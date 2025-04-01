“Ridiculous”: Tall Cisgender Woman Fired From Job After Customer Accused Her Of Being Transgender

ADVERTISEMENT

In a controversial twist, a tall woman who was accused of being trans in her workplace was fired for being a “security risk” a week after the incident.

Dani Davis, who is a 6’4″ cisgender woman, took to social media to share her unfortunate story with her employer, Walmart.

A tall cisgender woman who was mistaken for a trans woman got fired from Walmart for being a “security risk”

Image credits: walmartcanada

“So, a bit of background for those who’ve never met me, I am a tall biological woman. I was born a female and I identify as a woman,” explained Davis in her Facebook post asking for advice as she felt “completely lost” about the situation.

Highlights Dani Davis, a tall cisgender woman, was fired from Walmart for posing a "security risk" after a customer mistook her for a trans woman.

The controversial termination sparked public backlash on social media, with many accusing Walmart of discrimination.

Following the backlash, Walmart invited Davis back to work with back pay, but Davis is seeking legal counsel to fight for justice.

According to her post, Davis, a full-time Walmart employee of seven years, took a bathroom break during her evening shift at work on March 14. A male customer followed her into the restroom and lashed out at her, thinking she was trans, resulting in her job termination.

A male customer followed Dani Davis into Walmart’s restroom and started yelling transphobic slurs

Image credits: gofundme

Once she was in the bathroom stall, Davis shared that she heard a “man’s voice yelling inside the restroom.”

The man who mistook Davis for a trans woman started yelling transphobic slurs and threatened to “beat all those p*ssies” and “protect his wife/girlfriend from them.”

Davis also said she heard the man’s girlfriend from outside the restroom yelling, “Babe, get out! Baby, you gotta get out of here! You’re gonna get in trouble.”

Davis said she reported the frightening incident to her supervisor

Image credits: gofundme

“I was scared,” Davis stated, while adding that “the whole experience only lasted a few minutes even though it felt like forever.” She said, “I was extremely shaken and scared as I waited, listening for him or anyone.”

After the couple left, Davis returned to her department and shakily informed her supervisor about the frightening experience. After a week, she was fired.

Walmart fired Davis a week later for posing a “security risk”

Image credits: amberjanae181

Davis explained that Walmart’s reason for firing her was that she posed a “security risk.”

“The reason they gave for my termination was that I didn’t inform a salaried member of management of the incident and that not doing so posed a security risk,” said Davis. She shared that while she did inform her supervisor immediately, they were not a salaried management member.

Upset and confused over the incident, Davis shared, “I just… I don’t understand. I was the one followed into the bathroom and I was the one who felt threatened and unsafe…. so I get fired for it? Does this make sense to anyone?”

The story sparked fury among social media users, who encouraged Davis to sue Walmart

Image credits: gofundme

Image credits: walmartinc.fandom

Her story sparked fury among social media users directed at the presumptuous customer and Walmart, with many suggesting that Davis should seek legal action against the company.

One user said, “I’d be in contact with a lawyer asap for wrongful termination.” Another agreed, “Lawyer up and get your $$.”

“Why didn’t the person you reported to get fired also? Their job is to report also or to make you report. And at the very least you should have had a warning,” asked another.

Many users called out Walmart, with one writing, “Cowards. The bigot, AND the leadership at Walmart. Absolute cowards,” and another adding, “Walmart is a VILE company to work for.”

The incident led to comments about misogyny and transphobia

Image credits: Doug McMillon/Facebook

Image credits: corporate.walmart

The incident’s details led to comments about misogyny and transphobia.

One user exclaimed, “This is horrifying. trans women are being used as a scapegoat to try and enforce women looking a specific and limited way (petite, soft, etc).”

Another added, “Just your regular reminder that transmisogyny is just regular misogyny in a paper-thin disguise.”

Another user who said they had a degree in employment law called the incident discrimination, saying, “this is absolutely not only wrongful termination but discrimination.” The user explained, “You’re a cis gendered woman who was fired for being a risk of being misidentified as a trans woman. That is discrimination.”

In an update, Davis explained that she is planning to meet with lawyers and seek justice

Image credits: Dani Davis/Facebook

On March 26, Davis shared an update on the story and added that she requested an open-door termination for a chance to appeal but was informed by the store’s lead that management wouldn’t allow the decision to be reversed.

“I also tried to report the incident itself to the Walmart’s ethics line, but they didn’t listen and hung up on me,” Davis said.

She said she filed for unemployment and is planning to meet with lawyers.

“I do plan to keep fighting and bring more attention to this issue. No one deserves to feel like I did in that situation. No one should be afraid in those more vulnerable moments that we all have,” Davis shared.

Davis’s mother, Amber, has also started a fundraiser to help her daughter “to the next step in her life journey after being wrongfully terminated by Walmart.”

A Walmart spokesperson said they invited Davis “to return to work, with back pay”

Image credits: gofundme

Following the backlash, Newsweek shared that a Walmart spokesperson told the news outlet that they want their associates to feel safe and supported and won’t tolerate bullying or threats of violence against them.

The spokesperson also said, “We’ve reviewed the situation and will be addressing it internally. We’ve also made multiple attempts to invite Ms. Davis to return to work, with back pay,” on March 27.

Netizens reacted to Davis’s controversial job termination with fiery comments

