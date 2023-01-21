Halley’s Comet, 1910. Y2K. December 21, 2012. These are only a few times people have predicted the end of the world and been wrong, but we have no way of knowing when it will actually happen. How do you imagine the demise of our planet going down? Fast and with a bang? Or slowly, excruciatingly and over the next thousand years? We all have our theories of how and when the apocalypse might strike, but have you considered that we might be living in the “end of times” already?

One particularly quirky Twitter account is dedicated to “documenting the end of the world”, so we’ve gathered some of their most convincing photos for you all down below. From bizarre and confusing pics that make no sense to images that might make you concerned for the future of humanity, we hope you enjoy these hilarious posts from Pictures of the End.

Keep reading to also find an interview with the account's creator.