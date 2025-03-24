Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Margot Robbie Brutally Slammed For Wuthering Heights Costume: "Just Ruined My Entire Week"
Celebrities, News

Margot Robbie Brutally Slammed For Wuthering Heights Costume: “Just Ruined My Entire Week”

Margot Robbieis facingfierce criticism after photos from the Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights set surfaced this week.

The 34-year-old actress, famous for her roles in Barbie, The Suicide Squad, and The Wolf of Wall Street, is bringing the role of Catherine Earnshaw to life in the 2025 version of Emily Brontë’s classic novel. 

Highlights
  • Margot Robbie is under fire after photos from the Wuthering Heights set leaked
  • Fans have criticized Robbie's age and costume, with many questioning the accuracy of her portrayal
  • Others voiced concerns over Jacob Elordi's casting as Heathcliff, feeling he lacks intensity for the role
  • Wuthering Heights has faced similar scrutiny for its casting across its more than 20 film and TV adaptations

Fans of the book, however, have taken to social media to express their disapproval of Robbie’s version, feeling less than thrilled with her casting and costume.

“Seeing Margot Robbie in that godawful dress just ruined my entire week,” one viewer wrote, having issues with the actress’ age for the role, as well as calling the wedding dress “inappropriate.”

    Wuthering Heights fans are saying Margot Robbie will “ruin” the 2025 adaptation after set images leak

    I don’t know who this is, but they are at an event with a "Breakthrough Prize" backdrop wearing a strapless black dress.

    Image credits: Jesse Grant/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

    Leaked images from the UK set show the actress clad in a dramatic off-the-shoulder white gown with a voluminous skirt, which many viewers felt was period-accurate.

    The story of Wuthering Heights is set in Yorkshire, a region in the north of England. The story is told through flashbacks, with the “present” part of the story taking place in the early 1800s and the retrospective elements of the plot taking place 30 years earlier, in the 1770s.

    Smiling woman in a black and white top on a talk show set, associated with Wuthering Heights costume news.

    Image credits: The Graham Norton Show

    The famous wedding scene takes place in 1783, approximately three years after Catherine’s parents have passed away. The protagonist makes the pivotal decision to marry Edgar Linton, the good-mannered aristocrat counterpart to her other romantic interest, the anti-hero Heathcliff.

    Catherine is approximately 18 years old at that point in the story which, considering Margot Robbie’s age, has made fans preemptively question the accuracy and attention to detail of the 2025 adaptation.

    Actress in elaborate Wuthering Heights costume holding flowers, with crew in the background on a misty set.

    Image credits: Splash News

    Jacob Elordi, who plays Heathcliff, has also been targeted by fans who feel he lacks the intensity necessary to properly portray the revenge-obsessed character. 

    “First, they cast Margot Robbie, who’s clearly too old for the role, and now they’ve gone and cast a Heathcliff who looks like he belongs on Instagram,” one user wrote.

    Supporters asked netizens to be patient and to trust in Margot Robbie’s talent and track record as an actress

    A person in formal attire surrounded by candles, creating a dramatic ambiance related to Wuthering Heights.

    Image credits: Prime Video

    Not all comments have been negative, however, with more supportive viewers asking netizens to be patient and wait for the first trailers to form their opinions.

    Supporters point to Margot Robbie’s talent as an actress, as well as make-up and post-production techniques that could help her more convincingly embody all aspects of her character’s life, as reasons not to worry.

    Blonde woman in a pink outfit with a white hat, outdoors, related to Wuthering Heights costume discussion.

    Image credits: Netflix

    “Why can’t people just wait for the film? Everyone kept saying she was the wrong choice to play Barbie and that it would flop, yet it was a huge success,” one user wrote.

    Victorian-style costume party with a woman in a blue dress, drawing reactions from a crowd.

    Image credits: Prime Video

    On the other hand, Elordi’s casting has been praised on account of his physical appearance and the resemblance he has to his character’s looks as described in the book.

    Heathcliff is described as having a racial likeness to the wandering Romani people, with dark hair, eyes, and skin. While Elordi is on the paler side in terms of skin color, he nevertheless possesses features that could allow him to accurately portray the character’s “Gypsy-like” look.

    The book has been adapted numerous times over the years, with casting choices varying in their faithfulness each time

    Despite the uproar, this is not the first time Wuthering Heights has faced scrutiny for its casting choices.

    Having been adapted over 20 times for film and television, in various countries and formats, the characters have been depicted in a wide variety of ways over the years.

    The controversy surrounding Elordi’s casting, for instance, pales in comparison to the decision made in 2009 to cast Tom Hardy as Heathcliff, whose looks differ considerably from the character’s description.

