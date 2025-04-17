J.K. Rowling Posts Fiery Message For Critics After Supreme Court Ruling On Trans Rights

ADVERTISEMENT

J.K. Rowling has continued her celebrations after the UK Supreme Court ruled that the terms “woman” and “s*x” in the Equality Act 2010 refer only to biological s*x.

The decision was made unanimously by five judges of Britain’s highest court.

On Wednesday (April 16), the Harry Potter author shared a photo of herself enjoying a cigar and a cocktail.

“I love it when a plan comes together. #SupremeCourt #WomensRights,” she captioned the photo taken by her daughter.

Share icon J.K. Rowling celebrated the recent Supreme Court ruling with a rooftop photo holding a cigar and cocktail



Image credits: Euan Cherry / Getty

Rowling said the ruling was a victory for “women and girls, including trans-identified women (continue to benefit from maternity rights etc), gay people, freedom of speech, freedom of association” and “those at risk of discrimination for a belief in the material reality of s*x.”

The decision marked the culmination of a legal dispute between the campaign group For Women Scotland and the Scottish Government over the definition of “woman” in the Equality Act, the primary legal instrument in the fight against all forms of discrimination in the UK.

Rowling then addressed a message to those who oppose the ruling.

“The fact that so many UK trans activists are shrieking about injustice says it all. You never had the rights you claim you’ve now lost; you had demands.

“Your sense of entitlement grew unchecked because cowards and idiots bowed down to your campaign of intimidation.”

The 59-year-old congratulated campaign group For Women Scotland, who brought a case against the Scottish government, arguing that s*x-based protections should only apply to people who are born female and not trans women with gender recognition certificates (GRCs).

Rowling called the ruling a victory for women, freedom of speech, and “those at risk of discrimination for a belief in the material reality of s*x”

Image credits: NBC

“It took three extraordinary, tenacious Scottish women with an army behind them to get this case heard by the Supreme Court and, in winning, they’ve protected the rights of women and girls across the UK,” she penned.

“@ForWomenScot, I’m so proud to know you.”

Rowling confirmed she had financially backed For Women Scotland’s legal efforts. She reportedly donated £70,000 (approx. $92,750) to support the group.

Image credits: Richard Baker / Getty

The legal battle began in 2018 when the Scottish Parliament passed a bill designed to ensure gender balance on public sector boards.

For Women Scotland complained that ministers had included trans people as part of the quotas in that law.

The Scottish government argued in court that trans people with a gender recognition certificate (GRC) were entitled to the same s*x-based protections as cisgender women.

The Supreme Court was then asked to decide on the proper interpretation of the word “woman” in the Equality Act, which applies across England, Scotland, and Wales.

The ruling declared that the term “woman” in the Equality Act 2010 refers only to biological women

A UK government spokesman said the ruling would bring “clarity,” especially regarding single-s*x spaces and for service providers such as hospitals, refuges, and sports clubs.

“Single-s*x spaces are protected in law and will always be protected by this government,” the spokesman stated.

Regarding women-only spaces, Rowling sarcastically wrote, “Spare a thought today for the UK employers, government departments, health boards, academic institutions, and sporting bodies who’ve been breaking equality law to appease activist groups. So many HR manuals to pulp. So many out-of-court settlements to pay.”

Responding to her critics, she wrote, “Sorry to hear women defending their rights scares you. Maybe go f**k yourself?”

It was the culmination of a legal battle between the Scottish government and the campaign group For Women Scotland

Image credits: Delia Giandeini / Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

The Supreme Court stressed that the ruling does not remove protection from trans people under the Equality Act and should not be seen as a triumph of one side over the other.

Judge Lord Hodge said the Equality Act “gives transgender people protection not only against discrimination through the protected characteristics of gender reassignment, but also against direct discrimination, indirect discrimination, and harassment, in substance, in their acquired gender.”

The Harry Potter author supported For Women Scotland during the campaign, reportedly contributing £70,000



For Women Scotland asked for a “common sense” interpretation of the words “man and woman,” telling the court that s*x is an “immutable biological state.”

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said the ruling was a “victory for all of the women who faced personal ab*se or lost their jobs for stating the obvious.”

She added: “Saying ‘trans women are women’ was never true in fact and now isn’t true in law, either. The era of [Prime Minister] Keir Starmer telling us that some women have penises has come to an end. Hallelujah!”

Image credits: Stuart C. Wilson / Getty

Maggie Chapman, a member of Parliament of the Scottish Green Party, slammed the decision as a “deeply concerning ruling for human rights and a huge blow to some of the most marginalized people in our society.”

Scottish Trans manager Vic Valentine said the ruling “reverses 20 years of understanding on how the law recognizes trans men and women with gender recognition certificates.”

Valentine stated that the decision brings uncertainty for trans people and expressed concern that it could potentially lead to their exclusion from both men’s and women’s spaces and services.

