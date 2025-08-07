Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
J.K. Rowling Speaks Out After Woman Gets Mad Alleged Trans Employee Offered To Help Her 14YO
M&S store exterior with glass windows and mannequins, related to alleged trans employee controversy discussion.
Social Issues, Society

J.K. Rowling Speaks Out After Woman Gets Mad Alleged Trans Employee Offered To Help Her 14YO

A simple offer made by a Marks & Spencer employee has ballooned into a controversy in the UK, forcing the retailer to issue an apology to an upset mother.

Even author JK Rowling, who is known for her anti-trans sentiments, involved herself in the controversy.

The incident took place when the unidentified mother and her 14-year-old daughter visited an M&S store to shop for some lingerie.

  • Controversy erupted after an alleged transgender employee offered help to a teenage girl.
  • The teenage girl “recoiled” and “freaked out” over the employee’s offer to help, the mother claimed.
  • M&S apologized and assured the mother that they would receive “assistance from a female colleague during her next visit.”
  • JK Rowling commented on the incident and said a boycott would be "appropriate" if more such incidents are reported.
    A simple offer made by a Marks & Spencer employee has ballooned into a controversy

    Marks & Spencer storefront with shoppers outside, related to alleged trans employee controversy and J.K. Rowling’s response.

    Image credits: Marks&Spencer Corporate

    When a transgender employee in the store’s bra section offered to help, the mother claimed it was “completely inappropriate.”

    The staff member politely offered to help the teenage daughter, but the mother claimed her daughter “recoiled” and “freaked out.”

    Mannequins in a clothing store displaying casual outfits and lingerie, related to alleged trans employee controversy.

    Image credits: Marks&Spencer Corporate

    “Imagine her horror, then, when the person to approach us and ask if we needed help was a transgender ‘woman’, ie, a biological male,” the mother told The Telegraph.

    Although there was no official confirmation that the employee was transgender, the mother claimed this was “obviously the case” and cited the worker’s height as evidence.

    The teenage girl “recoiled” and “freaked out” over the employees offer to help, the mother claimed

    Two women in a clothing store, one holding a floral dress, relating to alleged trans employee situation discussion.

    Image credits: Ron Lach/Pexels

    “This is obviously the case: he is at least 6ft 2in tall… My daughter recoiled, so I politely declined the offer and we left immediately,” she continued. “She was visibly upset and said she felt ‘freaked out.’”

    The mother received a response from an M&S customer service assistant, who apologized for the “milestone” moment not going as they had hoped.

    Bras in various neutral colors hanging on wooden hangers in a retail store, highlighting diverse styles and comfort.

    Image credits: Janaina Lourenço/Pexels

    Comment by Kath Draye asking So women can't be tall with 795 likes, related to J.K. Rowling speaking out on alleged trans employee incident.

    “We deeply regret the distress your daughter felt during her visit to our store,” read the emailed response.

    “We understand how important this milestone is for her, and we are truly sorry that it did not go as you had hoped,” the response added.

    The email assured the mother that they would receive “assistance from a female colleague during her next visit,” and they promised a “comfortable and positive” experience.

    LGBTQ+ supporters were outraged over M&S not standing up for their staff member.

    “Well, that’s me not shopping at @marksandspencer then,” one commented online. “And they used to train their staff to be trans *friendly*. It used to be a safe store to shop in for *anyone*. What happened to standing up for your staff? What next, are you going to apologise to racists for coloured staff?”

    “The Marks & Spencer thing is so insane to me. a trans woman having a job is too much for these people. i’m very lucky to live in canada because i would be terrified to live in the UK right now,” another said.

    M&S assured the mother that they would receive “assistance from a female colleague during her next visit”

    M&S storefront with mannequins inside, related to J.K. Rowling speaking out on alleged trans employee incident.

    Image credits: Marks&Spencer Corporate

    Comment on social media reading Katherin Barrow hoping for sarcasm in response, related to J.K. Rowling and trans employee controversy.

    This is disgusting from @marksandspencer, one said. Throwing a member of staff under the bus to appease a bigot. It sounds like she was polite and professional, and apologies like this only demean someone who is just looking to help a customer.”

