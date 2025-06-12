Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
JoJo Siwa Hits Back After Miley Cyrus’ Controversial Pride Joke About Her Sparked Backlash
JoJo Siwa smiling with pride flags and heart stickers on cheeks, showing support for LGBTQIA+ community.
Celebrities, Entertainment

JoJo Siwa Hits Back After Miley Cyrus’ Controversial Pride Joke About Her Sparked Backlash

JoJo Siwa has broken her silence after contemporary pop icon Miley Cyrus made a controversial joke about her sexuality at a Pride event.

During a World Pride video appearance, Miley joked about JoJo’s relationship with Chris Hughes, sparking widespread criticism for what many saw as a tone-deaf jab at bisexual and queer people.

Though JoJo clarified that things are “all love” between her and Miley, she admitted that the comment affected her emotionally.

Highlights
  • JoJo Siwa says Miley Cyrus' Pride joke wasn't "what the world or myself needs to hear."
  • Siwa says it’s "all love" between her and Miley, but admits hearing judgment from her idol "can be very hard."
  • The 22-year-old continues to embrace her queer identity while dating Chris Hughes.
    Miley’s closet joke left fans upset and JoJo needing time to process

    Person holding transgender and rainbow pride flags, wearing clear glasses and smiling in support of JoJo Siwa pride news.

    Image credits: itsjojosiwa / Instagram

    The backlash began after Miley appeared in a video message that was aired at World Pride in Washington, D.C.

    Speaking from inside a closet, Miley Cyrus quipped, “Oh, my God, I haven’t been in here since sixth grade! Enjoy coming out of the closet if this Pride is the time for you.” 

    Young woman smiling in a colorful jacket, representing JoJo Siwa hits back after Miley Cyrus Pride joke backlash.

    Image credits: itsjojosiwa / Instagram

    “I’m going back inside to get more pretzels and find JoJo Siwa and bring her back out,” Miley joked while wrapping up her video.

    The joke drew cheers at the event, but it didn’t land online.

    Many felt it undermined JoJo’s queer identity, especially since she’s currently in a relationship with a man.

    Young JoJo Siwa smiling next to a decorated birthday cake and themed party supplies featuring her image.

    Image credits: itsjojosiwa / Instagram

    Fans rushed to JoJo’s defense, pointing out that being in a heterosexual-presenting relationship doesn’t invalidate someone’s queerness. 

    Comments on X included: “JoJo never went back into the closet, SHE’S STILL QUEER!” and “Can y’all just let bi people exist?”

    JoJo says Miley’s words were probably meant as a joke, but they still stung

    JoJo Siwa posing with Miley Cyrus, both smiling and making playful gestures in a casual indoor setting.

    Image credits: itsjojosiwa / Instagram

    In a heartfelt Instagram post, JoJo shared childhood photos from her Miley-themed 5th birthday party and reflected on her idol’s recent words.

    “I wasn’t sure how I felt about things for a couple of days,” she said, adding that she believes Miley’s comment was not meant to be hurtful.

    JoJo Siwa posing outdoors in colorful outfit after Miley Cyrus' controversial Pride joke backlash, showing confident expression.

    Image credits: itsjojosiwa / Instagram

    “Honestly, I think it was meant to be a joke, but just not [a] very good one,” JoJo wrote in her Instagram post. “Not what the world, or myself needs to hear any day of the week.”

    JoJo also stated that she messaged Miley privately, and she received a warm response from her idol.

    Young performer smiling in a red sequined outfit with feathered sleeves, related to JoJo Siwa pride joke backlash.

    Image credits: itsjojosiwa / Instagram

    “She [Miley] replied and said, “All love. Always,” JoJo wrote.

    She says she’s proud to love openly and urges others to do the same

    JoJo Siwa responds to Miley Cyrus Pride joke backlash with a heartfelt message about love and acceptance.

    Image credits: itsjojosiwa / Instagram

    The pop star emphasized how important it is to stay confident in your identity in her Instagram post. 

    “If you feel happy and content with yourself, that’s most important. You get one life… hold onto it, make it yours, find your happy, and love,” she wrote.

    Miley Cyrus smiling in a textured dress and feathered coat, amidst a crowd, related to JoJo Siwa Pride joke backlash.

