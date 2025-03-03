ADVERTISEMENT

The former Celebrity Lookalike Quiz proved that there are many people who mix up celebrities with one another. If you think you have good facial recognition skills – even better than an iPhone’s – now is your chance to prove it once again. In this set of questions, there are celebrities who are famously mistaken for one another either because of how they look, the movies they were in, or their overall vibe. Some think the celebs in this quiz look as if they are actually related. However, some say they look nothing alike, so they can tell them apart quite easily. Unlock your facial recognition skills and identify the celebrities correctly.

Let’s begin star-spotting!

RELATED: