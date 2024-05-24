Mind-Bending Photo Manipulations By Swedish Photoshop Master Erik Johansson (40 Pics)Interview With Artist
Erik Johansson is a Swedish visual artist known for his surreal photo manipulations. Despite starting out as a computer engineering student, Erik's talent for visual art quickly stood out. He combines photography and Photoshop to create images that are both fantastical and realistic.
The artist doesn't use computer-generated or AI-generated material, nor does he use illustrations or stock images. Instead, he relies solely on complex combinations of his own photographs. This process takes a lot of time, so he only creates about ten new works each year.
"Leap Of Faith", 2017
Bored Panda contacted Erik Johansson to find out more about him and how he creates his art. Erik told us that his creative process starts with an idea, usually sparked by something he sees or experiences in his daily life.
"I start by sketching the concept, visualizing how different elements will come together to form a surreal yet believable scene. Once I have a clear vision, I move on to planning the photoshoot, considering the locations, props, and lighting needed. After capturing the necessary elements, I meticulously blend them using photo manipulation techniques. The post-processing stage is where the magic happens, as I align colors, shadows, and perspectives to make the final image look seamless and realistic."
"If Lost, Please Call"
"Impact", 2016
Erik grew up on a farm in Götene, Sweden, so we were curious to know how his surroundings have influenced his work.
"The landscapes of Götene, with their open fields, forests, and vast skies, have deeply rooted my appreciation for natural beauty and tranquility," the artist shared. "These serene surroundings have instilled in me a sense of wonder and possibility, which I translate into my surreal works. The expansive lands and the simplicity of rural life allow my imagination to fly freely."
"Ideas Come At Night"
"Road Closed Unexpectedly", 2019
Erik started exploring digital photography at the age of 15. We asked him how his early interest in drawing and computer games contributed to his current photographic techniques.
"My early passion for drawing taught me the fundamentals of composition, perspective, and storytelling, which are crucial in my photographic work. Meanwhile, computer games introduced me to digital worlds and sparked my curiosity about how technology could create immersive experiences. This combination naturally led me to digital photography, where I could merge my artistic skills with technological tools to construct and manipulate images in innovative ways."
"Dreamwalking", 2014
"Head In The Clouds"
Erik's background in computer engineering seems to play a big role in his art. According to the artist, engineering has equipped him with a systematic approach to problem-solving. "It has taught me to break down complex challenges into manageable parts and to think logically and creatively. This mindset is invaluable when I’m piecing together numerous photographic elements to form a coherent image. My technical skills also help me master the software and tools needed for intricate photo manipulation, ensuring that my final images are not only visually stunning but also technically precise."
"The Reset", 2020
"The River Hotel"
Creating surreal photo manipulations is not easy. It takes a lot of skill and creativity. Erik told us that one of his most challenging projects was his latest piece, “Between the Shadows.” In this work, he used negative space to make tree trunks look like the space between them and vice versa.
"The realism and perfect transition are always tricky to capture. I spent countless hours photographing different textures and terrains, then meticulously stitched them together in post-production. The most significant obstacle was achieving the right perspective and depth, which required careful planning and multiple revisions. Through patience and attention to detail, I managed to bring the image to life, capturing the surreal essence I had envisioned."