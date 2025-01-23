Love Island USA Cast: Meet The Islanders Of Season 6

ADVERTISEMENT

Love Island USA is arguably the hottest reality dating show. Filmed in Fiji and hosted by Ariana Madix, the ultimate dating series combines romance, drama, and unexpected twists and turns that keep viewers tuned for every episode.

Season 6 promises more cheers, tears, and love triangles. Discover how your favorite Islanders and “bombshells” from Love Island USA Season 6 fared in the Villa and what they’ve been up to since.

Highlights Season 6 of Love Island USA is filmed in Fiji and hosted by Ariana Madix.

Aaron Evans, a 27-year-old deckhand, was a former winner of The Traitors UK.

Hannah Smith was arrested in 2024 for threatening a police officer.

JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez, known as KaNa, are still together.

Kordell Beckham plans to move to L.A. to be with Serena Page.

RELATED:

Aaron Evans

Share icon Image credits: John Nacion / Getty Images

UK resident Aaron Evans is a 27-year-old deckhand who brings his charm and adventurous spirit to the Love Island Villa. During his time on the show, Aaron catches the eye of fellow Islander Kaylor early in the series.

While plenty of drama unfolds between Aaron and Kaylor, their most unforgettable confrontation occurs during the show’s reunion.

Prior to his time at the Villa, Aaron won the first season of the UK version of The Traitors in 2022. He’s also appeared on Celebrity First Dates (2013-2024) and Celebrity Mastermind (2002-2024).

Coye Simmons

Share icon Image credits: John Nacion / Getty Images

28-year-old school district unit director Coye Simmons, a towering 6’8”, is from Winston-Salem, North Carolina. He brings his energetic personality to the Villa and makes quite an impression on the other Islanders.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coye’s time in the Villa is limited, though he manages to cozy up with other contestants during an icebreaker game.

After the show, Coye offered this advice for anyone considering applying for a future series of Love Island USA: “Go in and be yourself. Be genuine. Just be open. Just be a genuine person going into it” (per USA Network).

Hannah Smith

Share icon Image credits: Ben Symons/Peacock / Getty Images

North Carolina native Hannah Smith quickly becomes an audience favorite with her wit and confidence in the Love Island Villa. While she is there to find love, the engaging 26-year-old also becomes good friends with the other women.

Following her appearance on the show, Hannah encountered legal difficulties in September 2024. She was arrested at a concert in Atlanta and is accused of threatening to kill a police officer (per NBC News). Reports also state she punched a paramedic in the arm. She faces two felony charges.

JaNa Craig

Share icon Image credits: Theo Wargo / Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

Day trader JaNa Craig is a vibrant and lively Islander from Las Vegas. The 27-year-old originates from Hawaii and Japan and quickly becomes a fan favorite with her bright smile and friendly demeanor.

JaNa spends some time getting close to several other Islanders, including Coye Simmons, Connor Newsum, and Hakeem White.

Eventually, JaNa forms a genuine connection with Kenny Rodriguez after his introduction at the end of week two. The couple is still going strong and revealed nothing too much has changed in their relationship (per People). They are savoring their time off-screen and shared that “it feels good to have that little bit of privacy sometimes.”

Kaylor Martin

Share icon Image credits: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images

Bubbly and fun-loving Kaylor Martin becomes a quick favorite amongst Love Island USA fans. The 22-year-old Pennsylvania native and college graduate student immediately couples up with Aaron on Day 1 of the hit show. Audiences will delight in watching their relationship unfold throughout the season.

Since her time on the show, Kaylor has collaborated with several social media brands, such as Pretty Little Thing. She also remains good friends with fellow contestant Liv Walker.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kendall Washington

Share icon Image credits: Ayisha Collins / Getty Images

Texas-born Kendall Washington is 27 years old and exudes confidence and charisma. He resides in California as a territory manager in medical device sales. His good looks and charm see him quickly coupling up on Day 1!

Eventually, Kendall pairs up with Nicole, and fans can watch every twist and turn in the couple’s relationship throughout the series. However, following their appearance on the show’s reunion episode, they announced their split (per USA Today).

Kordell Beckham

Share icon Image credits: Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

Kordell Beckham, whose older brother is NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., is a Texas native who brings his smooth presence and charm to the Villa. The 22-year-old is one of 10 children and is a model and aircraft fueler.

From the first day, Kordell sparks chemistry with Serena, and they remain paired for the majority of the show.

