Halley’s Comet, 1910. Y2K. December 21, 2012. These are only a few times people have predicted the end of the world and been wrong, but we have no way of knowing when it will actually happen. How do you imagine the demise of our planet going down? Fast and with a bang? Or slowly, excruciatingly and over the next thousand years? We all have our theories of how and when the apocalypse might strike, but have you considered that we might be living in the “end of times” already?
One particularly quirky Twitter account is dedicated to “documenting the end of the world”, so we’ve gathered some of their most convincing photos for you all down below. From bizarre and confusing pics that make no sense to images that might make you concerned for the future of humanity, we hope you enjoy these hilarious posts from Pictures of the End.
Keep reading to also find an interview with the account's creator, and be sure to upvote any pics that make you want to fill your basement with nonperishable rations and supplies to survive natural disasters. Then if you’re interested in checking out even more of these "pictures of the end", you can find Bored Panda’s last article featuring the same Twitter account right here!
Started in June 2017, Pictures of the End has become an extremely successful Twitter account, amassing nearly 330k followers who are there to “witness the last era of humans and animals on Earth”. To learn more about how this hilarious and bizarre account came to be, we reached out to its creator on Twitter, who was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda.
First, we wanted to know what inspired the page. “I have always enjoyed more ‘subtle’ memes, when you have to ‘get it’ to appreciate it,” the creator shared. “And I think this is part of what made me start an account, because I felt that was missing on Twitter. There are a lot of accounts posting funny photos, but they’re often mixed with ads and bad text memes. So I wanted to use my small collection and make my own account.”
@Headless Roach, found you a new carpet! Too bad you can’t see it though, with the lack of your…uh…head
We were also curious if the creator of Pictures of the End actually thinks our time on this planet is running out. “I think we’re pretty close [to the end], yeah!” they told Bored Panda. “Relatively speaking. Everything in society and on our planet is fragile. It’s like a house of cards. Climate is at some sort of a tipping point, if we are to believe the scientists at NASA and other high profile institutions.”
“The whole economy is basically built on three things: Trust, debt and excel sheets. And somehow we’re still letting politicians who often do not know anything except politics dictate our lives,” they explained. “We’ve seen many times over the past centuries that only one bad egg is enough to cause a lot of damage.”
“You two better not be fighting!!” “We’re just acting out a movie, mom, we’re fine!”
We also wanted to know what qualifies as a “picture of the end”. “It has to be something that doesn’t really fit in,” the creator shared. “Something subtle, someone breaking the rules. Some weird arrangement. Bad design, animals in curious situations, things that don't add up.”
And when it comes to where these strange images come from, the creator noted that they find most of them online themself. They also have a few contributors who understand what exactly a “picture of the end” is, but many of the submissions the page receives don’t quite make the cut.
We also wanted to know if the creator has any favorite photos that they’ve ever featured on the page. “I have plenty!” they told Bored Panda. “One I can think of straight away is one of a woman cleaning the floor by hand in a iRobot store. That one got plenty of likes, if I remember correctly. It was pretty much a perfect picture for this account.”
I think they have one of these at my local water park
And as far as the purpose of the account, well, that might be just as mysterious as many of its photos. “The goal of the account, I don’t know…” the creator told Bored Panda. “I was pretty happy the night #RIPTwitter trended, all the meme accounts posted their goodbyes,” they admitted. “It felt like a nice way to end things. Because that’s the goal I guess. The end.”
If you haven’t followed the page already, be sure to visit Pictures of the End on Twitter right here.
Oh, ok! Come here bear, my bad, continue mauling me.
This seemed like the kind of thing only a middle aged suburban dad could come up with
Depending on who you ask, the end of the world might seem very near, or eons away. But according to Science.org, there are a few potential threats that could lead to the end of the world, one of which being solar storms. The worst coronal mass ejection (or CME) that has occurred in recent history struck in 1989, knocking out a transformer in New Jersey and leaving 6 million people in Quebec, Canada without power. However, the Carrington Event of 1859, which gets its name from the British astronomer who witnessed the solar flare which accompanied, was up to 10 times more powerful. “It was awesome," Patricia Reiff, a space physicist at Rice University in Houston, Texas, told Science. But she warns that if another storm that size struck today's infrastructure, “There would be tremendous consequences."
Cosmic collisions are also a potential threat to the future of our planet. We’re all familiar with the 10-kilometer-wide asteroid that knocked out the dinosaurs about 65 million years ago, but apparently, something much smaller could easily destroy humans. “The impact site would be obliterated, and massive earthquakes and tsunamis could radiate across the planet. But the lingering effects would prove most devastating,” Julia Rosen writes for Science. “Models suggest that, depending on the speed and angle of approach, an object as small as 1 kilometer wide could throw up enough pulverized rock to block out the sun for months. Adding to the pall would be soot from wildfires ignited by debris falling back to Earth.” Thankfully for us, an event such as this isn’t likely to occur for many more millions of years.
The main thing i gleaned from this picture is that the lamp is too far away to be of any use whatsoever.
Another possibility that could lead to the destruction of our planet is a super-volcano eruption. “A super-volcano is one that produces an explosive eruption of more than 450 cubic kilometers of magma—roughly 50 times more than the eruption of Indonesia's Mount Tambora in 1815, and 500 times more than the Philippines' Mount Pinatubo in 1991,” Rosen writes. Some locations where super-volcano eruptions could possibly occur are Toba, the Yellowstone hot spot in the United States, the Long Valley Caldera in California, the Taupo Volcanic Zone in New Zealand, and a few spots in the Andes. None of these pose an imminent threat, but if one of these bad boys were to blow, everything within a hundred kilometers or so would be incinerated, and ash would rain over continents.
when you pull out a peice of gum at school or around freinds
I-is this for sale? For some weird reason I want it