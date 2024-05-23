In My 21 Photos, I Captured Forgotten Relics Of The USSR
I am Dimitri Bourriau, a photographer based in Paris, and I am delighted to present to you my new photographic series entitled "The Forgotten Relics of the USSR". This series is the result of several trips through the former Soviet republics, where I captured images of statues of Soviet leaders now hidden or forgotten, as well as ancient mosaics testifying to a bygone era.
Soviet Statues: Fallen Icons of the Past
Statues of Soviet leaders, once proudly erected in public squares and symbols of the power of the Soviet Union, are now relegated to oblivion. These monuments, to the glory of emblematic figures like Lenin and Stalin, are often found in unexpected places. My lens captured images of these abandoned statues, some stored in dusty dumps, others half-buried in forests or left abandoned in backyards. These scenes reveal the transition from symbols of propaganda to objects of nostalgia and historical reflection.
Soviet Mosaics: The Art of Propaganda in Decline
Soviet mosaics, once omnipresent in public buildings, are also valuable witnesses to the propagandist art of the time. These grandiose works of art, intended to exalt communist ideals and glorify the workers and heroes of the Soviet Union, are often in decay. The colors are faded, the ceramic pieces missing, but they nevertheless retain a poignant beauty. Through my lens, I sought to capture this duality between past greatness and present decay, providing a look at how time erodes even the most powerful symbols.
Photography as a Memory Tool
My work aims to document and preserve these fragments of history, offering a reflection on the USSR and its legacy. Each photograph in this series is a window into the past, allowing us to contemplate history from a new perspective. These Soviet relics, although abandoned, continue to tell stories and provoke reflections on the transient nature of human ideals and monuments.
A Journey Through History
Through this series, I hope to not only capture the beauty and melancholy of Soviet relics, but also invite deeper reflection on how we interpret and preserve our own history. The statues and mosaics I photographed are silent witnesses to the aspirations and changes of the Soviet era. By rediscovering them and sharing them with you, I hope to revive interest in this complex historical period and its remains.
My exploration of the former Soviet republics allowed me to discover hidden treasures and immortalize them through my lens. I hope this photographic series will allow viewers to see beyond simple artifacts and understand the profound stories they tell. “The Forgotten Relics of the USSR” is an invitation to contemplate the past and reflect on its impact on the present and the future.