ADVERTISEMENT

The couple have managed to juggle a long-distance relationship and are still together. In fact, they revealed on the Jennifer Hudson Show in October 2024 that Kordell would be moving to L.A. “very soon” to be with Serena.

Leah Kateb

Share icon Image credits: Vivien Killilea / Getty Images

California native and college student Leah Kateb is one of the original Islanders in the Villa. However, the animal lover’s journey to find love isn’t as smooth sailing as some other contestants. Eventually, she pairs up with Miguel.

The couple is still together, and like Kordell and Serena, Miguel is in the process of relocating to be with Leah (per People).

Rob Rausch

Share icon Image credits: John Nacion / Getty Images

Returning for another chance at love from Season 5, snake wrangler and Alabama native Rob Rausch is one of the 10 original Islanders. During his time in the Villa, he couples with multiple women.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Rob struggles to find romantic love, he forms a good friendship with Aaron. In fact, fans online jokingly suggest that Rob and Aaron are the strongest couple of the season.

According to his Instagram, Rob has returned to Alabama and his first love: snakes.

Serena Page

Share icon Image credits: Leon Bennett / Getty Images

Serena Page is a vibrant and loving 24-year-old media planner. She enters the Love Island Villa as one of the original 10 Islanders. On Day 1, the down-to-earth Serena forms a relationship with Kordell, which lasts, for the most part, the entire series.

Serena recently posted a summary of 2024 on her Instagram that praises “the man of my dreams” and features several adorable photos of the loved-up couple.

Olivia “Liv” Walker

Share icon Image credits: Jocelyn Prescod/Peacock / Getty Images

Olivia “Liv” Walker enters the Villa on Day 2 as one of the bombshells sent to tempt the existing Islanders. The 22-year-old Australian certainly shakes things up with her arrival.

ADVERTISEMENT

The optimistic Aussie immediately snags a man from another contestant. Dubbed “the Australian Barbie” by some fans on X, she struggles to find a true connection.

Liv tries her best to find love during her time on the show. While she may not have found true romantic love, she does kindle a lasting friendship with fellow Islander Kaylor.

Connor Newsum

Share icon Image credits: John Nacion / Getty Images

Another bombshell introduced on Day 2 is 28-year-old Connor Newsum. Connor is a PR specialist based in Santa Monica (per Radio Times). While his laid-back demeanor and undeniable good looks catch the attention of viewers and Islanders alike, he arrives at the Villa with a purpose.

Outside of the Villa, Connor’s Instagram shows he lives an active lifestyle and has a close relationship with his sister. To date, he’s completed five marathons and three triathlons.

Hakeem White

Share icon Image credits: Ben Symons/Peacock / Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

On Day 2, Hakeem White from Miami enters the Villa alongside Connor and Liv. White is an online fitness and business coach. His time at the Villa is full of ups and downs that will keep audiences tuning in.

On Instagram, Hakeem describes himself in one of his posts, which features photos of a lemur, a kinkajou, and some fast cars, as “just a chill guy with expensive toys and amazing friends.”

Andrea Paola Carmona

Share icon Image credits: John Nacion / Getty Images

Day 6 of Love Island USA sees 25-year-old Andrea, a singer-songwriter from Miami, enter the villa as another bombshell to shake things up. Her unforgettable emotional outburst continues to resonate with fans.

According to her Instagram, Andrea has embraced the life of a social media influencer with several collaborations with companies like Fashion Nova and Bang Energy.

Nicole Jacky

Share icon Image credits: Hapa Blonde / Getty Images

Nicole Jacky enters the Villa as another bombshell alongside Andrea on Day 6. Upon her arrival, the confident 26-year-old quickly connects with Kendall.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unfortunately, Kendall and Nicole’s relationship did not last outside the show; they announced their breakup following the show’s reunion. In her announcement, Nicole revealed she was “struggling mentally” with Kendall’s decision to end the relationship (per Vulture).

Outside of the Love Island USA world, Kendall works in medical sales in Sacramento. Her recent Instagram posts (of which there are very few) reveal that she’s partnered with Shark Beauty and is enjoying the single life.

Miguel Harichi

Share icon Image credits: Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Miguel Harichi, a 27-year-old model and smooth-talker from the UK, enters the Villa in Episode 9. Miguel comes in with a bang as he begins his Love Island USA journey during a kissing challenge; he readily takes the opportunity to kiss each woman.

