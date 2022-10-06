Save money. Live better.

This slogan has been Walmart’s tagline since 2007, inspired by a section of a speech founder Sam Walton gave in 1992. And while Walmart is famous for having better prices than many of its competitors, it has also gone viral for having the most eclectic customer base of any American grocery store chain.

Allow us to introduce you to the People of Walmart Twitter account. This page shares hilarious, bizarre and mind boggling photos that have been taken in America’s favorite grocery store: Walmart. We hope you enjoy viewing these photos, whether you’ve never been to a Walmart or you frequent them for your weekly shopping, and be sure to upvote all of the pics you find particularly confusing or laugh-inducing.

Let us know in the comments how you feel about this fascinating store and their clientele