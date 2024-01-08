45 Funny Posts From Parents Who Tried To Make Some Light Of Their Kids’ Tantrums
Tantrums come in all forms and sizes. You might witness stiffening limbs, screaming, kicking, falling down, flailing about, or just running away. In some cases, children even hold their breath, vomit, break things, or hurt themselves and other people.
However, they're a normal part of development, so parents just have to arm themselves with patience, and humor, of course! So in order to help everyone endure this journey, we put together a collection of tweets that highlight the funny side of temper tantrums.
Witnessing other peoples’ kids have temper tantrums is great birth control for others, too! XD
I’m not a parent, but this one seems mean (even as a joke.) AFAIK temper tantrums in young kids happen because they can’t process and express the emotions they’re feeling. So they’re not “acting like an ässhole” - they don’t KNOW what they’re doing or what they’re feeling. Older kids past age 7ish though? XD Yeah, if THEY’RE throwing a temper tantrum, that’s absolutely them being a bum orifice.
Your son is a future abusive partner if you don't teach him right.
So like the tantrum equivalent of the opening scene of Daddy Day Care.
I actually remember doing this to my my mom when I was little, she wouldn't buy me one of those classic round lollipops. She completely ignored me.
I feel like I shouldn’t be laughing as hard at this as I am. Whatever, Hell is just a pizza chain in my country.
Changes in the daily routine can be hard on a little one.
SpaghettiO's without meatballs is just O's, and I'm with the kiddo on this one.
Sometimes, you just have to let them learn the hard way.
This one is funny! I remember a funniest videos episode where the parent was filming the toddler having a tantrum. The parent went into the next room, and the kid stopped screaming long enough to pick himself up, follow the parent, and resume the tantrum once he was visible to the parent again. This happened several times, and the last few, the baby was really over the tantrum. He just had to make sure his point was made.
How awful, to have to celebrate your birthday! :))
Sorry, I do like kids first and foremost, but I swear the only Tantrum I'm going to be associated with in life is the Decepticon... XP