Despite coupling with three different women, Miguel ends up with Leah. The couple are still together, and Miguel features plenty of loved-up photos of the two on his Instagram. He is also continuing his modeling career and collaborations with brands such as True Religion, Puma, and Got Milk, among several others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenny Rodriguez

Share icon Image credits: Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Kenny Rodriguez enters the Villa in Episode 13 as a bombshell and quickly becomes a fan favorite. The 24-year-old associate account manager from Texas immediately hits it off with fellow Islander JaNa.

Kenny and JaNa, adorably nicknamed KaNa, remain together. In a post to Instagram, Kenny gushed about JaNa, writing, “It’s been a blessing to be by your side these last few months and to watch you take on the world.”

According to Kenny’s Instagram, he enjoys working out and traveling with JaNa. He’s also had a few brand partnerships with companies like Trojan and Walmart.

Nigel Okafor

Share icon Image credits: John Nacion / Getty Images

Episode 13 also sees Nigel Okafor enter as a bombshell alongside Kenny. The Texas bodybuilder quickly turns heads both on screen with the Islanders and with fans watching at home.

Nigel’s Instagram suggests he lives an adventurous life outside the Villa with plenty of athletic endeavors. A recent post suggests he is training for an Ironman in 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cassidy Laudano

Share icon Image credits: John Nacion / Getty Images

Cassidy Laudano is the other bombshell to drop into the Villa on Day 13 with Kenny and Nigel. The confident 27-year-old influencer from Miami is unlucky in love and struggles to connect with the men.

According to her Instagram, Cassidy is continuing her work as an influencer. She has several partnerships with brands like Barneys New York Residents, Loco Luxury Villas, and The Frye Company.

Josiah Roebuck

Share icon Image credits: Ben Symons/Peacock / Getty Images

On Day 17, Casa Amor introduces the easy-going Josiah Roebuck. This self-assured bombshell unashamedly prepared for his role on the show by reading romance novels to help him better understand women.

Josiah’s Instagram indicates he is based in Charlotte, North Carolina, where he works as a real estate investor and vacation rental owner. It also seems he is reaping the rewards of his efforts with his recent purchase of a Mercedes G-Wagon.

ADVERTISEMENT

George Vining

Share icon Image credits: Ben Symons/Peacock / Getty Images

George Vining’s first appearance is also in Casa Amor. The 23-year-old Georgia native is a lab research assistant. According to his Instagram, George has aspirations of becoming a doctor.

In a discussion with Red and Black, George revealed his biggest takeaway from appearing on the show: “I learned a lot about myself… I’m a very faithful guy, so I feel like the biggest thing was building my faith with God because I trusted that going in here, everything would be okay.”

Jalen Oliver

Share icon Image credits: Kim Nunneley/Peacock / Getty Images

Jalen Oliver, another Casa Amor bombshell, is a former musician who takes a quiet approach when he first appears. He spends time assessing and observing the other contestants before making any moves.

Jalen sat down with Palladium-Item and revealed that life hasn’t changed that much since leaving the show. He continues to play basketball with friends and is working towards earning a degree in business administration from Indiana University East.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also shared, “I would love the chance [to come] back for season seven of Love Island USA… I’ve really liked the idea of doing reality TV and kind of seeing where that takes me.”

Caine Bacon

Share icon Image credits: Ben Symons/Peacock / Getty Images

Caine Bacon enjoys slightly more success than some of the other bombshell additions to Casa Amor. Hailing from the UK, the security guard and personal trainer quickly form a connection with Liv, and she chooses him to return to the Villa.

Following his appearance on the show, Caine ran into some controversy that potentially prevented him from returning for the reunion show — though this was never confirmed (per Deadline).

In since-deleted posts, Caine allegedly used some inappropriate phrases that seemingly mocked the Asian culture. Caine also shared some information regarding the inner workings of the show that were somewhat frowned upon by the producers (per The Hollywood Reporter).

Ignacio Ferrari

Share icon Image credits: Kim Nunneley/Peacock / Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

Argentinian-born Ignacio Ferrari joins Casa Amor on Day 17 as one of the bombshells to shake things up in the Love Island USA universe. The international model who now calls Colombia home is a mysterious and eye-catching addition to the Love Island USA cast.

Currently, Ignacio is continuing his work as a model, recently featuring in Elle Mexico (per Instagram).

In December 2024, he also revealed he would be working with Passes, a company that helps “creators turn their passions into entrepreneurship.”

