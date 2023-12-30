ADVERTISEMENT

Being a good parent is all about being flexible, adaptable, and rolling with whatever weirdness comes your way. Things rarely—if ever!—turn out the way you plan them. And raising your mischievous munchkins is no different.

Your little tykes might have a massive meltdown for a silly reason, but veteran parents know not to get flustered and instead embrace the comedy. Our team at Bored Panda has collected some of the funniest tweets (now called X’s) about the most ridiculous reasons that parents saw their kids throw temper tantrums over the years. Scroll down for some feel-good and relatable hilarity!

Bored Panda wanted to find out how to react to temper tantrums, so we reached out to popular writer Samantha Scroggin, the host of the witty 'Walking Outside in Slippers' parenting blog. Read on for the insights she shared with us, including why it's so important to really listen to why your kids are upset. "They might be irrational, but their feelings are real."