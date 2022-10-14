Hagrid. The beloved half-giant from Harry Potter. Friend of students, parent of Fluffy and Buckbeak, and Care of Magical Creatures professor at Hogwarts. What’s not to love about him? Well, sadly, today Robby Coltrane, the actor who brought our favorite half-giant to the movies, passed away at age 72. In remembrance of his glory as Hagrid, post your favorite scene or memory of him to remember the kindly Hogwarts professed who uttered the famous words, “Yer a wizard, Harry.” May he rest in peace.