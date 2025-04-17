Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

J.K. Rowling Posts Fiery Message For Critics After Supreme Court Ruling On Trans Rights
Celebrities, News

J.K. Rowling Posts Fiery Message For Critics After Supreme Court Ruling On Trans Rights

Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

22

Open list comments

4

ADVERTISEMENT

J.K. Rowling has continued her celebrations after the UK Supreme Court ruled that the terms “woman” and “s*x” in the Equality Act 2010 refer only to biological s*x.

The decision was made unanimously by five judges of Britain’s highest court.

On Wednesday (April 16), the Harry Potter author shared a photo of herself enjoying a cigar and a cocktail.

Highlights
  • J.K. Rowling posted a photo celebrating the recent UK Supreme Court ruling that the word "woman" refers to biological females in the Equality Act.
  • Rowling posed sipping a cocktail and wrote that her plan had "come together."
  • The Harry Potter author has been vocal about her views on transgender issues several times.

“I love it when a plan comes together. #SupremeCourt #WomensRights,” she captioned the photo taken by her daughter.

RELATED:

    J.K. Rowling celebrated the recent Supreme Court ruling with a rooftop photo holding a cigar and cocktail
    A woman with red hair stands among a group of people, wearing a black coat, after a Supreme Court ruling on trans rights.

    Image credits: Euan Cherry / Getty

    Rowling said the ruling was a victory for “women and girls, including trans-identified women (continue to benefit from maternity rights etc), gay people, freedom of speech, freedom of association” and “those at risk of discrimination for a belief in the material reality of s*x.”

    The decision marked the culmination of a legal dispute between the campaign group For Women Scotland and the Scottish Government over the definition of “woman” in the Equality Act, the primary legal instrument in the fight against all forms of discrimination in the UK.

    ADVERTISEMENT


    Rowling then addressed a message to those who oppose the ruling.

    “The fact that so many UK trans activists are shrieking about injustice says it all. You never had the rights you claim you’ve now lost; you had demands.

    “Your sense of entitlement grew unchecked because cowards and idiots bowed down to your campaign of intimidation.”

    The 59-year-old congratulated campaign group For Women Scotland, who brought a case against the Scottish government, arguing that s*x-based protections should only apply to people who are born female and not trans women with gender recognition certificates (GRCs).

    Rowling called the ruling a victory for women, freedom of speech, and “those at risk of discrimination for a belief in the material reality of s*x”

    Celebratory crowd outside Supreme Court after ruling on trans rights, highlighting J.K. Rowling's response.

    Image credits: NBC

    “It took three extraordinary, tenacious Scottish women with an army behind them to get this case heard by the Supreme Court and, in winning, they’ve protected the rights of women and girls across the UK,” she penned.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “@ForWomenScot, I’m so proud to know you.”

    Rowling confirmed she had financially backed For Women Scotland’s legal efforts. She reportedly donated £70,000 (approx. $92,750) to support the group.

    Women holding a banner and drinks outside a court, celebrating a ruling related to trans rights.

    Image credits: Richard Baker / Getty

    The legal battle began in 2018 when the Scottish Parliament passed a bill designed to ensure gender balance on public sector boards.

    For Women Scotland complained that ministers had included trans people as part of the quotas in that law.

    The Scottish government argued in court that trans people with a gender recognition certificate (GRC) were entitled to the same s*x-based protections as cisgender women.

    The Supreme Court was then asked to decide on the proper interpretation of the word “woman” in the Equality Act, which applies across England, Scotland, and Wales.

    The ruling declared that the term “woman” in the Equality Act 2010 refers only to biological women

    A UK government spokesman said the ruling would bring “clarity,” especially regarding single-s*x spaces and for service providers such as hospitals, refuges, and sports clubs.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Single-s*x spaces are protected in law and will always be protected by this government,” the spokesman stated.

    Regarding women-only spaces, Rowling sarcastically wrote, “Spare a thought today for the UK employers, government departments, health boards, academic institutions, and sporting bodies who’ve been breaking equality law to appease activist groups. So many HR manuals to pulp. So many out-of-court settlements to pay.”

    Responding to her critics, she wrote, “Sorry to hear women defending their rights scares you. Maybe go f**k yourself?”

