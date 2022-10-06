Save money. Live better.

This slogan has been Walmart’s tagline since 2007, inspired by a section of a speech founder Sam Walton gave in 1992. And while Walmart is famous for having better prices than many of its competitors, it has also gone viral for having the most eclectic customer base of any American grocery store chain.

Allow us to introduce you to the People of Walmart Twitter account. This page shares hilarious, bizarre and mind boggling photos that have been taken in America’s favorite grocery store: Walmart. We hope you enjoy viewing these photos, whether you’ve never been to a Walmart or you frequent them for your weekly shopping, and be sure to upvote all of the pics you find particularly confusing or laugh-inducing.

Let us know in the comments how you feel about this fascinating store and their clientele, and then if you’re interested in viewing even more pics from Walmart, you can find Bored Panda’s last article on the same topic right here.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funny-People-Of-Walmart-Pics

PeopleofWalmart Report

20points
POST
Merle Anna
Merle Anna
Community Member
53 minutes ago

Thanks. I just got up and I'm already sad.

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

Funny-People-Of-Walmart-Pics

PeopleofWalmart Report

18points
POST
Shona Cortez
Shona Cortez
Community Member
52 minutes ago

I mean if it works...?

7
7points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

Funny-People-Of-Walmart-Pics

PeopleofWalmart Report

18points
POST
LeighAnne Brown-Pedersen
LeighAnne Brown-Pedersen
Community Member
46 minutes ago

It’s a … maxi-pad!!

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

You never know what you’re going to find when you visit a Walmart. While you probably go armed with a grocery list or one specific item in mind that you need (for my mother, it's always pumpkin spice coffee creamer because they stock it year round for some reason), the stores have everything. The massive stores are stocked full of produce, frozen foods, snacks, alcohol, cleaning supplies, shoes, clothing, accessories, electronics, jewelry, home goods, a pharmacy, school supplies, paint, plants and gardening equipment, and often even a hairdresser, a McDonald’s and sometimes even a section of guns.

If you’re not from the United States, the idea of a store housing all of these things at once might be overwhelming to you. And let me just say, it can be. The layout is not always the same, so if you go to a new Walmart, you can easily wander the aisles frustrated, unable to find what you need for 20+ minutes. But while you pace around the store searching desperately for the hand soap that seems to have vanished out of thin air, Walmart is a master at providing one more thing: entertainment in the form of people watching.  
#4

Funny-People-Of-Walmart-Pics

PeopleofWalmart Report

17points
POST
Adam Chang
Adam Chang
Community Member
50 minutes ago

Woop-woop! That's the sound of da police Woop-woop! That's the sound of da beast Woop-woop! That's the sound of da police

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

Funny-People-Of-Walmart-Pics

PeopleofWalmart Report

17points
POST
Kirsten Kerkhof
Kirsten Kerkhof
Community Member
43 minutes ago

I see absolutely nothing wrong here. Woman is dressed for warm weather, man is wearing regular clothes and the kid has an awesome Pikachu costume. Parenting done just fine!

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

Funny-People-Of-Walmart-Pics

PeopleofWalmart Report

17points
POST
love u
love u
Community Member
39 minutes ago

its the G.O.A.T. ;)

2
2points
reply
View more comments

When it comes to why Walmart attracts such an eclectic crowd, I have a few theories. First of all, Walmart is the largest retailer in the United States and the second largest retailer in the world. Because of this, it attracts massive crowds every day. Everybody knows the Walmart name, and almost all Americans end up there at one point or another. It’s not the fanciest grocery retailer, so it is possible to avoid it, especially in cities like Los Angeles where local chains far outnumber it. But with an average of 37 million people entering Walmart stores every week, there are bound to be some interesting characters.

Personally, Walmart has never been my favorite store, as some locations have taken a while to widen their range of plant-based food products. However, I have still found myself there many times. And with the reputation Walmart has, it is one of the few places where I wouldn’t feel the need to change out of my sweatpants or make sure my hair looked alright before going. Walmart is very much a “come as you are” store, which you could argue is sort of beautiful. And it breeds the perfect environment for capturing interesting “People of Walmart”. 