Jacobi Graham

Share icon Image credits: @cobigrams

Another Casa Amor bombshell who arrives on Day 17 is Texas resident Jacobi Graham. Despite a bold demeanor and chiseled abs, the 23-year-old has never been in a relationship.

Jacobi said this about his experience on the show: “There’s not enough preparing you can ever do to prepare for something like this, just gotta go with the flow and throw yourself in uncomfortable situations to grow” (per Instagram). Since his time on Love Island USA, he has continued with his personal training.

Sierra Mills

Share icon Image credits: John Nacion / Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

22-year-old Sierra Mills enters Casa Amor as another bombshell looking for love. The California native helps the Casa Amor team win the “raunchy races” in Episode 20. Her fun, bubbly personality, and good looks quickly attract Miguel’s attention.

The administrative assistant and bottle waitress said her experience on the show allowed her to embrace her natural beauty. She told Essence, “The experience reinforced my belief that true beauty comes from being authentic rather than trying to fit a particular image or conceal who you are.”

Catherine Marshall

Share icon Image credits: John Nacion / Getty Images

Catherine Marshall, another Casa Amor bombshell, is a personal assistant in Arizona. The 24-year-old is of Puerto Rican and Dominican descent and speaks fluent Spanish. She initially couples with Kenny and returns to the Villa.

Catherine enjoyed her time on Love Island USA and hasn’t ruled out sliding into fellow contestant Harrison’s DMs (per The Arizona Republic).

Destiny Herzog

Share icon Image credits: Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

Paris-born model Destiny Herzog is another bombshell sent to Casa Amor to turn heads. Upon her arrival, the 22-year-old displays plenty of confidence and appeal.

Destiny’s Instagram features a Highlight reel of her time on the show. Within the reel, she reveals that she didn’t apply for Love Island USA; they approached her.

She also shared that while she enjoyed her time on the show, she was “definitely happy” to return to her “real life.” She said, “Reality TV isn’t something I ever saw myself doing [sic].”

Sydney Leighton

Share icon Image credits: @sydleighton

Sydney Leighton enters Casa Amor to find love and shake up the couples. The unemployed 24-year-old blonde bombshell had previously done a lot for love; she once traveled to the UK for a man.

Following her appearance on the show, Sydney faced harsh comments on social media that referenced her mother’s death. She even called out the show’s producers on Instagram for ignoring the issue and failing to support her during this time, stating, “I am hurting.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Daia McGhee

Share icon Image credits: John Nacion / Getty Images

27-year-old photographer Daia McGhee’s engaging personality and unique beauty catch the eye of some of the men in Casa Amor. She particularly attracts the interest of someone already involved with another person, which leads to plenty of drama.

Following her time on the show, Daia has continued her love of travel and now is a “Fashion + Travel Blogger” on Instagram. She has also collaborated with several brands, including Virgin Voyages and Fashion Nova.

Daniela Ortiz Rivera

Share icon Image credits: John Nacion / Getty Images

Born in Puerto Rico and now living in Florida, Daniela Ortiz Rivera causes quite a stir as a bombshell in Casa Amor. Daniela immediately strikes up a physical connection with a man who is seemingly committed to another contestant.

In August 2024, shortly before the Love Island USA Reunion Episode aired, Daniela took to TikTok to speak out against the bullying that some of her castmates had been receiving. She said it “breaks my heart so much” when she saw all the hate people were receiving. She continued, “They’re real people with real feelings.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Harrison Hans Luna

Share icon Image credits: Ben Symons/Peacock / Getty Images

A welcome back for Season 5 Islander Harrison Hans Luna. The 27-year-old Aussie diamond dealer enters the Villa on Day 24 to once again take a chance at finding love.

Shortly after his appearance on the show, he posted a tribute on Instagram: “It was a short but very sweet visit, what a hell of a lot of fun!… Cheers to my partner in crime this season [Sierra] and all the other islanders for making it an incredible experience.”

Kassy Castillo

Share icon Image credits: Ben Symons/Peacock / Getty Images

After finishing second place in Season 5, jovial Kassy Castillo returns to the Villa for Season 6 on Day 27.

During the Texas resident’s first appearance on Love Island USA’s fifth season, Kassy nearly made show history by coupling up with another woman — Johnnie Garcia (per USA Network).

Since she appeared in Season 6, the 23-year-old real estate agent has continued to develop partnerships on Instagram with brands like Fashion Nova, Shein, and Pretty Little Thing.

ADVERTISEMENT