    Image credits: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty Images

    JoJo also encouraged fans not to let outside opinions define them, writing, “Love love love love love. People judge no matter what, and it can be very hard, especially when it comes from someone you love, and look up to.”

    JoJo has embraced being queer and says she no longer fits into one box

    Person standing in a brightly lit pantry, reacting with wide eyes and open arms amid a colorful Pride-themed backdrop.

    Image credits: MileyCyrusBz / X

    JoJo Siwa came out in early 2021 and more recently explained during her time on Celebrity Big Brother that she once identified as a lesbian. But now, she identifies as queer.

    “I’ve always told myself I’m a lesbian, but I think being here, I’ve realized, ‘Oh no, I’m not a lesbian, I’m queer.’ I think that’s really cool. I’m switching letters,” she said.

    She later added in an interview with Us Weekly that she didn’t expect that conversation to air on TV but was glad it did. 

    “I think queer joy is so special and so magical,” she said.

    She’s focused on her relationship with Chris Hughes and enjoying life

    Two people sitting closely together outdoors at night, representing JoJo Siwa in a casual setting after Pride joke backlash.

    Image credits: itsjojosiwa / Instagram

    JoJo and Love Island alum Chris Hughes confirmed their romance earlier this month. 

    Since then, she’s visited him in the UK, met his parents, and even performed songs dedicated to him during her London shows.

    A tender moment of a couple cuddling in bed, reflecting JoJo Siwa hits back after Miley Cyrus Pride joke backlash.

    Image credits: Chris Hughes / Snapchat

    On Thursday, JoJo bid an emotional goodbye to Chris and the UK, sharing with her social media followers that there were “tears” at the airport.

    A source also told the Daily Mail that JoJo made a great impression on Hughes’ family.

    JoJo Siwa smiling and hugging a man in a blue hoodie, responding after Miley Cyrus pride joke sparked backlash.

    Image credits: itsjojosiwa / Instagram

    “Meeting the parents is a big step, but she charmed everyone,” the Mail Online source said.

    “Looks like JoJo has traded in her bows for a bit of British countryside bliss!”

    Numerous netizens responded positively to JoJo’s heartfelt post about her childhood idol’s hurtful words

    Comment praising JoJo Siwa's classy response after Miley Cyrus' controversial pride joke backlash online.

    Comment expressing confusion over judgment towards JoJo Siwa's sexuality amid Pride controversy and backlash.

    Comment from user awkwardly_georgina discussing strength and support for LGBTQ+ community in response to JoJo Siwa and Miley Cyrus Pride joke backlash.

    Comment praising JoJo Siwa as a beautiful person and encouraging her to keep shining with her Christopher.

    Screenshot of social media comment responding to Miley Cyrus’ controversial Pride joke about JoJo Siwa, sparking backlash.

    Comment discussing queer identity and relationships in response to JoJo Siwa hitting back after Miley Cyrus' Pride joke backlash.

    Comment on social media supporting JoJo Siwa as she hits back after Miley Cyrus' controversial Pride joke backlash.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Miley Cyrus' pride joke about JoJo Siwa amid backlash.

    Screenshot of Instagram comment defending Miley Cyrus' joke after JoJo Siwa hits back amid Pride backlash.

    Comment by user queenangelss stating Miley didn’t mean what people understood amid JoJo Siwa Pride joke backlash.

    Screenshot of a social media comment responding to Miley Cyrus' controversial Pride joke about JoJo Siwa.

    Comment on social media addressing Miley Cyrus' controversial Pride joke about JoJo Siwa amid backlash.

    Social media comment reacting to Miley Cyrus' controversial Pride joke about JoJo Siwa sparking backlash.

    Screenshot of Instagram comment from user badkarma9.0 responding with a heart emoji to a controversial Pride joke involving JoJo Siwa.

    Screenshot of social media comment where user responds with girl... it’s not that deep after JoJo Siwa hits back amid pride joke backlash.

    A social media comment defending a joke, related to JoJo Siwa hitting back after Miley Cyrus' controversial Pride joke backlash.

    Comment on Instagram by user nostalgixxs reading identity is fluid, you're okay, related to JoJo Siwa hits back after Miley Cyrus' controversial pride joke.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I've been doing straight hard news way too long. So bring on the soft news and evergreen topics!

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I've been doing straight hard news way too long. So bring on the soft news and evergreen topics!