    It was the culmination of a legal battle between the Scottish government and the campaign group For Women Scotland

    Two people walking, one with trans flag around shoulders, reflecting on trans rights after Supreme Court ruling.

    Image credits: Delia Giandeini / Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    The Supreme Court stressed that the ruling does not remove protection from trans people under the Equality Act and should not be seen as a triumph of one side over the other.

    Judge Lord Hodge said the Equality Act “gives transgender people protection not only against discrimination through the protected characteristics of gender reassignment, but also against direct discrimination, indirect discrimination, and harassment, in substance, in their acquired gender.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The Harry Potter author supported  For Women Scotland during the campaign, reportedly contributing £70,000


    For Women Scotland asked for a “common sense” interpretation of the words “man and woman,” telling the court that s*x is an “immutable biological state.”

    Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said the ruling was a “victory for all of the women who faced personal ab*se or lost their jobs for stating the obvious.”

    She added: “Saying ‘trans women are women’ was never true in fact and now isn’t true in law, either. The era of [Prime Minister] Keir Starmer telling us that some women have penises has come to an end. Hallelujah!”

    Author in an elegant gown at an event, addressing critics on trans rights ruling.

    Image credits: Stuart C. Wilson / Getty

    Maggie Chapman, a member of Parliament of the Scottish Green Party, slammed the decision as a “deeply concerning ruling for human rights and a huge blow to some of the most marginalized people in our society.”

    Scottish Trans manager Vic Valentine said the ruling “reverses 20 years of understanding on how the law recognizes trans men and women with gender recognition certificates.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Valentine stated that the decision brings uncertainty for trans people and expressed concern that it could potentially lead to their exclusion from both men’s and women’s spaces and services.

    People criticized J.K. Rowling for her comments following the recent ruling

    Tweet criticizing J.K. Rowling's focus on trans rights instead of Harry Potter, highlighting free speech concerns.

    Image credits: ToIkienverse

    Tweet criticizing J.K. Rowling's stance on trans rights, highlighting disappointment from book fans.

    Image credits: JunetteMiss

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet reaction to J.K. Rowling's statement on trans rights by user João Alho on April 17, 2025.

    Image credits: reumalho

    Tweet replying to J.K. Rowling criticizing her stance on trans rights.

    Image credits: hayasaka_aryan

    Tweet replying to J.K. Rowling about being viewed as a villain after Supreme Court ruling on trans rights.

    Image credits: MiaSkylar

    Tweet replying to J.K. Rowling about HBO's Harry Potter and focus on financial motives.

    Image credits: sampantojapa

    Tweet criticizing J.K. Rowling's stance on trans rights by a user with a comment about wealth and gender.

    Image credits: thepostsoffice

    A tweet criticizing J.K. Rowling with a comparison to Dolores Umbridge after a Supreme Court ruling on trans rights.

    Image credits: mrbombastic2401

    Tweet responding to J.K. Rowling about trans rights, expressing strong disapproval with "Gross!!" and a green nauseated emoji.

    Image credits: realrebalove

    Tweet replying to J.K. Rowling about trans rights critics, mentioning "hateful witches," posted on April 17, 2025.

    Image credits: Angelcalling5

    Tweet reply criticizing J.K. Rowling on trans rights ruling, featuring a comment on misogyny.

    Image credits: SargentUniverse

    Tweet criticizing J.K. Rowling's stance on trans rights after Supreme Court ruling, discussing legacy and intolerance.

    Image credits: JoJoFromJerz

    Tweet responding to J.K. Rowling about trans rights, expressing frustration over the celebration of rights removal.

    Image credits: UtdKeith_

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    22

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    4
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    22

    Open list comments

    4

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The fascists use the hatred of vulnerable minority groups to rally their base. We see the fascists celebrate the inflicting of harm on those they resent. The UK Supreme Court is made up of people over 60 years of age.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ariettevanrij avatar
    Sea Squirrel
    Sea Squirrel
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She's toxic. I'll never use my 'womens rights' to exclude transgenders.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The fascists use the hatred of vulnerable minority groups to rally their base. We see the fascists celebrate the inflicting of harm on those they resent. The UK Supreme Court is made up of people over 60 years of age.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ariettevanrij avatar
    Sea Squirrel
    Sea Squirrel
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She's toxic. I'll never use my 'womens rights' to exclude transgenders.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda