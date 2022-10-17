When actors who embodied our favorite characters pass away, it feels as though we lose multiple people. It’s as if those fictional roles become all the more important, showcasing the talent that one person possessed and preserving their essence in the present day for generations to come.

Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, best known for his role as Hagrid, the gentle giant groundskeeper in the Harry Potter series, passed away at age 72 on Friday, October 14. It was a sad day for his family, colleagues and fans alike, yet many of them came forth to reminisce about the good times they had with Robbie and the lessons they learned from him.

Robbie’s statement during the 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special hit everyone right in the feels once the news came out: “The legacy of the movies is that my children’s generation will show them to their children. So you could be watching it in 50 years time, easy. I’ll not be here, sadly, but Hagrid will, yes.”

Today, we have collected only a small portion of all the tributes that have poured in for the memorable actor.

Image credits: HBO Max