#7

Funny-People-Of-Walmart-Pics

PeopleofWalmart Report

15points
POST
LeighAnne Brown-Pedersen
LeighAnne Brown-Pedersen
Community Member
45 minutes ago

Banana for scale

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#8

Funny-People-Of-Walmart-Pics

PeopleofWalmart Report

15points
POST
Richard Campbell
Richard Campbell
Community Member
50 minutes ago

Overcompensating a bit

7
7points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#9

Funny-People-Of-Walmart-Pics

PeopleofWalmart Report

14points
POST
Shona Cortez
Shona Cortez
Community Member
50 minutes ago

It's 2022 you can't assume

1
1point
reply

Many Walmart stores are also open until late hours of the night, or even 24 hours a day, which can certainly make the crowd more interesting. Teenagers and college kids might show up after a party for some late night munchies, or people who have not slept in days might feel that 5am is the perfect time to go grocery shopping in their robe. I’m all for running errands outside of peak hours to avoid crowds, especially during the pandemic, but being open all night can open stores up to a very wide clientele. A great thing about this though is that almost all Walmart stores allow overnight parking for free. Free parking can be extremely hard to find in the US, for homeless individuals living out of their cars or travelers moving through the country by van, but Walmart always comes through. This might be part of the reason the customers are so interesting, but it’s wonderful for individuals in a desperate situation who just need a place to park overnight.   
#10

Funny-People-Of-Walmart-Pics

PeopleofWalmart Report

14points
POST
Jojo Armani
Jojo Armani
Community Member
47 minutes ago

With phone booths getting phased out these days, superheroes are finding it hard to get changed 🤣

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#11

Funny-People-Of-Walmart-Pics

PeopleofWalmart Report

14points
POST
Bonesko
Bonesko
Community Member
13 minutes ago

Haha that's cute

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#12

Funny-People-Of-Walmart-Pics

PeopleofWalmart Report

13points
POST
Richard Campbell
Richard Campbell
Community Member
49 minutes ago

Pretty creative actually

8
8points
reply
View more comments

Walmart is an interesting enough place for us consumers who pop in to grab some fruit and milk, but these photos make me curious about what it’s like to work for Walmart. Surely the employees see some fascinating things on a daily basis, so I checked out this article from Business Insider about what it’s actually like to work for the retail giant. Apparently, staff members have mixed opinions, as 55% of employees would recommend the job to a friend. But as Walmart is a very large company, each individual in every store has many people working above them, in the same place or in an office far away. One employee who has worked for Walmart for 15 years told Business Insider that the management of their store tended to be “scared to death” of those even higher up in the company.    
#13

Funny-People-Of-Walmart-Pics

PeopleofWalmart Report

13points
POST
Anonymous
Anonymous
Community Member
22 minutes ago

Did bored panda really sensor the word A-S-S?

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#14

Funny-People-Of-Walmart-Pics

PeopleofWalmart Report

13points
POST
funkybluegirl
funkybluegirl
Community Member
23 minutes ago

That would freak me, the f**k, out.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#15

Funny-People-Of-Walmart-Pics

PeopleofWalmart Report

12points
POST
Buren
Buren
Community Member
46 minutes ago

For the year 2023 please give me the strength of this bra

8
8points
reply
View more comments

Back on the topic of Walmart’s parking lots, apparently some employees have witnessed interesting things going down outside of the stores. One worker said they frequently saw fights, while another said that he had a problem with some customers’ driving habits. "I had a guy back out towards me while I was pushing a row of carts directly behind his car," the employee shared. "I desperately moved the line of carts around his car as he continued to back out. I ended up pushing them right up against the side of his car — scratching it." I cannot imagine how challenging it is to handle those massive stacks of carts, so if you see a worker pushing one, please just wait for them to pass.
#16

Funny-People-Of-Walmart-Pics

PeopleofWalmart Report

12points
POST
David Martin
David Martin
Community Member
42 minutes ago

I'm pretty sure that's Leonard Nimoy cosplaying as Abe Lincoln

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#17

Funny-People-Of-Walmart-Pics

PeopleofWalmart Report

11points
POST
PickleRick
PickleRick
Community Member
30 minutes ago

$52 spent at Walmart. $8,500 for a necessary drip. Wait, I know what's wrong with this pic.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#18

Funny-People-Of-Walmart-Pics

PeopleofWalmart Report

10points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
5 minutes ago

The little one is there to help choose bananas. Serious job, guys.

1
1point
reply
View more comments

Apparently, the people of Walmart aren’t always kind. As with any retail store, some Walmart employees complained about having to deal with rude customers as well. One employee suspected that customers tend to look down on Walmart workers, noting that there is a stigma around them and an assumption that they’re ignorant or high school dropouts. "I even had a woman ask me once, 'Do you even know what an electric can opener is?' after I showed her where the handheld ones were located," the worker shared. Another employee said, “I was in college and then graduate school while working there part-time, and still I'd have customers call me 'dummy' to my face because they were unhappy with something.” 
#19

Funny-People-Of-Walmart-Pics

PeopleofWalmart Report

10points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
2 minutes ago

I'm not laughing, it could seriously be me in 30 years 😻

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#20

Funny-People-Of-Walmart-Pics

PeopleofWalmart Report

9points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
4 minutes ago

You see a chocolate cake, you eat a chocolate cake. I see nothing weird about that ;)

