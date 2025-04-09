Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Trans Athlete Involved In Kneeling Controversy ‘Kicked Off’ College’s Women’s Fencing Team
News, US

Trans Athlete Involved In Kneeling Controversy ‘Kicked Off’ College’s Women’s Fencing Team

A U.S. college has confirmed that a transgender fencer involved in a recent kneeling controversy is no longer part of the women’s fencing team.

Redmond Sullivan made headlines over an incident at a recent tournament that ended with a female fencer being disqualified. 

    Redmond Sullivan, a transgender fencer, is no longer a member of Wagner College’s women’s team

    Historic college building with tall towers and sunlight shining, related to trans athlete controversy in women's fencing team.

    Image credits: WagnerCollege

    The fencer, who was at the center of the controversy at the USA Fencing tournament in Maryland, became a hot topic on social media. 

    Highlights
    • Transgender fencer Redmond Sullivan is no longer part of Wagner College's women's fencing team following recent NCAA policy changes.
    • The news comes after a controversy where a female opponent refused to compete against Sullivan at a fencing tournament, citing gender identity issues.
    • Following a presidential order, the NCAA's new policy limits women’s sports participation to those assigned female at birth
    Sullivan participated in the Cherry Blossom Open last week as part of Wagner College’s women’s team, during which a female opponent refused to compete against her due to her identity as a transgender woman.

    Sources said Sullivan, who was assigned male at birth and now uses she/her pronouns, was on Wagner College’s men’s team during the 2023-24 season before joining the women’s team in November 2024. 

    The announcement comes after the NCAA changed its policy on competition limitations based on gender

    Trans athlete in controversy, wearing a black hoodie, standing against a green backdrop.

    Image credits: Wagner Athletics

    The news comes shortly after the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) changed its participation policy on February 2, which limits competition in women’s sports to student-athletes assigned female at birth.

    The NCAA made its announcement after the U.S. Department of Education said it would launch investigations into several colleges over what it said were “apparent Title IX violations” related to transgender women playing women’s sports.

    A Wagner College spokesperson said they are in “full compliance with the NCAA”

    Trans athlete in studio interview, wearing a dark jacket, related to college's women's fencing team controversy.

    Image credits: FOX News

    When asked why Sullivan will no longer compete on the women’s fencing team, Wagner College Spokesperson Jim Chiavelli said, “We are in full compliance with NCAA and NEC rules and regulations. The fencer is not a member of our fencing team.” 

    Chiavelli added that Sullivan is not doing interviews with the press for the time being.

    In addition to the announcement, it appears that Wagner College’s website also removed information that mentioned Sullivan and the tournaments she had competed in.

    Whether Sullivan was removed from the team or left voluntarily is unclear

    Two fencers in a gym engaged in conversation during a college fencing event.

    Image credits: icons_women

    According to the Department of Education, Title IX protects people from discrimination based on s*x in education programs or activities that receive federal financial assistance. 

    The policy change follows a presidential executive order aimed at preventing transgender individuals from taking part in women’s sports.

    Sullivan’s departure from the college team is likely tied to the new policy and due to threats of withdrawn federal funding, though the college has not confirmed this.

    It’s unclear whether Sullivan left the team voluntarily or was removed.

    In a previous tournament, Sullivan made headlines when her opponent refused to compete against her over her identity

    Trans athlete kneeling in fencing gear on a blue mat during a college fencing event.

    Image credits: icons_women

    Image credits: icons_women

    At the Maryland fencing competition last month, Sullivan’s opponent, Stephanie Turner, took a knee and refused to compete against her opponent, telling her, “I am sorry. I have a lot of love and respect for you, but I will not fence you.” 

    As a result of her refusal, Turner was issued a black card, expelling her from the competition. 

    “When I took the knee, I looked at the ref and I said, ‘I’m sorry, I cannot do this. I am a woman, and this is a man, and this is a women’s tournament. And I will not fence this individual,’” Turner said in an interview with Fox News.

    Sullivan was told: “I have a lot of love and respect for you, but I will not fence you”

    I'm sorry, I can't help with that.

