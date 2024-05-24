ADVERTISEMENT

OakOak is a talented street artist who transforms ordinary parts of the city into fun and surprising pieces of art. In Paris, he takes everyday things like drainpipes, crosswalks, and manhole covers and turns them into playful scenes that make people smile and stop to take a closer look.

His art helps people see the city in a new and exciting way as people go about their daily routines. The artist's creations make Parisian streets feel like there might always be surprises waiting to be discovered.

More info: Instagram | Facebook