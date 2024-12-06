Woman Who Witnessed Viral Walmart Tantrum Defends Child, Reveals What Sparked Meltdown

ADVERTISEMENT

A chaotic scene in a Walmart was captured in a now-viral video, triggering mixed reactions about parenting.

Amber Gregory, a shopper at the retail giant store, witnessed the child hurling items across the aisle and looking visibly distressed.

The child appeared unaccompanied by any parent or guardian, and her outburst lasted for about 45 minutes, according to Amber.

A young child wreaked havoc in a Walmart, fueling a heated online conversation about parenting

Image credits: I Meme Therefore I Am / X

Image credits: I Meme Therefore I Am / X

“Where is her mother — or whoever she’s with?” a Walmart shopper was heard asking in the viral clip.

The tantrum escalated with her stomping on snacks, flinging dairy products, and eventually smashing bottles, sending shards of glass and red liquid splattering across the floor.

At some point in the video, two women were captured grappling the child and trying to stop her from destroying the products.

“I know you’re just trying to restrain her, but I’m not touching nobody’s kid,” a shopper with a trolley was heard saying

Image credits: I Meme Therefore I Am / X

Image credits: I Meme Therefore I Am / X

Bystanders, including some Walmart employees, appeared stunned, with a few attempting to intervene but quickly giving up when the girl resisted. Others whipped out their phones and filmed the child’s outburst.

Among the bystanders was Amber, who approached the child—not to scold or restrain her, but to shield her from the judgmental gazes and phone cameras.

“Don’t record her, you don’t know what she’s going through! Don’t do that to a little girl,” she told the onlookers.

A shopper urged others not to film the girl and shared her own perspective of parenting a child with neurodivergence

Image credits: I Meme Therefore I Am / X

In an interview with TMZ, Gregory explained that the girl’s behavior reminded her of traits she observes in her own neurodivergent child.

She criticized the bystanders who accused the child of being a “spoiled brat” when she appeared scared in the midst of the shopping aisle. She also accused them for choosing to record rather than help.

The minor was “trying to hurt herself” with the broken glass from the smashed bottles, she said. When the parent finally arrived at the scene, they had to rush the daughter away from the crowd.

Online commentators pointed fingers at the parents, accusing them of neglect and calling for accountability for the damages

Some people shouldn’t have children! pic.twitter.com/CfN14t2pou — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) December 2, 2024

As the video circulated online, viewers voiced divided opinions. Many blamed the parents for failing to supervise their child, with some suggesting they should be held financially responsible for the destruction.

“That parent or grandparent should have to pay for every single item after Walmart presses charges for destruction of property,” one said.

“I don’t care what she’s going through, stop messing with other people’s stuff,” read a second comment while a third wrote, “I understand she may have issues, but someone has to stop her.”

“There’s no justification for allowing your child to run rampant and destroy products in a store,” one social media user said

“Where is her mother — or whoever she’s with?” An ill-mannered young girl is going viral after trashing a Walmart store. pic.twitter.com/OHacNYrAsa — Zahra Noir (@Zehriiia) December 3, 2024

“There’s no justification for allowing your child to run rampant and destroy products in a store,” wrote another. “This isn’t a place to hold a therapy session.”

Some also wondered what provoked the child to act out in this way.

“Children acting this way are often testing their caregivers to see if they care enough to exercise some authority, control, and structure,” one person said.

