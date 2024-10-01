Jacob Elordi's Bulge Goes Viral As He Lays Next To Girlfriend Olivia Jade In Swim Trunks

ADVERTISEMENT

Jacob Elordi seems very excited to be out sunbathing with Olivia Jade Giannulli, and his swim trunks clearly are unable to contain his happiness.

The Euphoria actor was seen enjoying the weather while reading Jean Cocteau’s The Art of Cinema, but it’s the obvious bulge under his green shorts that’s captured people’s attention.

Beside him, Giannulli was scrolling on her phone but appeared to be well aware of what her significant other was hiding — since it looked as if she was trying to hold back her laugh.

Image credits: BACKGRID UK / Vida Press

The actor and the Dancing with the Stars alum have had an on-and-off relationship for the past couple of years, but a source told People they were “100 percent going strong” earlier in 2024.

The two sparked dating rumors back in December 2021 and later reportedly called it quits in August 2022, since neither were looking for anything serious.

About a year later, they were spotted together again as Elordi traveled with Giannulli to visit her parents for some family time in Idaho.

News of their relationship came after Elordi broke up with Kaia Gerber in November 2021 while Giannulli split with Jackson Guthy.

The two are enjoying time off after Elordi was put on blast due to his recent casting announcement

Image credits: BACKGRID UK / Vida Press

TMZ reported that the pair hit the Italian coast with Giannulli’s parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli a few days ago, enjoying the blue waters of the Mediterranean Sea.

The couple is currently vacationing amidst the backlash Elordi is facing regarding his involvement in Wuthering Heights, set to be directed by Emerald Fennell.

Fans immediately criticized the casting of the classic novel’s film adaptation when it was announced, labeling it as “whitewashed.”

Image credits: BACKGRID UK / Vida Press

Elordi will play Heathcliff, who is described in the original 1847 book as “dark-skinned.”

“emerald fennell you are not seeing the pearly gates,” said one user on X as they placed a description of Heathcliff in the novel with a picture of Elordi.

A similar post said, “Heathcliff in Wuthering Heights is explicitly dark skin and Romani, and his experiences as a man of color influence his entire character and story as a man suffering racist abuse from his adoptive family.”

“so what we’ve learned is that emerald fennell has not read wuthering heights,” concluded another.

Image credits: oliviajade