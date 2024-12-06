Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Who Witnessed Viral Walmart Tantrum Defends Child, Reveals What Sparked Meltdown
Family, News

Woman Who Witnessed Viral Walmart Tantrum Defends Child, Reveals What Sparked Meltdown

Binitha Jacob
BoredPanda staff
A chaotic scene in a Walmart was captured in a now-viral video, triggering mixed reactions about parenting.

Amber Gregory, a shopper at the retail giant store, witnessed the child hurling items across the aisle and looking visibly distressed.

The child appeared unaccompanied by any parent or guardian, and her outburst lasted for about 45 minutes, according to Amber.

Highlights
  • A child's outburst at a Walmart store went viral on social media, fueling heated conversations about parenting.
  • The little girl was seen smashing bottles and hurling items on the floor in the clip.
  • One witness, Amber Gregory, stepped up and defended the child.
  • Amber said she is the mother of a neurodivergent child.
What People Think

  • Concerned Parent: Blames parents for neglecting supervision; they should be held accountable for damages.

  • Compassionate Observer: Defends the child; understands the challenges of parenting neurodivergent children.

  • Judgmental Bystander: Criticizes the child as unruly; believes parents are at fault for lack of discipline.

A young child wreaked havoc in a Walmart, fueling a heated online conversation about parenting

Woman Who Witnessed Viral Walmart Tantrum Defends Child, Reveals What Sparked Meltdown

Image credits: I Meme Therefore I Am / X

Woman Who Witnessed Viral Walmart Tantrum Defends Child, Reveals What Sparked Meltdown

Image credits: I Meme Therefore I Am / X

“Where is her mother — or whoever she’s with?” a Walmart shopper was heard asking in the viral clip.

The tantrum escalated with her stomping on snacks, flinging dairy products, and eventually smashing bottles, sending shards of glass and red liquid splattering across the floor.

At some point in the video, two women were captured grappling the child and trying to stop her from destroying the products.

“I know you’re just trying to restrain her, but I’m not touching nobody’s kid,” a shopper with a trolley was heard saying

Woman Who Witnessed Viral Walmart Tantrum Defends Child, Reveals What Sparked Meltdown

Image credits: I Meme Therefore I Am / X

Woman Who Witnessed Viral Walmart Tantrum Defends Child, Reveals What Sparked Meltdown

Image credits: I Meme Therefore I Am / X

Bystanders, including some Walmart employees, appeared stunned, with a few attempting to intervene but quickly giving up when the girl resisted. Others whipped out their phones and filmed the child’s outburst.

Among the bystanders was Amber, who approached the child—not to scold or restrain her, but to shield her from the judgmental gazes and phone cameras.

“Don’t record her, you don’t know what she’s going through! Don’t do that to a little girl,” she told the onlookers.

A shopper urged others not to film the girl and shared her own perspective of parenting a child with neurodivergence

Woman Who Witnessed Viral Walmart Tantrum Defends Child, Reveals What Sparked Meltdown

Image credits: I Meme Therefore I Am / X

In an interview with TMZ, Gregory explained that the girl’s behavior reminded her of traits she observes in her own neurodivergent child.

She criticized the bystanders who accused the child of being a “spoiled brat” when she appeared scared in the midst of the shopping aisle. She also accused them for choosing to record rather than help.

The minor was “trying to hurt herself” with the broken glass from the smashed bottles, she said. When the parent finally arrived at the scene, they had to rush the daughter away from the crowd.

Online commentators pointed fingers at the parents, accusing them of neglect and calling for accountability for the damages

As the video circulated online, viewers voiced divided opinions. Many blamed the parents for failing to supervise their child, with some suggesting they should be held financially responsible for the destruction.

“That parent or grandparent should have to pay for every single item after Walmart presses charges for destruction of property,” one said.

“I don’t care what she’s going through, stop messing with other people’s stuff,” read a second comment while a third wrote, “I understand she may have issues, but someone has to stop her.”

“There’s no justification for allowing your child to run rampant and destroy products in a store,” one social media user said

“There’s no justification for allowing your child to run rampant and destroy products in a store,” wrote another. “This isn’t a place to hold a therapy session.”

Some also wondered what provoked the child to act out in this way.

“Children acting this way are often testing their caregivers to see if they care enough to exercise some authority, control, and structure,” one person said.

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Author, BoredPanda staff

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Author, BoredPanda staff

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Corwin 02
Corwin 02
Corwin 02
Community Member
1 hour ago

I don't give a hoot how "neurodivergent" this child is , a. the parent should be there and be forced to pay for all the damage caused b. the child should be taught how to behave in public, these kind of temper tantrums occur because they are enabled. c. Shop or mall security should have restrained this child with no fear of legal retaliation by enabler parent.

Vote comment up
9
9points
Vote comment down
reply
destinygilbert_1 avatar
TruthoftheHeart
TruthoftheHeart
Community Member
1 hour ago

You do have to wonder where the parents were during all this, no way my child goes missing for 45 minutes in the store and I'm not running through there yelling their name.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
sonjahackel avatar
sturmwesen
sturmwesen
Community Member
37 minutes ago

"Don't film her" says rational kind person... "let me spread the pictures everywhere" thinks BP...

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
POST
