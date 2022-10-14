2submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, Post A Picture Of Your Favorite Hagrid Scene From Harry Potter In Honor Of Robby Coltrane
Hagrid. The beloved half-giant from Harry Potter. Friend of students, parent of Fluffy and Buckbeak, and Care of Magical Creatures professor at Hogwarts. What’s not to love about him? Well, sadly, today Robby Coltrane, the actor who brought our favorite half-giant to the movies, passed away at age 72. In remembrance of his glory as Hagrid, post your favorite scene or memory of him to remember the kindly Hogwarts professed who uttered the famous words, “Yer a wizard, Harry.” May he rest in peace.
This post may include affiliate links.
Add Your Photo To This List
Please use high-res photos without watermarksUpload Photo
Ooops! Your image is too large, maximum file size is 8 MB.
Not your original work? Add sourcePublish