0
0points
reply
#21

Funny-People-Of-Walmart-Pics

PeopleofWalmart Report

9points
POST
love u
love u
Community Member
37 minutes ago

GUYS REMEMBER TO NOT GO CRAZY WITH THE HATE OK KEEP IT MILD

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Although Walmart is associated with the United States, as it began in Arkansas and is most prevalent there, you might be surprised to learn that they actually do business all over the globe. Walmart actually owned the British chain ASDA for 20 years, before selling it in 2021, and currently owns a company called Massmart that allows them to do business through many smaller chains in Africa. In Mexico, the retail giant Superama and discount store Bodega Aurrera are both owned by Walmart. And in Japan, Seiyu, one of the largest grocery stores, is also fully owned by Walmart.     
#22

Funny-People-Of-Walmart-Pics

PeopleofWalmart Report

9points
POST
PickleRick
PickleRick
Community Member
26 minutes ago

More parents should do this.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#23

Funny-People-Of-Walmart-Pics

PeopleofWalmart Report

8points
POST
love u
love u
Community Member
34 minutes ago

SHAVE THAT HEAD AND TAKE A VERY VERY LONG SHOWER

0
0points
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#24

Funny-People-Of-Walmart-Pics

PeopleofWalmart Report

8points
POST
sadmrguna
sadmrguna
Community Member
52 minutes ago

Actually, that's a sheep in diapers.

6
6points
reply
View more comments

In Argentina, Walmart owns the chain Changomas, which has three different stores levels, and in Honduras, Walmart has their hands in four different discount stores that carry a range of general goods. Walmart also made a huge investment in the Chinese hypermarket Trust-Mart in 2007. Walmart’s bulk goods store, Sam’s Club, even expanded to China. It is probably harder to find countries where Walmart doesn’t do business than where they do. Currently, some of the nations where Walmart does not have any stores are Russia, South Korea, Myanmar, Italy and Tanzania. 
#25

Funny-People-Of-Walmart-Pics

PeopleofWalmart Report

7points
POST
Shona Cortez
Shona Cortez
Community Member
47 minutes ago

Oh dear

4
4points
reply
#26

Funny-People-Of-Walmart-Pics

PeopleofWalmart Report

7points
POST
PickleRick
PickleRick
Community Member
27 minutes ago

Everything but a spare tire maybe.

3
3points
reply
#27

Funny-People-Of-Walmart-Pics

PeopleofWalmart Report

6points
POST
LeighAnne Brown-Pedersen
LeighAnne Brown-Pedersen
Community Member
43 minutes ago

The license plate 🤣

3
3points
reply
View more comments

I would love to say that what happens at Walmart stays at Walmart, as I have gone many times after midnight praying I don’t run into anyone I know, but obviously that’s not the case. What happens at Walmart always has a risk of being shared online, but that’s just part of the fun! Keep upvoting the pics that make you want to take a trip to Walmart yourself, and then let us know in the comments why you love (or hate!) the chain. And if you haven’t checked out Bored Panda’s last People of Walmart article, you can find that one right here
#28

Funny-People-Of-Walmart-Pics

PeopleofWalmart Report

6points
POST
funkybluegirl
funkybluegirl
Community Member
22 minutes ago

And it looks like some other guy is asleep on the couch behind him.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#29

Funny-People-Of-Walmart-Pics

PeopleofWalmart Report

5points
POST
Merle Anna
Merle Anna
Community Member
48 minutes ago

I had to look twice

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#30

Funny-People-Of-Walmart-Pics

PeopleofWalmart Report

5points
POST
Zedrapazia
Zedrapazia
Community Member
26 minutes ago

Probably fat person trying to sit on it

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#31

Funny-People-Of-Walmart-Pics

PeopleofWalmart Report

4points
POST
Buren
Buren
Community Member
43 minutes ago

I'm afraid to ask

1
1point
reply
#32

Funny-People-Of-Walmart-Pics

PeopleofWalmart Report

3points
POST
love u
love u
Community Member
32 minutes ago

year of the tiger now. rawr

0
0points
reply
#33

Funny-People-Of-Walmart-Pics

PeopleofWalmart Report

3points
POST
love u
love u
Community Member
32 minutes ago

guys genuine question whats wally world? walt disney world..??? sorry im american unfortunately smh

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#34

Funny-People-Of-Walmart-Pics

PeopleofWalmart Report

1point
POST
Caroline Kimber
Caroline Kimber
Community Member
1 minute ago

How can you do ANYTHING with those nails?!

0
0points
reply
View more comments

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!