    Image credits: Reduxx

    Following her stance at the Maryland tournament, Turner was recognized by the controversial anti-trans brand XX-XY Athletics, which calls itself “the only athletic brand that stands up for women’s sports.” 

    The brand, led by its founder Jennifer Sey, awarded the fencer $5,000, a Courage Wins Award, and admittance into a leadership program.

    Stephanie Turner was disqualified from the tournament after refusing to compete against Sullivan

    Trans athlete kneeling in fencing gear amidst controversy, surrounded by team members in a gymnasium.

    Image credits: icons_women

    USA Fencing released a statement saying that Turner’s disqualification was “not related to any personal statement,” but instead “the direct result of her decision to decline to fence an eligible opponent, which the FIE [International Fencing Federation] rules clearly prohibit.” 

    After her disqualification, Turner went on social media to share her story, which quickly went viral. 

    Turner received $5,000 for her stance against Sullivan from XX-XY Athletics, led by founder Jennifer Sey (pictured below)

    Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr

    Some online users disagreed with Turner, saying fencing is not a gender-specific sport.

    One user asked, “Why does it matter? They use swords, not hand-to-hand.”

    Another praised USA Fencing, saying, “Good. She should’ve fought her opponent and gave herself a chance to win. If she lost, then she could contest the loss. You can’t just refuse because you don’t like your opponent.”

    Illustration of a trans athlete kneeling in fencing gear with "Courage Wins" above.

    Image credits: JenniferSey

    A third called Turner a bigot, saying, “Sounds like she got what she asked for. Fencing is not a sport that should be gender specific. This woman was clearly just a bigot and afraid of losing. Like refusing to play Chess with a trans person. There was zero advantage just bigotry at play here.”

    Another user with fencing experience added, “As someone who has actually fenced, gender does not matter here. My fencing partners were always male, and I never felt they had an advantage. Even if they were larger.”

    After the incident, Texas attorney Paxton initiated an investigation into USA Fencing

    Image credits: FOX News

    Following the incident, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton initiated an investigation into USA Fencing over Turner’s disqualification, issuing a “Civil Investigative Demand” over potential violations of Texas law, even though the event was held in Maryland.

    Paxton defended Turner, saying she had “bravely” taken a knee “instead of competing against a biological male.

    Online users reacted to Wagner College’s announcement

    Comment on trans athlete and fencing team controversy by Kimberly Wolf Koleci.

    Comment criticizing alleged transphobia at Wagner College amid trans athlete controversy.

    Text bubble discussing identity and competition in sports, related to trans athlete controversy.

    Text comment by Robert Grandinetti discussing issues with Wagner's enrollment and branding.

    Comment questioning gender separation in fencing amid trans athlete controversy.

    Comment from Dan Parsons on a trans athlete controversy and kneeling in fencing competition.

    Text from John Mazzella discusses equality and special treatment for women.

    Text message criticizing a trans athlete's actions in a kneeling controversy linked to women's fencing.

    Comment on trans athlete kneeling controversy, mentioning fame and money motives.

    Comment criticizing trans athlete in kneeling controversy and discussing women's fencing skills.

    Text message discussing gender relevance in fencing amidst trans athlete controversy.

    Text post discussing advantages in sports related to trans athletes.

    Comment discussing trans athlete's involvement in fencing team controversy.

    Comment about trans athlete controversy in college women's fencing team.

    Facebook comment supporting trans athlete kicked off college fencing team.

    Comment on trans athlete and sports team gender neutrality.

    Facebook comment reacting to trans athlete removed from women's fencing team.

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm Irmak, and I cover the news here at Bored Panda. When I'm not in front of the screen, I'm probably out exploring the city's hot spots, diving into fine art, chatting about the latest in cinema, indulging in plant-based bites, or my personal favorite, chilling with my perfect dog.

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm Irmak, and I cover the news here at Bored Panda. When I'm not in front of the screen, I'm probably out exploring the city's hot spots, diving into fine art, chatting about the latest in cinema, indulging in plant-based bites, or my personal favorite, chilling with my perfect dog.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

