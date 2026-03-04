Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
New Name Tops List To Play Voldemort After Cillian Murphy’s Scathing ‘Harry Potter’ Response
Voldemort character with pale skin and dark eyes reaching forward in a dark cloak from Harry Potter film series.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

New Name Tops List To Play Voldemort After Cillian Murphy’s Scathing ‘Harry Potter’ Response

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
The actor stepping into the role of Lord Voldemort in the upcoming Harry Potter series has some big shoes to fill after Ralph Fiennes’ memorable performance as the villain for six years.

But while Fiennes has expressed a preference for Cillian Murphy to be his successor, the Irish actor has shut down speculation that he will be involved in the franchise.

Highlights
  • Cillian Murphy has denied being cast as Lord Voldemort in the HBO 'Harry Potter' series.
  • Ralph Fiennes, who played the villain in four of the original films, had praised Murphy as a "very good" choice.
  • The TV adaptation of J.K. Rowling's novels is expected to be released in early or mid-2027.

Online whispers linking Murphy to the role began six months, ago after a scooper claimed to know someone working in the Harry Potter show as a background actor.

    Cillian Murphy has addressed speculation that he will play Voldemort in the Harry Potter series

    Actor Cillian Murphy at an event with a purple background, related to new name topping list to play Voldemort.

    Image credits: Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA/Getty Images

    The person claimed the show would be filmed at Hemel Hempstead and that the Oppenheimer actor had been cast as Voldemort, among other unverified claims.

    When Hemel Hempstead was later confirmed as one of the locations, many assumed that the claim about Murphy was also true.

    Ralph Fiennes then praised Murphy, calling him a “very good” choice to play the Dark Lord, which made fans even more excited about the supposed casting decision.

    Actor Cillian Murphy on left and Voldemort character on right, related to new name topping list to play Voldemort.

    Image credits: Karwai Tang/WireImage / Warner Bros.

    Comment by Scott Lee Han Sheng stating Playing Voldemort is career ending in a social media post.

    However, when asked about the speculation surrounding the role, the Oscar-winning actor clarified to The Times that he’s “categorically not” playing Voldemort. He also asked, “Can you make that the headline?”

    The Harry Potter show has already cast its leading roles. Voldemort is the only main character who remains a question mark. According to insider Daniel Richtman, MCU star Paul Bettany is at the top of HBO’s list to portray the villain.

    The Irish performer denied being cast in the role after Ralph Fiennes said he would be a “very good” choice

    Actor in a dark suit with a bruised face in a dimly lit room, linked to new name to play Voldemort news.

    Image credits: Netflix

    Bettany is known for playing Vision in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Dryden Vos in Solo: A Star Wars Story. The British actor’s résumé also includes projects such as A Beautiful Mind, Legend, The Da Vinci Code, and A Very British Scandal.

    There has been no official confirmation from HBO or Warner Bros. that Bettany will play Voldemort, but many fans of the franchise have already given the actor a thumbs up.

    “That’s actually a phenomenal choice,” wrote one fan on X.

    “Paul Bettany from playing Vision to Voldemort is the ultimate range; he can be warm and kind or cold and menacing perfectly,” shared someone else.

    A man with short hair and glasses at an event, related to new name topping list to play Voldemort roles.

    Image credits: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

    Commenter Dan May praising an actor for a Voldemort look while mentioning The Da Vinci Code role.

    “He’s perfect for it,” expressed a third user.

    “Not a bad choice actually… would’ve gone with Cillian Murphy or maybe even got Ralph Fiennes back personally, but Bettany could pull it off,” one fan commented.

    Meanwhile, another fan said they couldn’t see Murphy playing the same role for several seasons. “I can’t imagine Cillian Murphy committing to a prominent role in a massive franchise that would have him tied to the project for years on end.”

    Paul Bettany is likely to play the villain instead, according to insider Daniel Richtman

    Actor portraying Voldemort in Harry Potter with pale skin and intense expression in dark robe scene.

    Image credits: Sony Pictures

    Voldemort was famously played in the original Harry Potter films by Ralph Fiennes, beginning with 2005’s Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. In the first three movies, the role was played by different actors, including Richard Bremmer, Ian Hart, and Christian Coulson.

    In January, Fiennes was asked who should fill his shoes in the upcoming series, to which he replied, “Well, I’m told they’re already filled, aren’t they?”

