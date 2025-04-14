HBO's Official Cast Announcement For New Harry Potter Show Gets Mixed Reactions

ADVERTISEMENT

After months of relentless speculation, HBO has finally unveiled the first six cast members charged with the difficult task of bringing Harry Potter back to life.

The series is set to be one of the most ambitious projects in the television service’s recent history, aiming for up to ten years of seasons covering each of the seven franchise books.

While fans still await the main trio of Harry, Ron, and Hermione to be confirmed, these first announcements gave them a peek into the tone and direction of the show.

Executive producers Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod said they were “delighted to have such extraordinary talent onboard,” with netizens reactions ranging from cautiously optimistic, to outright negative.

HBO unveiled the first six cast members for its ambitious Harry Potter series

Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell

Stage actor Luke Thallon will play Professor Quirrell, the nervous Defense Against the Dark Arts teacher and the first major antagonist in the Harry Potter series, infamous for hiding Voldemort’s visage below his trademark turban.

Though Thallon has received critical acclaim for his work in British theatre, his announcement has seemingly flown under the radar compared to the rest of the cast.

Nevertheless, those familiar with his work are optimistic. Citing his curriculum as a stage actor, fans of the 29-year-old believe he’ll be an excellent successor to David Thewlis, who previously played the part in Harry Potter’s first film.

Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid

Starting with what’s perhaps the best received announcement, fans were thrilled to knowHot Fuzz star Nick Frost will be stepping into the giant-sized shoes of Hagrid.

The actor, known for his comedic warmth and lovable screen presence, was deemed a perfect fit for the character.

Further endearing was Frost’s heartfelt tribute to Hagrid’s previous late actor, Robbie Coltrane, who passed away in October 2022 at the age of 72.

“Robbie, I promise I won’t let you down,” Frost wrote on Instagram, expressing his honor at being the one chosen to carry the torch of the beloved character into the future.

“Great choice, he’ll definitely bring the warmth and humor Hagrid needs,” one fan wrote, with similar reactions setting Frost’s Hagrid to be one of the reboot’s most beloved characters.

John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore

Legendary actor John Lithgow will be donning the half-moon spectacles to play Hogwarts’ wise headmaster.

While most fans are confident in his talents as a phenomenal actor, their biggest concern is his age, as he’ll be 87 years old by the time the show wraps if it really does stretch a decade.

“He is an amazing actor, there is no doubt about it… but the man is already 79,” one fan stated.

The actor himself seemed to preemptively address similar concerns in an interview, stating that the role would “define the last chapter of [his] life.”

The consensus surrounding Lithgow’s announcement seems to be one of cautious optimism.

He’ll be the fourth actor to play the character, with the late Richard Harris and the late Michael Gambon playing Dumbledore’s older version and Jude Law playing a younger version in Fantastic Beasts.

Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall

British stage and screen veteran Janet McTeer will be taking on the role of the strict yet beloved Transfiguration professor Minerva McGonagall.

Known for her commanding presence in shows like Ozark and films like Wuthering Heights, McTeer has already won over many fans who believe she has the presence to fill the late Maggie Smith’s iconic shoes.

While some nostalgia-fueled voices mourn a possible change in accent, such as one fan who wrote, “I hope she does a Scottish accent for the role,” the response has been largely positive so far.

“She’s amazing, and I hope she gets picked,” another added before the casting was confirmed.

McTeer becomes the third actress to portray the role after Smith and Fiona Glascott, who played a younger McGonagall in the Fantastic Beasts films.

Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape

Perhaps the most divisive casting so far, Paapa Essiedu has been confirmed to take on the mantle of Potions Master Severus Snape.

The Gangs of London and I May Destroy You actor has long been rumored for the role, but official confirmation has sparked a wide range of mostly negative online reactions—ranging from mild skepticism, to outright rejection.

As Bored Pandapreviously reported, much of the backlash has centered around the choice being too far removed from the original vision of the character for some fans, with online discussion turning difficult due to many wanting to avoid “the elephant in the room.”

“No one will ever hold a candle to Alan Rickman,” one user bluntly shared.

Others accused the casting of being designed for controversy, though some pushed back, calling the move “genius.”

Essiedu now carries the heavy task of redefining a character long synonymous with Rickman’s legacy and proving his detractors wrong with his talent and screen presence.

Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch

Rounding out the initial cast list is Paul Whitehouse, who will step into the shoes of Hogwarts’ perpetually grumpy caretaker, Argus Filch.

Known for his decades of comedy work in The Fast Show,Gone Fishing, and Harry & Paul, Whitehouse seems to have struck the right chord with fans. He’s also the only one of the announced cast members to have been a part of the franchise’s last batch of films.

Appearing in Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban, Whitehouse played a minor role as Sir Cadogan, one of Hogwarts’ living paintings.

“Paul Whitehouse as Filch is just perfect. Simplicity at its finest,” one comment read.

His casting has been described as one of the safest—and most universally loved—choices in the lineup so far, with many praising HBO for “nailing” the role.

Whitehouse follows David Bradley in the role, and while their styles differ, early reactions suggest fans are more than happy to see him bring fresh energy to the beloved character.

With a release set for 2026, the series has plenty of time to continue building both anticipation and controversy around its casting choices.

As fans eagerly await the announcement of the franchise’s heroic trio, they are now looking at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden for clues, where shooting has been announced to take place this summer.

“Great cast!” While some fans made their reservations known, most received the announcement with excitement