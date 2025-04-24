Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
JoJo Siwa Has Intimate Moment With Man On Big Brother After Saying She’s “Not A Lesbian” Anymore
Celebrities, News

JoJo Siwa Has Intimate Moment With Man On Big Brother After Saying She’s “Not A Lesbian” Anymore

Singer JoJo Siwa’s time on Celebrity Big Brother is making headlines after the 21-year-old was seen sharing a flirty exchange with fellow housemate Chris Hughes, 32, on the show’s live stream.

The moment came after Siwa revealed she no longer identifies as a lesbian, but as queer, prompting massive speculation on social media about her current relationship status and sparking backlash.

  • JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes sparked romance rumours after sharing a flirty moment on Celebrity Big Brother.
  • The pop singer revealed she now identifies as queer, not lesbian, leading to increased interest in her love life.
  • Siwa's partner, Kath Ebbs, has turned off Instagram comments amid online backlash and cheating accusations.
    JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes sparked romance rumors once more after an intimate conversation on Celebrity Big Brother

    JoJo Siwa smiling at an event, wearing a colorful jacket, with a friend in a lively atmosphere.

    Image credits: Christopher Polk / Getty Images

    On Monday, April 21, JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes were seen in an intimate exchange during their time on the reality show. The live footage shows the pair gazing into each other’s eyes while standing in the kitchen, asking each other for a massage.

    While Hughes hugged Siwa, she told him, “I need a massage,” to which Hughes responded, “I’ll give you a massage,” as he pulled her in close by her jumper in a flirty manner.

    The footage shows the pair gazing into each other’s eyes and getting flirty on the show

    Two people sharing a close moment on a colorful couch in a Big Brother setting with megaphones nearby.

    Image credits: Dutchbbfan / X

    After a conversation back and forth about a massage, Siwa jokingly said, “I’m the one with a broken eyeball.” And Hughes replied, “And I’m the one who’s literally mended it all day,” suggesting a possible injury the pop singer may have suffered.

    Siwa then said, “You have sat with me for 10 minutes, max.” Following her remark, Hughes reassured the singer by saying, “Let me see it, come on, look at me, look into my eyes. That’s really good, it’s mended.” 

    The intimate clip ends with the dancer saying, “I’ve had a rough day, I’ve had a hard day today.”

    The intimate exchange comes shortly after the pop singer said she is no longer a lesbian

    JoJo Siwa embracing a man on Big Brother set, both appearing cozy and relaxed.

    Image credits: dailystar / X

    JoJo Siwa shares an intimate moment in the Big Brother kitchen.

    Image credits: ITV

    Previously on the series, Jojo Siwa opened up about her sexuality and told her housemates that she liked girls. However, prior to her intimate kitchen conversation with Hughes, Siwa had a private chat with another housemate, RuPaul’s Drag Race star, Danny Beard, about her identity, saying that she no longer identifies as a lesbian.

    “I think that’s the thing, I’ve always told myself I’m a lesbian, and I think being here I’ve realized: ‘Oh, I’m not a lesbian, I’m queer,’ and I think that’s really cool,” she continued.

    And later added, “I’m switching letters! F**k the L, I’m going to the Q! That’s what I love about sexuality.”

    Following her close relationship with Hughes, online users accused Siwa of cheating on her partner

    Two people in an intimate moment on Big Brother set.

    Image credits: ITV

    @thesun Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa shared a very intimate moment that wasn’t broadcast on TV.👀 Read the full story👆🏼 #ChrisHughes#JoJoSiwa#CBB#BigBrother#TV♬ original sound – The Sun

    Starting a close relationship since the beginning of the season, the Dance Moms star and the former Love Island star have been under close watch, regularly fueling rumors of a possible romance among viewers and other celebrities on the show.

    The duo have been seen cuddling in bed at night, being affectionate with one another, and at one point, Hughes even admitted he wanted to kiss her. As a result of the pair’s exchanges, Siwa’s partner, influencer Kath Ebbs, has been heavily mocked online, with trolls accusing the singer of cheating. The pair began dating in November 2024. 

    When warned about her relationship with Hughes, Siwa said her partner “wouldn’t care”
    A man and woman share a close moment on the Big Brother set, sitting together on the floor.

    Image credits: ITV

    Image credits: ITV

    On Wednesday’s episode, Hughes and Siwa appeared to be in bed together. Upon seeing the duo, Beard asked if they had spent the night in the same bed, which Siwa quickly denied.

