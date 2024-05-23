The artist was kind enough to describe the creative process behind his work: “An idea can pop up in different ways. Sometimes it’s the shape of the banana that inspires me, like with my version of Klimt’s ‘The Kiss’. I saw two bananas in the supermarket, one bigger than the other and it just reminded me of that wonderful painting. That both the banana and the painting are yellow must have helped too. I then usually sketch out the idea, just pen and paper doodles. Sometimes I would also take a photo of the banana I want to draw on and open the photo in Photoshop to sketch out the idea there to get the composition right before I start drawing on the actual banana. Because when I draw on the banana, it has to be all right in one go, I can’t use an eraser to fix things.”

Stephan added: “But when I’m doing banana art for an event I get requests and don’t have the time to do all that. So then I just start and hope for the best!”