Soviet Mosaics: The Art of Propaganda in Decline

Soviet mosaics, once omnipresent in public buildings, are also valuable witnesses to the propagandist art of the time. These grandiose works of art, intended to exalt communist ideals and glorify the workers and heroes of the Soviet Union, are often in decay. The colors are faded, the ceramic pieces missing, but they nevertheless retain a poignant beauty. Through my lens, I sought to capture this duality between past greatness and present decay, providing a look at how time erodes even the most powerful symbols.