    Later on, Beard warned Siwa to be prepared for her partner to “throw some punches.” Siwa then brushed it off by laughing and simply saying that Ebbs “wouldn’t care.”

    Siwa’s partner, Kath Ebbs, has turned the comments off on her Instagram page

    Man embraces a woman on Big Brother, sharing an intimate moment wrapped in a cozy red blanket.

    Image credits: slinehan1 / X

    Two contestants share a moment in the Big Brother house, standing in a bright, orange-themed room.

    Image credits: bbuk / Instagram

    Just two hours before entering the Celebrity Big Brother house, JoJo had gushed over her relationship on the We Need To Talk podcast, saying, “I have the most amazing, beautiful partner, they are an incredible human being who I don’t know how I snagged them at all,” referring to Ebbs.“With Kath, I just trust them beyond trust,” Siwa added.

    However, Kath Ebbs, who identifies as non-binary and uses she/they pronouns, has disabled comments on her Instagram posts after trolls’ comments about Siwa and Hughes’ relationship.

    JoJo Siwa first came out as pansexual back in 2021, but has since referred to herself as gay in interviews

    Two people sharing an intimate moment on Big Brother, embracing each other warmly.

    Image credits: nikifoId / X

    Person in a hoodie on Big Brother show, related to JoJo Siwa's recent moment.

    Image credits: ITV

    The term queer is often used as an umbrella label for individuals who identify as something other than heterosexual. It can be used to describe a wide range of identities, including those who are attracted to both the same and opposite sex, as well as non-binary and transgender people.

    JoJo Siwa, who first came out as pansexual in a 2021 interview with People, has previously described herself as gay in interviews, though reflecting her evolving understanding of her identity in more recent interviews.

    Online users commented on JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes’ close bond on the reality show

    Comment from Rachael questioning Chris, related to JoJo Siwa discussion on identity in Big Brother.

    Comment screenshot discussing JoJo Siwa's relationship speculation on Big Brother with positive emojis.

    Comment by user expressing opinions on JoJo Siwa's intimate moment on Big Brother.

    Comment from top fan, Kerry Skinner, saying "He's like her creepy uncle!" with 21 likes.

    Comment from a top fan mentions JoJo Siwa's relevance in "Big Brother" discussion.

    Comment by top fan, Susan Lister, saying "He's a player" with reactions and time posted.

    Comment from Netty Robinson: "They are actually funny" with 7 likes and a heart emoji reaction.

    Comment mentioning Love Island related to JoJo Siwa's Big Brother moment.

    Comment on JoJo Siwa's Big Brother moment, suggesting the Jo Jo & Chris show, with shrug emoji.

    Comment by Cathy Fort: "He's an actor ... So is she," under a post related to JoJo Siwa on Big Brother.

    Comment discussing JoJo Siwa's close friendship on Big Brother and Chris's stance against misogyny.

    Comment expressing discomfort with intimate moments on a reality show.

    Comment on JoJo Siwa's intimate Big Brother moment, noting desire to kiss.

    Comment on Big Brother post: "They gotta kiss before the final," with two likes.

    Social media comment reacting to JoJo Siwa's intimate moment on Big Brother.

    Social media comment reacting to JoJo Siwa and a man's interaction on Big Brother.

    Commentary on JoJo Siwa's relationship status change, with reactions.

    Comment from Linda Drummond: "Something about him I feel not to trust very demanding in a way mmmmm," with 26 likes.

    Comment discussing JoJo Siwa's actions on Big Brother, expressing sympathy for her girlfriend.

    Comment by Deborah Lowe discussing JoJo Siwa's sexual orientation on Big Brother.

    Comment about JoJo Siwa's relationship changes, mentioning comfort and sexuality shift.

    Sofia
    Sofia
    Sofia
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago

    and so? I mean is that really important how she labels herself? If you like a person or just feel h o r n y and a vibe for someone just do it who cares the rest... (if is consensual and legal ofc).

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Michael Fernandez
    Michael Fernandez
    Michael Fernandez
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago

    She’s harming LGBTQ people with this attention-seeking nonsense.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Sofia
    Sofia
    Sofia
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago

    and so? I mean is that really important how she labels herself? If you like a person or just feel h o r n y and a vibe for someone just do it who cares the rest... (if is consensual and legal ofc).

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Michael Fernandez
    Michael Fernandez
    Michael Fernandez
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago

    She’s harming LGBTQ people with this attention-seeking nonsense.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