    Comment by Kara Overly discussing potential actors for Voldemort roles following Cillian Murphy's Harry Potter response.

    Comment from Aaron Kime asking about Christian Bale as a potential actor to play Voldemort after Cillian Murphy’s response.

    Villainous character Voldemort from Harry Potter reaching forward with a menacing expression in a dark setting.

    Image credits: Warner Bros.

    The journalist then asked, “Who do you think it should be? If anyone could do Voldemort the way that you did Voldemort…”

    “I’ve already said, I think Cillian Murphy is very good,” the actor responded. “I think they’ve cast it, haven’t they? I don’t know. I thought they had.”

    The Peaky Blinders star, who is not on social media, denied the claims and admitted that he didn’t even know his name was floating around to play He Who Shall Not Be Named.

    Ralph Fiennes portrayed Harry Potter’s nemesis for six years, starting with The Goblet of Fire

    Actor in a blue suit at an event, rumored as new name to play Voldemort after Cillian Murphy's Harry Potter response.

    Image credits: Ben Montgomery/FilmMagic

    “Being a personality is not what I am good at,” Murphy told The Times, before modestly adding, “I’m an incredibly average person, really.”

    Speaking with Variety, the 49-year-old actor clarified that he would not be playing Voldemort and said, “It would be very hard to follow Ralph Fiennes.”

    “This is, of course, what anyone who was playing Voldemort would have been told to say,” the interviewer countered, to which Murphy replied, “Ha! No, I don’t play those games.”

    Actor in vintage suit and hat standing outdoors at dusk, related to new name to play Voldemort in Harry Potter series.

    Image credits: Universal Pictures

    Comment by Anatid Aephobia expressing concern about kids growing up before filming progresses.

    Another name that was suggested for the role on social media is Cynthia Erivo. As showrunners have taken some liberties with casting decisions, choosing actors who don’t resemble those in the original films, fans have speculated that Voldemort could be gender-swapped. Neither the Wicked actress nor the producers have addressed this theory.

    Dominic McLaughlin will portray Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton will star as Hermione, and Alastair Stour will play Ron

    Three children sitting in a grassy field with trees behind, illustrating new name tops list to play Voldemort concept.

    Image credits: HBO

    Whoever portrays Voldemort will join Dominic McLaughlin (Harry Potter), Arabella Stanton (Hermione), and Alastair Stour as (Ron).

    Other cast members include Paapa Essiedu (Severus Snape), John Lithgow (Albus Dumbledore), Nick Frost (Rubeus Hagrid), and Janet McTeer (Minerva McGonagall).

    The first season of the Wizarding World TV adaptation is expected to be released on HBO in early or mid-2027.

    Harry Potter fans shared their thoughts on who they think is the best choice to play Lord Voldemort

    Facebook comment discussing Benedict Cumberbatch and new name topping list to play Voldemort in Harry Potter.

    Comment by Liam Heffernan expressing hope fans will be kind to kids playing characters in new Harry Potter series.

    User comment discussing Voldemort and new name topping list to play Voldemort after Cillian Murphy's response.

    User comment on social media praising new name topping list to play Voldemort, calling them an excellent choice and great actor.

    Comment on social media praising Cillian Murphy as the better choice to play Voldemort after new name tops the list.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Katherine Dent expressing support for Cillian Murphy in the Voldemort casting discussion.

    Comment from Karn Purvis reacting to Cillian Murphy with a blue background, discussing Voldemort casting news.

    Comment by Ned Grabiec saying I am not become a Death Eater in a social media post about Voldemort casting news.

    Social media comment expressing refusal to watch a show, related to new name topping list to play Voldemort.

    Commenter IJ Gilbert asking who is requesting a Harry Potter reboot amid new Voldemort casting news.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    equine_job avatar
    Anony Mouse
    Anony Mouse
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The headline/title of this post promised a “scathing” remark from Murphy. I read a polite, disinterested response to a question. Trash journalism.

    5
    5points
    reply
    mireetta avatar
    Remi (He/Him)
    Remi (He/Him)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe they should just have let the thing die. Glad he's not in it, glad for everyone not involved in the project

    3
    3points
    reply
    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Remakes often fall flat and I'm with you on this.

    -2
    -2points
    reply
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidThat
    KatSaidThat
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Glad someone offered up Benedict Cumberbatch - his name came to mind before I even read the article.

    0
    0points
    reply
