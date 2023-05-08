Often, when we visit familiar places repeatedly, we tend to take the same routes, passing by the same buildings and streets, and even encountering the same people. In such instances, it's rare to experience anything that would make us stop and wonder, or cause feelings of surprise. That's why street artists like OakOak employ their creativity to awaken us from our daily slumber and breathe new life into public spaces.

OakOak is a talented artist who creates whimsical and playful art across the streets of Paris. His unique and imaginative approach to art is a refreshing change from the mundane and ordinary and has the power to evoke joy and wonder into the lives of those who encounter it. So without further ado, we invite you to explore this artist’s imaginative works of art that are scattered around the city.

More info: Facebook | Instagram | oakoak.fr

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

oakoak Report

16points
POST
#2

oakoak Report

14points
POST
#3

oakoak Report

13points
POST
#4

oakoak Report

12points
POST
#5

oakoak Report

10points
POST
#6

oakoak Report

10points
POST
#7

Q

Q

oakoak Report

10points
POST
#8

oakoak Report

9points
POST
#9

oakoak Report

9points
POST
#10

oakoak Report

9points
POST
#11

oakoak Report

9points
POST
Betsy Ray
Betsy Ray
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh, that image. Loved that story.

0
0points
reply
#12

oakoak Report

9points
POST
Molly Whuppie
Molly Whuppie
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In case I don't see ya, good afternoon, good evening, and good night!

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#13

oakoak Report

9points
POST
MacFrog
MacFrog
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Escher vibes here.

1
1point
reply
#14

oakoak Report

9points
POST
Betsy Ray
Betsy Ray
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So much creativity and talent.

0
0points
reply
#15

Q

Q

oakoak Report

9points
POST
MacFrog
MacFrog
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Here’s Johnny...!

2
2points
reply
#16

oakoak Report

8points
POST
Elsker
Elsker
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Duizend bommen en granaten!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#17

oakoak Report

8points
POST
#18

oakoak Report

8points
POST
#19

oakoak Report

7points
POST
#20

oakoak Report

7points
POST
#21

oakoak Report

7points
POST
#22

oakoak Report

7points
POST
#23

oakoak Report

7points
POST
Betsy Ray
Betsy Ray
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is that her ghost on the glass above?

0
0points
reply
#24

oakoak Report

7points
POST
Betsy Ray
Betsy Ray
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Beautiful and subtle. A true work of art.

2
2points
reply
#25

oakoak Report

7points
POST
#26

oakoak Report

7points
POST
#27

Q

Q

oakoak Report

7points
POST
#28

oakoak Report

6points
POST
#29

oakoak Report

6points
POST
#30

oakoak Report

6points
POST
#31

oakoak Report

6points
POST
Betsy Ray
Betsy Ray
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Gene Kelly would be honored.

0
0points
reply
#32

oakoak Report

5points
POST
#33

oakoak Report

5points
POST
View more comments
#34

oakoak Report

5points
POST
#35

oakoak Report

5points
POST
#36

oakoak Report

5points
POST
MacFrog
MacFrog
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If Magritte painted "The Son of Man" today...

1
1point
reply
#37

oakoak Report

5points
POST
Betsy Ray
Betsy Ray
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is there anything they can't do?

0
0points
reply
#38

oakoak Report

5points
POST
Betsy Ray
Betsy Ray
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'll be back for the rest of you.

0
0points
reply
#39

oakoak Report

5points
POST
#40

oakoak Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

oakoak Report

5points
POST
#42

oakoak Report

4points
POST
#43

oakoak Report

4points
POST
#44

oakoak Report

4points
POST
#45

oakoak Report

4points
POST
#46

oakoak Report

4points
POST
#47

oakoak Report

4points
POST
#48

oakoak Report

4points
POST
#49

oakoak Report

4points
POST
#50

oakoak Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

oakoak Report

4points
POST
#52

oakoak Report

3points
POST
#53

oakoak Report

3points
POST
#54

oakoak Report

3points
POST
#55

oakoak Report

3points
POST
#56

oakoak Report

3points
POST
#57

oakoak Report

2points
POST
#58

oakoak Report

2points
POST
#59

oakoak Report

1point
POST
#60

oakoak Report

1point
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!