    Following the response from M&S, the mother was reportedly not satisfied and asked the retailer to introduce a policy that would prevent transgender staff from approaching young women. However, the chain said it wouldn’t be changing its policies, according to Express.

    Retail employee in store assisting customer with green jacket, highlighting alleged trans employee customer interaction.

    Image credits: Marks&Spencer Corporate

    Comment from Simon Rowland about customer service experiences and reactions to alleged trans employee helping a 14-year-old.

    “We want our stores to be inclusive and welcoming for our colleagues and customers,” an M&S spokesperson said.

    “We have written to this customer and explained that our colleagues typically work across all departments in our stores, and customers can always ask the colleague they feel most comfortable with,” they continued.

    The mother asked M&S to introduce a policy that would prevent transgender staff from approaching young women

    Woman with blonde hair and measuring tape around shoulder, relating to J.K. Rowling speaks out and alleged trans employee topic.

    Image credits: Anna Tarazevich/Pexels

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing an alleged trans employee and a related controversy.

    The incident prompted Harry Potter author JK Rowling to call for a boycott of M&S if they “flout the Supreme Court ruling.”

    “It’s time for women to vote with their wallets,” the author wrote on X.

    Clothing store interior with mannequins and new arrivals, related to alleged trans employee story and J.K. Rowling.

    Image credits: Marks&Spencer Corporate

    “If stores like M&S continue to flout the Supreme Court ruling on women-only spaces, prioritising the wishes of men who want to undress near, or help fit bras on teenage girls, a boycott seems appropriate,” Rowling continued.

    JK Rowling, who has been extremely vocal about her anti-trans sentiments, got involved in the controversy

    J.K. Rowling wearing a large blue floral hat and light blue outfit at an outdoor event, speaking out on controversy.

    Image credits: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

    J.K. Rowling tweet about M&S apology over trans employee incident in bra department with mannequins and lingerie display.

    Image credits: jk_rowling

    Earlier this year, the UK’s Supreme Court ruled that the legal definition of a “woman” was based on their biological s** and not their self-identified gender, thus serving a huge blow to campaigners for transgender rights.

    The ruling meant only biological women could use single-s** spaces like toilets, gyms, changing rooms and more.

    J.K. Rowling comments on controversy over alleged trans employee offering help to teenage girl in public dispute.

    Image credits: jk_rowling

    The Supreme Court emphasized that transgender people have existing protections against discrimination and harassment under the Equality Act.

    “We have always supported the protection of single-s** spaces based on biological s**. Single-s** spaces are protected in law and will always be protected by this government,” a spokesperson for the UK government said at the time.

    Marks and Spencer store interior with mannequins and clothing displays, related to alleged trans employee controversy.

    Image credits: Marks&Spencer Corporate

    Trans rights campaigners were disappointed by the decision.

    It “reverses 20 years of understanding of how the law recognises trans men and women with gender recognition certificates,” according to campaign group Scottish Trans.

    Rowling called for a “boycott” of M&S if they “continue to flout the Supreme Court ruling”

    J.K. Rowling responds to controversy over alleged trans employee offering help to a 14-year-old at M&S.

    Image credits: jk_rowling

    J.K. Rowling tweets about alleged trans employee offering bra fitting help to teenage girl.

    Image credits: jk_rowling

    Jane Fae, one of the directors of the advocacy group TransActual UK, said the transgender community was “absolutely devastated” by the Supreme Court ruling.

    “We have been basically stripped of the right to exist within UK society,” Jane added.

    “They shouldn’t have apologized, the staff member was doing their job,” one netizen commented online

    Comment from Leanne Pearson-Colling on a mother upset over alleged trans employee helping her 14-year-old child.

    Comment by Audrey Prater discussing alleged trans employee offering help and customer reaction in a social media post.

    Deborah Lennard commenting on gender and customer service in a discussion about alleged trans employee interaction controversy.

    Social media comment discussing J.K. Rowling speaking out after alleged trans employee incident with 14-year-old.

    Comment from Emma Vincent expressing disappointment about employer not supporting alleged trans employee offering help.

