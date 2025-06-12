JoJo Siwa Hits Back After Miley Cyrus’ Controversial Pride Joke About Her Sparked Backlash

ADVERTISEMENT

JoJo Siwa has broken her silence after contemporary pop icon Miley Cyrus made a controversial joke about her sexuality at a Pride event.

During a World Pride video appearance, Miley joked about JoJo’s relationship with Chris Hughes, sparking widespread criticism for what many saw as a tone-deaf jab at bisexual and queer people.

Though JoJo clarified that things are “all love” between her and Miley, she admitted that the comment affected her emotionally.

Miley’s closet joke left fans upset and JoJo needing time to process

Image credits: itsjojosiwa / Instagram

The backlash began after Miley appeared in a video message that was aired at World Pride in Washington, D.C.

Speaking from inside a closet, Miley Cyrus quipped, “Oh, my God, I haven’t been in here since sixth grade! Enjoy coming out of the closet if this Pride is the time for you.”

Image credits: itsjojosiwa / Instagram

“I’m going back inside to get more pretzels and find JoJo Siwa and bring her back out,” Miley joked while wrapping up her video.

The joke drew cheers at the event, but it didn’t land online.

Many felt it undermined JoJo’s queer identity, especially since she’s currently in a relationship with a man.

Image credits: itsjojosiwa / Instagram

Fans rushed to JoJo’s defense, pointing out that being in a heterosexual-presenting relationship doesn’t invalidate someone’s queerness.

Comments on X included: “JoJo never went back into the closet, SHE’S STILL QUEER!” and “Can y’all just let bi people exist?”

JoJo says Miley’s words were probably meant as a joke, but they still stung

Image credits: itsjojosiwa / Instagram

In a heartfelt Instagram post, JoJo shared childhood photos from her Miley-themed 5th birthday party and reflected on her idol’s recent words.

“I wasn’t sure how I felt about things for a couple of days,” she said, adding that she believes Miley’s comment was not meant to be hurtful.

Image credits: itsjojosiwa / Instagram

“Honestly, I think it was meant to be a joke, but just not [a] very good one,” JoJo wrote in her Instagram post. “Not what the world, or myself needs to hear any day of the week.”

JoJo also stated that she messaged Miley privately, and she received a warm response from her idol.

Image credits: itsjojosiwa / Instagram

“She [Miley] replied and said, “All love. Always,” JoJo wrote.

She says she’s proud to love openly and urges others to do the same

Image credits: itsjojosiwa / Instagram

The pop star emphasized how important it is to stay confident in your identity in her Instagram post.

“If you feel happy and content with yourself, that’s most important. You get one life… hold onto it, make it yours, find your happy, and love,” she wrote.

Image credits: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty Images

JoJo also encouraged fans not to let outside opinions define them, writing, “Love love love love love. People judge no matter what, and it can be very hard, especially when it comes from someone you love, and look up to.”

JoJo has embraced being queer and says she no longer fits into one box

Image credits: MileyCyrusBz / X

JoJo Siwa came out in early 2021 and more recently explained during her time on Celebrity Big Brother that she once identified as a lesbian. But now, she identifies as queer.

“I’ve always told myself I’m a lesbian, but I think being here, I’ve realized, ‘Oh no, I’m not a lesbian, I’m queer.’ I think that’s really cool. I’m switching letters,” she said.

‘I’m going back to the closet to find Jojo Siwa & bring her back out’ MILEY 😭 pic.twitter.com/QIP8BlJAOH — Miley Cyrus Updates (@MileyCyrusBz) June 8, 2025

She later added in an interview with Us Weekly that she didn’t expect that conversation to air on TV but was glad it did.

“I think queer joy is so special and so magical,” she said.

She’s focused on her relationship with Chris Hughes and enjoying life

Image credits: itsjojosiwa / Instagram

JoJo and Love Island alum Chris Hughes confirmed their romance earlier this month.

Since then, she’s visited him in the UK, met his parents, and even performed songs dedicated to him during her London shows.

Image credits: Chris Hughes / Snapchat

On Thursday, JoJo bid an emotional goodbye to Chris and the UK, sharing with her social media followers that there were “tears” at the airport.

A source also told the Daily Mail that JoJo made a great impression on Hughes’ family.

Image credits: itsjojosiwa / Instagram

“Meeting the parents is a big step, but she charmed everyone,” the Mail Online source said.

“Looks like JoJo has traded in her bows for a bit of British countryside bliss!”

Numerous netizens responded positively to JoJo’s heartfelt post about her childhood idol’s hurtful words

