Filming for the new HBO Harry Potter series began earlier this week at Warner Bros. 

Studios in Leavesden, UK. Fans have already gotten a glimpse of the protagonist—now played by Dominic McLaughlin—dressed in an iconic black Hogwarts robe with a lightning-shaped scar on his forehead.

Now, the photo of another fan favorite has been revealed. Nick Frost will take on the role of Hagrid, the bearded half-giant and beloved groundskeeper at Hogwarts.

The 53-year-old English actor completely transformed himself for the role, sporting long brown hair and a thick beard.

    The first photo of Nick Frost as Hagrid for the upcoming HBO show has been revealed

    Hagrid with long curly hair and beard in rustic clothing capturing Harry Potter fans' brutal roast of his first look.

    Image credits: Warner Bros

    Social media users reacted to the look—some taking the character more seriously than others.

    “Good lord, he looks like a parody,” one person said.

    “Thought it was AI – still not convinced tbh,” shared someone else.

    A third commented: “No matter what, it’s just too early for me… All these actors just look like they’re cosplaying.”

    “Looks a bit like if Nick Frost dressed up as Hagrid,” quipped a fourth.

    Another fan disagreed, writing, “Nick looks the part to me, his warmth and humor should resonate with fans.”

    Produced by Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, the HBO adaptation is expected to span seven seasons, each based on one book.

    The series is produced by J.K. Rowling and is planned to span seven seasons

    Man in dark coat standing against red curtain, representing Harry Potter fans roasting Hagrid's first look in upcoming series.

    Image credits: Lia Toby/Getty

    It also stars Alistair Stout as Ron Weasley and Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger.

    John Lithgow will play Professor Dumbledore, Paapa Essiedu will be Severus Snape, and Janet McTeer will portray Minerva McGonagall.

    The role of Hagrid was previously played on the big screen by the late Robbie Coltrane.

    Asked about the challenge of bringing the friendly half-giant to life, Nick said he wanted to add his own personal twist to the character.

    Nick said he aims to bring his own personal twist to the friendly half-giant 

    Actor in character as Hagrid with long hair and beard wearing a rugged coat, sparking Harry Potter fans' reactions to his first look.

    Image credits: HBO Max

    “You get cast because you’re going to bring something to that. While I’m really aware of what went before me in terms of Robbie [Coltrane] ‘s amazing performance, I’m never going to try and be Robbie,” the actor told Collider.

    “I’m going to try and do something, not ‘different,’ I think you have to be respectful to the subject matter, but within that, there’s scope for minutia.”

    Nick described Hagrid as a “lovely, lost, violent, funny, warm child.” He said he wants to play him “funny and cheeky and scared and protective and childlike.”

    Nick used a manifesting technique before he was cast as the beloved character

    Just like his character, the actor believes in magic—or at least the magic of manifesting. After his audition, he wrote the word “Hagrid” 5,000 times while waiting for that special call.

    “But rereading it back, my dyslexia took over at some point, and I didn’t realise that for 2,000 of them, I’d been writing ‘Hadridge’, I was spelling it completely wrong,” he told Observer magazine.

    “So I’m still waiting to get the call to say, ‘Nick, you’re Hadridge, you’ve got it.'”

    The English actor disabled his Instagram comments after facing criticism for collaborating with J.K. Rowling

    Hagrid's first look in the upcoming series shown in a dimly lit rustic room with stone walls and wooden window frame.

    Image credits: Warner Bros

    Addressing the controversy surrounding producer J.K. Rowling and calls to boycott the show from members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community, Nick made it clear that collaboration does not mean endorsement.

    “She’s allowed her opinion and I’m allowed mine, they just don’t align in any way, shape or form,” he said.

    After it was announced in April that Nick would be playing Hagrid, he faced a wave of criticism and ended up disabling comments on his Instagram.

    Nick is known for roles in Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, and Why Women Kill

    Man dressed in vintage suit and hat portraying Hagrid, a character discussed by Harry Potter fans in the upcoming series.

    Image credits: Paramount+

    Asked whether he thinks the controversy might overshadow the series, he replied, “I don’t know. But maybe it shouldn’t blow over? We shouldn’t just hope it will go away, because it makes it easier. Maybe we should educate ourselves.”

    Nick recently starred alongside Gerard Butler, Mason Thames, and Nico Parker in the live-action remake of How to Train Your Dragon.

    He is also known for appearing in Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, and The World’s End, the films that make up the Three Flavours Cornetto comedy trilogy.

    The London-born star has also appeared in the British sitcom Spaced, the American dark comedy show Why Women Kill, and the films Attack the Block, Paul, Seize Them!, and Get Away.

    The Harry Potter series is scheduled to be released on HBO Max in 2027.

    Netizens brutally roasted Hagrid’s new look in the upcoming Harry Potter show

