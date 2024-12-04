Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
"People's Princess" Alex Consani Becomes The First Transgender Woman To Win Model Of The Year
News

“People’s Princess” Alex Consani Becomes The First Transgender Woman To Win Model Of The Year

Social media star Alex Consani is breaking down barriers, one catwalk at a time.

On December 2, the 21-year-old influencer became the first transgender woman to win Model of the Year at the 2024 British Fashion Awards in London.

Her acceptance speech highlighted her hope for the future of the industry and how her accomplishment was a "big step in the right direction."

  • Alex Consani is the first transgender woman to win Model of the Year at the 2024 British Fashion Awards.
  • Her win is seen as a big step towards inclusivity in the fashion industry.
  • Consani thanked Black trans women who paved the way for her success.
Alex Consani is now the first transgender woman to win Model of the Year

"I'm the first trans woman to win this award," she said. "But I can't accept this award without thanking those who came before me, specifically the Black trans women who really fought for the space I'm in today — Domonique Jackson, Connie Fleming, Aaron Rose Phillips and countless more who fought for the space that allowed me to flourish today.

"Now, more than ever, it's an important conversation that should be had about how to truly support and uplift one another within this industry, especially those who have been made to feel insignificant," Alex continued.

"Because change is more than possible — it's needed." 

She also extended a heartfelt acknowledgment to her mom and dad, who have supported her dream of becoming a model ever since she was 12 years old — something she believes many parents of trans children should follow.

The TikToker's humble beginnings started almost a decade ago

Alex first stepped into the modeling world in early 2015 when she was signed by IMG Models. She later rose to social media stardom during the years of COVID as she began posting videos on TikTok.

Sitting at a whopping four million followers today, Alex is mostly known for the light-hearted content of her day-to-day activities.

This past October, the influencer made history again by becoming one of the first trans women to walk the runway at the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, according to USA Today. She was accompanied by Brazilian model Valentina Sampaio. 

Other luxury brands have also invited her to be featured in their show, such as Chanel, Alexander McQueen, and Burberry. 

Inclusivity within the fashion industry is something Alex has openly discussed in the past

Dubbed the "People's Princess," the social media star discussed how important representation is within her community with Who What Wear during Pride Month this year.

"When we talk about community in fashion, for me, that's just representing everyone authentically," she explained. "It's very obvious if you look at it, but it's easy to get wrapped up in the p–ssy c–nt and miss the fact that there are so many people, especially in my community, who are missing."

Her identity was something she thought of at a young age, as per Yahoo News, but it wasn't until her mother sent her to camp for trans youth that she realized she wanted to go down the modeling path.

"I go to work now, and I'm always reminded of those times when I was doing it for free and doing it with my mom and having to beg her to drive me eight hours, seven hours, five hours — whatever just to be out there."

The comments section was flooded with support for Alex's milestone

Michelle Tian

Michelle Tian

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast.

Gregory W
7 minutes ago (edited)

I'm not a woman, but it seems to me that women are being pushed aside.