    Alt text: Social media comment discussing harassment of cis women and alleged trans employee interaction after J.K. Rowling speaks out.

    Comment by Bob Taylor questioning the mother's narrative about alleged upset involving a trans employee and her daughter.

    Comment by Lyndsey Ann expressing a comparison of past headlines on skin colour to current issues involving a trans employee.

    Alt text: Social media post discussing responsibility and reactions related to a trans employee offering help in a store setting.

    Facebook comment by Mark Robertson discussing woman upset over alleged trans employee offering help to her 14-year-old child.

    Text message conversation with Julia Samwell asking about selling men's clothes as not a man, related to alleged trans employee topic.

    Screenshot of a social media comment addressing transphobic views related to an alleged trans employee incident.

    Comment about a mother ruining her daughter's first bra buying experience after an alleged trans employee offered help.

    Comment from Deidre Westover questioning how an employee would know a customer was there for a bra, related to trans employee issue.

    Comment by Kirsty McDonnell calling a mother the biggest over-reaction in a discussion about alleged trans employee helping a 14YO.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about retail advice related to an incident involving a trans employee helping a customer.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Aimee Hix criticizing a store employee’s work activities related to a trans issue.

    Text post by Muriel Eaton discussing male gynaecologists, related to J.K. Rowling speaking out on alleged trans employee incident.

    Neil Anderson commenting on a woman’s reaction to an alleged trans employee offering help to her 14-year-old.

    Comment by Stephanie Bisby discussing relevance of a person's height and mentioning a tall female boss, related to J.K. Rowling speaks out.

    Comment by Soen Trueman questioning Google's definition of a man, with 87 reactions including likes and laughter emojis.

    Comment from Anna Evans criticizing an adult's response after alleged trans employee offered help to a 14-year-old.

    Screenshot of social media comment discussing a transgender employee offering help to a woman’s 14-year-old daughter.

    Screenshot of a social media comment referencing a transgender employee offering help, related to J.K. Rowling speaking out.

    Comment from Jilly Bean recalling M&S recruitment grilling involving LGBT applicants amid J.K. Rowling controversy.

    Comment by Deborah Taylor criticizing a mother after a trans employee offered help, discussed by J.K. Rowling.

    Text comment from Jo Rooney expressing support for diversity and sympathy after woman upset with alleged trans employee helping her teenager.

    Comment from Elisa Fenton discussing support for a trans employee amid controversy involving J.K. Rowling and a customer.

    Comment criticizing assumptions about gender and addressing J.K. Rowling’s stance on alleged trans employee controversy.

    Comment by Helen Turner discussing trans employee support and company apologies amid controversy over alleged incident.

    Comment by Rod Maxwell stating the situation sounds like the premise of a Miranda Hart sitcom.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing controversy involving alleged trans employee and customer reaction.

    Comment by Joann Southeren doubting J.K. Rowling shops there, displayed on a light blue background.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Leo Teatero calling a mother a fraud amid alleged trans employee controversy.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    martinhamilton226 avatar
    Bailey
    Bailey
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Pathetic all round. The original woman for complaining about absolutely nothing and making a fuss. M&S for caving and apologising for such nonsense, and Rowling for shouting her mouth off about things which have nothing to do with her in order to get attention and points from her anti trans followers. Apart from the fact that it is not even known if the person was trans (claiming because they were over 6ft they must be a man shows the original woman is a moron) a department store shop floor is not a single s*x space. Non trans men can work or shop in that section if they want, so it does not matter at all if the person was trans. It would be different if this was happening inside the changing room, but it wasn't.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    debandtoby13 avatar
    Lady Eowyn
    Lady Eowyn
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They thought the employee was trans. Just because of the person's height. So, every woman playing in the WNBA is trans? If a tall woman is automatically trans, does that mean a short man is automatically a trans man?

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    liamnewton-harding avatar
    liam newton-harding
    liam newton-harding
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Rowling is such a deeply, deeply unhappy person. All that fame, and money…bringing the joy of reading to so many children (though now, as an adult it’s easy to see she is not a good writer)…there are those that still admire her…and yet nothing can seem to fill that gaping void inside of her.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
