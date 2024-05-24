ADVERTISEMENT

Erik Johansson is a Swedish visual artist known for his surreal photo manipulations. Despite starting out as a computer engineering student, Erik's talent for visual art quickly stood out. He combines photography and Photoshop to create images that are both fantastical and realistic.

The artist doesn't use computer-generated or AI-generated material, nor does he use illustrations or stock images. Instead, he relies solely on complex combinations of his own photographs. This process takes a lot of time, so he only creates about ten new works each year.

