“Someone Help This Child”: JoJo Siwa Says She Was Pressured To Call Herself A Lesbian

JoJo Siwa is no longer playing by anyone else’s rules.

In a recent interview, the pop star admitted she was previously pressured into calling herself a lesbian—a label she believes doesn’t fit her anymore.

She also set the record straight about the new man by her side and suggested that wedding bells could be ringing.

JoJo Siwa revealed she was pressured into calling herself a lesbian in the past

Image credits: itsjojosiwa

Highlights JoJo Siwa admitted in a recent interview that she was pressured into calling herself a lesbian in the past.

The singer said some of the pressure even came from her former partners.

She also set the record straight about her current romance with British TV personality Chris Hughes.

“I’m absolutely head over heels for him and he’s the same way,” she recently said.

Since JoJo’s stint on Celebrity Big Brother, fans have been obsessed with her romance with Chris Hughes, 32, who stood up for her and comforted her when she was bullied by 72-year-old actor Mickey Rourke on the show for her sexuality.

Now, the Dance Moms star admits that Chris is her “favorite person in the world” and she is already thinking about marriage.

Image credits: itsjojosiwa

JoJo now identifies as queer (an umbrella term for people who are not heterosexual or cisgender).

“When I came out at 17, I said: ‘I’m pansexual, because I don’t care [about gender].’ But then I kind of boxed myself in and I said: ‘I’m a lesbian,’” she told the Daily Mail in a recent interview.

She admitted she felt some kind of pressure from different sources to call herself a lesbian.

Some of the pressure came “from people I know, from partners I’ve had,” she said in an interview

Image credits: itsjojosiwa

“I think I did that because of pressure,” she told the outlet. “In a weird way, I think [the pressure] came a little bit from inside the [LGBTQ] community at times. From people I know, from partners I’ve had.”

“You just get put in this world where you feel like, because you now have said, ‘Oh, I’m a lesbian,’ you have to be a lesbian. And the truth is, sexuality is fluid,’” she added.

Image credits: itsjojosiwa

JoJo, born Joelle Joanie Siwa, defined herself as a lesbian when she entered Celebrity Big Brother and was dating non-binary actor Kath Ebbs at the time.

Soon after the production wrapped, she broke up with Kath and is now confirmed to be in a relationship with former Love Island contestant Chris.

“I’ll just say that it took time,” she said about the progress of her romance with Chris. “It took time away and then it took time together.”

She also expressed interest in wanting children someday during the interview.

The former child star broke up with non-binary actor Kath Ebbs after Celebrity Big Brother

After initially leaving Celebrity Big Brother, JoJo described her relationship with Chris as a “platonic soulmate” connection.

Eventually, she admitted their connection was romantic during an interview with The Guardian earlier this month.

“It’s not platonic any more, and it’s been a beautiful development, a beautiful connection, and I’m absolutely head over heels for him and he’s the same way,” said JoJo, who was described by the interviewer as being utterly smitten with the British TV personality.

JoJo recently suggested that she was picturing her future with Chris. She told TMZ that he was her “favorite person in the world” and she is even considering marriage.

Image credits: itsjojosiwa

Like most child stars, JoJo has also had to come to terms with her identity evolving with her age. She completely steered away from her bow-wearing era by 2024 and began wearing plenty of black leather.

The singer even released a song called Karma, which was seen as a pivot away from kid-friendly content.

“I was a bad girl, I did some bad things,” she sang in the opening of the track.

JoJo called Chris Hughes her “favorite person in the world” and admitted she is thinking about marriage

Image credits: jessalynnsiwa

However, in her interview with the Daily Mail this week, she admitted that she “faked” some of it.

“I faked being naughty for a year. I faked that I was screwing people left and right,” she said.

“I think I wanted attention,” she continued. “And I look back and I’m like: ‘What were you doing? You look crazy!’”

Image credits: itsjojosiwa

During her time on Celebrity Big Brother, the young star said she experienced a blatant kind of homophobia because of Mickey Rourke.

“It was definitely a first – but I was lucky. I had a lot of support in that house,” she told The Guardian.

The 72-year-old actor had unabashedly targeted her for her sexuality in front of millions of viewers.

“If I stay longer than four days, you won’t be gay any more,” he said on the second day of production and announced without hesitation that he wanted to “vote the lesbian out.”

Despite the visible discomfort she felt, JoJo was determined not to let “some rat” ruin her experience.

The singer spoke about the blatant kind of homophobia she faced on the show because of Mickey Rourke

Image credits: itsjojosiwa

JoJo appeared grateful for her overall experience at the Celebrity Big Brother house, which led her to her now-boyfriend, whom she calls “sweet Christopher.”

She also told the outlet that she knew something was going to change after entering the Celebrity Big Brother house.

Prior to the show, she told her mother Jessalynn, “Something feels different. I don’t think I’m gonna win, but I think I’m gonna change.”

She initially thought her gut instinct was preparing her for a professional change and didn’t anticipate that it would actually be a transformation of her identity.

“Little did I know it was going to change my personal life so much. By a landslide, it is the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” she said.

“Someone help this child,” a naysayer commented online