    Similarly, in 2011, the character was portrayed by Black actor James Howson, emphasizing the “dark-skinned” aspect of Heathcliff but diverging from his Romani-inspired origins.

    Director Emerald Fennell has also been targeted by critics, with some questioning whether she fully understands the complexities of Brontë’s novel. Many pointed towards her work on 2023’s Saltburn as evidence of her style being ill-fitted for the period piece.

    Blonde woman in a pink gown with pearl necklace at an event, related to Wuthering Heights costume controversy.

    Image credits: Lia Toby/Getty Images

    Saltburn elicited controversy after its release for being “filled with an abundance of viral scenes,” many of which depicted intimate acts in ways deemed “gross” or “repulsive” by viewers.

    Wuthering Heightsis set to be released on February 13, 2026, coinciding with Valentine’s Day celebrations.

    “They need to recast.” Disappointed fans took to social media to express their anger over the film’s casting

    Tweet about Margot Robbie's Wuthering Heights casting, saying, "That's poor casting.

    Image credits: rickonthewater

    Tweet criticizing Margot Robbie's involvement in Wuthering Heights.

    Image credits: UltraJohnus

    Tweet criticizing Margot Robbie's Wuthering Heights costume, questioning her intellect and ego.

    Image credits: LibertyLynx

    Tweet criticizing Margot Robbie's Wuthering Heights costume for inaccuracy and character misrepresentation.

    Image credits: allidoiscryabtu

    Social media user criticizes Margot Robbie's Wuthering Heights costume, questioning how to stop the production.

    Image credits: 1dand5sosfeelss

    Social media post criticizing Margot Robbie's Wuthering Heights costume with 204 likes.

    Image credits: corduroystan666

    Tweet criticizing Margot Robbie's Wuthering Heights costume emphasizes highlights and tan, with a skull emoji reaction.

    Image credits: CATmrade

    Tweet criticizing Margot Robbie's Wuthering Heights costume for not matching the theme.

    Image credits: windyllamas

    Negative tweet about Margot Robbie's Wuthering Heights costume with replies and likes visible.

    Image credits: trashymortal

    Tweet reacting to Margot Robbie's Wuthering Heights costume saying "That is a woman who has seen an iPhone I’m sorry.

    Image credits: lynchianbush

    Tweet criticizing Margot Robbie's Wuthering Heights costume as inaccurate, sparking strong reactions.

    Image credits: allidoiscryabtu

    A tweet expressing frustration at Margot Robbie's Wuthering Heights costume.

    Image credits: neo__muse

    Tweet criticizing Margot Robbie's Wuthering Heights costume with text "Emily Brontë rolling in her grave.

    Image credits: hauntedmosaic

    Tweet criticizing Margot Robbie's Wuthering Heights costume: "This gonna bomb so hard.

    Image credits: MarkeFernandes

    Tweet criticizing Margot Robbie's Wuthering Heights costume as anachronistic.

    Image credits: VanessaPFK

    Social media post criticizing Margot Robbie's Wuthering Heights costume.

    Image credits: LJWH17

    Tweet questioning plot timing related to Margot Robbie's Wuthering Heights costume drama.

    Image credits: Anna_Niezgodzka

    Tweet criticizing Margot Robbie's Wuthering Heights costume, calling her casting as Cathy a mismatch.

    Image credits: RebIsReb

    A user comments on misrepresenting "Wuthering Heights" in a costume related to Margot Robbie.

    Image credits: Letsanityreign

    Tweet criticizing Margot Robbie's Wuthering Heights costume, suggesting a meeting with the costume department.

    Image credits: AndrewPaulWood

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    magicjacket avatar
    MagicJacket
    MagicJacket
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's just a frigging movie. Margot Robbie has proven she is a fantastic actress and not just another pretty face. She doesn't pick the outfits. But most of all...it's just a movie. All the literary purists can just run and bury their faces in the book.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow do some people have a nothing better to complain about. Also to the dude who asked "how does she keep getting roles?" Well, let's see. She's talented, extraordinarily beautiful, and also talented. Plus she's a good actress. Finally, she's Australian, and US movies have to be fronted by Australians pretending to be Americans for some reason. Or in the case of Wuthering Heights, Australians pretending to be Englishmen from Yorkshire.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    **spoilers** Also, it's been at least 30 years since I read that book, but if I remember, doesn't Catherine die in childbirth? In fact, I think it's a major plot point. I think it might be more disturbing for audiences to see a teenage girl get pregnant and then die in childbirth, than to see a fully grown women in her 30s playing that character. Did people freak out when Jon Snow was played by Kit Harrington, instead of the 15 year old boy he was meant to be? Or that Ned Stark wasn't a young dude in his early 30s? Or that Frodo Baggins was played by a young Elijah Wood, instead of the 50 year old man he was in the book.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
