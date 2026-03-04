New Name Tops List To Play Voldemort After Cillian Murphy’s Scathing ‘Harry Potter’ Response

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor stepping into the role of Lord Voldemort in the upcoming Harry Potter series has some big shoes to fill after Ralph Fiennes’ memorable performance as the villain for six years.

But while Fiennes has expressed a preference for Cillian Murphy to be his successor, the Irish actor has shut down speculation that he will be involved in the franchise.

Highlights Cillian Murphy has denied being cast as Lord Voldemort in the HBO 'Harry Potter' series.

Ralph Fiennes, who played the villain in four of the original films, had praised Murphy as a "very good" choice.

The TV adaptation of J.K. Rowling's novels is expected to be released in early or mid-2027.

Online whispers linking Murphy to the role began six months, ago after a scooper claimed to know someone working in the Harry Potter show as a background actor.



Cillian Murphy has addressed speculation that he will play Voldemort in the Harry Potter series

Image credits: Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA/Getty Images

The person claimed the show would be filmed at Hemel Hempstead and that the Oppenheimer actor had been cast as Voldemort, among other unverified claims.

When Hemel Hempstead was later confirmed as one of the locations, many assumed that the claim about Murphy was also true.

Ralph Fiennes then praised Murphy, calling him a “very good” choice to play the Dark Lord, which made fans even more excited about the supposed casting decision.

Image credits: Karwai Tang/WireImage / Warner Bros.

However, when asked about the speculation surrounding the role, the Oscar-winning actor clarified to The Times that he’s “categorically not” playing Voldemort. He also asked, “Can you make that the headline?”

The Harry Potter show has already cast its leading roles. Voldemort is the only main character who remains a question mark. According to insider Daniel Richtman, MCU star Paul Bettany is at the top of HBO’s list to portray the villain.

The Irish performer denied being cast in the role after Ralph Fiennes said he would be a “very good” choice

Image credits: Netflix

Bettany is known for playing Vision in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Dryden Vos in Solo: A Star Wars Story. The British actor’s résumé also includes projects such as A Beautiful Mind, Legend, The Da Vinci Code, and A Very British Scandal.



There has been no official confirmation from HBO or Warner Bros. that Bettany will play Voldemort, but many fans of the franchise have already given the actor a thumbs up.

“That’s actually a phenomenal choice,” wrote one fan on X.

“Paul Bettany from playing Vision to Voldemort is the ultimate range; he can be warm and kind or cold and menacing perfectly,” shared someone else.

Image credits: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

“He’s perfect for it,” expressed a third user.

“Not a bad choice actually… would’ve gone with Cillian Murphy or maybe even got Ralph Fiennes back personally, but Bettany could pull it off,” one fan commented.

Meanwhile, another fan said they couldn’t see Murphy playing the same role for several seasons. “I can’t imagine Cillian Murphy committing to a prominent role in a massive franchise that would have him tied to the project for years on end.”



Paul Bettany is likely to play the villain instead, according to insider Daniel Richtman

Image credits: Sony Pictures

Voldemort was famously played in the original Harry Potter films by Ralph Fiennes, beginning with 2005’s Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. In the first three movies, the role was played by different actors, including Richard Bremmer, Ian Hart, and Christian Coulson.

In January, Fiennes was asked who should fill his shoes in the upcoming series, to which he replied, “Well, I’m told they’re already filled, aren’t they?”



Image credits: Warner Bros.

The journalist then asked, “Who do you think it should be? If anyone could do Voldemort the way that you did Voldemort…”

“I’ve already said, I think Cillian Murphy is very good,” the actor responded. “I think they’ve cast it, haven’t they? I don’t know. I thought they had.”

The Peaky Blinders star, who is not on social media, denied the claims and admitted that he didn’t even know his name was floating around to play He Who Shall Not Be Named.

Ralph Fiennes portrayed Harry Potter’s nemesis for six years, starting with The Goblet of Fire

Image credits: Ben Montgomery/FilmMagic

“Being a personality is not what I am good at,” Murphy told The Times, before modestly adding, “I’m an incredibly average person, really.”

Speaking with Variety, the 49-year-old actor clarified that he would not be playing Voldemort and said, “It would be very hard to follow Ralph Fiennes.”



“This is, of course, what anyone who was playing Voldemort would have been told to say,” the interviewer countered, to which Murphy replied, “Ha! No, I don’t play those games.”

Image credits: Universal Pictures

Another name that was suggested for the role on social media is Cynthia Erivo. As showrunners have taken some liberties with casting decisions, choosing actors who don’t resemble those in the original films, fans have speculated that Voldemort could be gender-swapped. Neither the Wicked actress nor the producers have addressed this theory.



Dominic McLaughlin will portray Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton will star as Hermione, and Alastair Stour will play Ron

Image credits: HBO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harry Potter HBO (@harrypotterhbonotofficial)

Whoever portrays Voldemort will join Dominic McLaughlin (Harry Potter), Arabella Stanton (Hermione), and Alastair Stour as (Ron).

Other cast members include Paapa Essiedu (Severus Snape), John Lithgow (Albus Dumbledore), Nick Frost (Rubeus Hagrid), and Janet McTeer (Minerva McGonagall).

The first season of the Wizarding World TV adaptation is expected to be released on HBO in early or mid-2027.

Harry Potter fans shared their thoughts on who they think is the best choice to play Lord Voldemort

