Getty Images

    The fascist even advertised a baseball bat as a “deportation aid,” making clear her sentiments to violently drive out immigrants and minorities.

    More recently, Liebich showed avid support for the Russian President.

    The convicted fascist changed her name to Marla-Svenja Liebich after Germany introduced its Self-Determination Act

    Person in leopard print shirt, wide black hat, and sunglasses, showcasing radical right-winger gender change after conviction.

    Image credits: Sebastian Willnow / Getty Images

    The extremist was convicted in July 2023 and sentenced to a total of one year and six months in prison without parole for extreme right incitement to hatred, defamation, and insult.

    Liebich, who identified as a male since birth, officially changed her name and gender by the end of 2024 and appeared in court wearing a leopard-print top and some lipstick underneath her thick mustache.

    Person with a mustache wearing a wide-brimmed hat and leopard print top, representing radical right-winger gender change story

    Image credits: Sebastian Willnow / Getty Images

    She explained earlier this year that she was afraid of facing “discrimination” from male inmates, and hence, changed her gender and requested a sentence in a female prison.

    In the past, Liebich has made numerous anti-LGBTQ+ statements and called transgenders “parasites.”

    In the past, Liebich has made anti-LGBTQ+ statements and called transgenders “parasites”

    Person wearing leopard print shirt, wide black hat, and sunglasses sitting with cane and handbag, radical right-winger gender change.

    Image credits: Sebastian Willnow / Getty Images

    Liebich was vocally homophobic during Pride month in 2022, sharing a rant against the LGBTQ+ community.

    She also posted a picture of a burning rainbow flag alongside her strongly worded message.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by RTL Aktuell (@rtlaktuell)

    Liebich’s last-minute gender change after being convicted of hate crimes sparked outrage in Germany, with many questioning the timing of the decision.

    Many wondered whether the gender change was genuinely about identity or a strategy to serve her prison sentence in a female prison’s milder conditions.

    The radical extremist shared a picture of a burning Pride flag in 2022

    Man in a green polo shirt sitting at a table during a legal proceeding about radical right-winger gender change.

    Image credits: Heiko Rebsch / Getty Images

    The convicted fascist is expected to be put behind bars at the women’s Chemnitz prison.

    “I will begin my prison sentence as scheduled. On August 29, 2025, at 10pm, I will arrive at the Chemnitz correctional facility with my suitcases,” she wrote online.

    Person who changed gender after conviction walking outside with another individual on a sunny day.

    Image credits: Heiko Rebsch / Getty Images

    Liebich was able to easily change her gender with Germany’s recently introduced Self-Determination Act.

    The reform took effect in November 2024, with the intention of making the legal change of one’s gender easier for transgenders. Critics believed the old system was intrusive and degrading.

    The new system allowed individuals above the age of 14 to legally change their name and gender with a simple declaration at the registry office. No medical assessments, no hormone therapy and no surgery is now required.

    Previous requirements like psychiatric evaluations and family court approval were also removed.

    Germany’s Self-Determination Act allows individuals to change their gender with a simple declaration at the registry office

    Radical right-winger with large hat and sunglasses after gender change, serving sentence in women's jail.

    Image credits: FilmPartner24 / YouTube

    Critics believe the new system offers legal loopholes that can be exploited.

    Hence, some have questioned the genuineness of Liebich’s gender change.

    The news sparked mixed opinions online, with one asking, “Of course! Where should a woman be imprisoned? In a men’s jail?”

    Person with mustache wearing a large hat, applying red nail polish, relating to radical right-winger gender change after conviction.

    Image credits: FilmPartner24 / YouTube

    Liebich “is abusing the system,” read a second comment, while a third said, “So the law prioritizes ideology over safety. Got it.”

    “This raises serious questions about balancing individual rights with safety and fairness,” commented another. “Laws are important, but their real-world impact must always be carefully considered.”

    “I’m switching up instantly if they throw the book at me. Anybody with half a brain would do the same if the option’s there,” another said.

    The news triggered heated discussions online

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing gender identity with heart emojis, related to radical right-winger changes gender.

    Comment saying Freedom for Svenja with multiple red heart emojis, related to radical right-winger gender change and women's jail.

    Comment on social media expressing support for Marla-Svenja, related to radical right-winger gender change after conviction.

    Screenshot of a social media comment saying Brave lady in response to radical right-winger changing gender after conviction.

    User comment on social media with username hansk9601 expressing liking for Svenja with a heart emoji.

    Social media post praising individual related to radical right-winger who changed gender after conviction.

    Screenshot of a social media post showing a user commenting on medicine with laughing emojis, discussing a sudden change in taste.

    Comment by Catherine Robyn on a post, mentioning she may have to get rid of the mustache, related to radical right-winger changes gender.

    Comment by Jennifer Rose Murray on social media discussing a radical right-winger’s gender change after conviction.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Edward Bardsley stating modern problems require modern solutions.

    Comment from Stefanie Carter reacting with laughter emojis, discussing radical right-winger changing gender and serving sentence in women's jail.

    Comment by Toseland questioning Geneva convention and expressing disbelief about gender change after conviction in radical right-winger case.

    User comment from Pat Dello expressing disapproval by stating would be funny if not so serious and horribly wrong.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Gál Cristian saying "What a time to be alive" with laughing emojis.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    As an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda, I specialize in breaking celebrity news, pop culture coverage, and viral stories that spark global conversation. From Hollywood red carpets to the latest viral news, from trending topics to big pop culture moments, I enjoy crafting engaging stories that make readers stop, join the conversation, and hit the share button.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    As an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda, I specialize in breaking celebrity news, pop culture coverage, and viral stories that spark global conversation. From Hollywood red carpets to the latest viral news, from trending topics to big pop culture moments, I enjoy crafting engaging stories that make readers stop, join the conversation, and hit the share button.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    momofarcher avatar
    Jennifer Smith
    Jennifer Smith
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He is doing this just to further hurt transgender people and if you can’t see that I feel sorry for your lack of understanding on the issue.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Quite so. The transphobes are constantly banging on about men changing gender so they can access female facilities to perve on women, which realistically just does not happen, so he's doing exactly that just to further make that point. I've no idea what it's like inside German Women's prisons, but I do hope he's put alongside some really violent women, IYSWIM.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    mariannekraus avatar
    Marianne
    Marianne
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This person must be an ally of JK Rowling, dedidated to prove to the world that she has been right all along. (And just to make that clear, I do not approve of this. But as with any new legal situation, use cases will create nuance to new laws.)

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
