ADVERTISEMENT

Tantrums come in all forms and sizes. You might witness stiffening limbs, screaming, kicking, falling down, flailing about, or just running away. In some cases, children even hold their breath, vomit, break things, or hurt themselves and other people.

However, they're a normal part of development, so parents just have to arm themselves with patience, and humor, of course! So in order to help everyone endure this journey, we put together a collection of tweets that highlight the funny side of temper tantrums.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funny-Tantrum-Tweets-Parents Shares stats

mom_ontherocks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

Funny-Tantrum-Tweets-Parents Shares stats

daddydoubts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

Funny-Tantrum-Tweets-Parents Shares stats

saltymermaident Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
cali-tabby-katz avatar
LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Witnessing other peoples’ kids have temper tantrums is great birth control for others, too! XD

Vote comment up
10
10points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#4

Funny-Tantrum-Tweets-Parents Shares stats

OneFunnyMummy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Funny-Tantrum-Tweets-Parents Shares stats

KSekouM Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Funny-Tantrum-Tweets-Parents Shares stats

dshack8 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
cali-tabby-katz avatar
LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’m not a parent, but this one seems mean (even as a joke.) AFAIK temper tantrums in young kids happen because they can’t process and express the emotions they’re feeling. So they’re not “acting like an ässhole” - they don’t KNOW what they’re doing or what they’re feeling. Older kids past age 7ish though? XD Yeah, if THEY’RE throwing a temper tantrum, that’s absolutely them being a bum orifice.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#7

Funny-Tantrum-Tweets-Parents Shares stats

HenpeckedHal Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
lotta1_ avatar
pineapple87
pineapple87
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Your son is a future abusive partner if you don't teach him right.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

Funny-Tantrum-Tweets-Parents Shares stats

MumInBits Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Funny-Tantrum-Tweets-Parents Shares stats

Mommy__Owl Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Funny-Tantrum-Tweets-Parents Shares stats

DadandBuried Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
eggsplosion420 avatar
BrownTabby
BrownTabby
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So like the tantrum equivalent of the opening scene of Daddy Day Care.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

Funny-Tantrum-Tweets-Parents Shares stats

daddydoubts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Funny-Tantrum-Tweets-Parents Shares stats

XplodingUnicorn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Funny-Tantrum-Tweets-Parents Shares stats

mom_tho Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Funny-Tantrum-Tweets-Parents Shares stats

XplodingUnicorn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Funny-Tantrum-Tweets-Parents Shares stats

Mommy__Owl Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
tjleso99 avatar
Headless Horseman
Headless Horseman
Community Member
1 minute ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I actually remember doing this to my my mom when I was little, she wouldn't buy me one of those classic round lollipops. She completely ignored me.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#16

Funny-Tantrum-Tweets-Parents Shares stats

michimama75 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
eggsplosion420 avatar
BrownTabby
BrownTabby
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I feel like I shouldn’t be laughing as hard at this as I am. Whatever, Hell is just a pizza chain in my country.

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
#17

Funny-Tantrum-Tweets-Parents Shares stats

Mommy__Owl Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Funny-Tantrum-Tweets-Parents Shares stats

daddydoubts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Funny-Tantrum-Tweets-Parents Shares stats

sarahstarrs_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Funny-Tantrum-Tweets-Parents Shares stats

steponmegently Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#21

Funny-Tantrum-Tweets-Parents Shares stats

ericsmithrocks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Funny-Tantrum-Tweets-Parents Shares stats

RodLacroix Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
nofearinlove avatar
Cloblobster
Cloblobster
Community Member
56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

SpaghettiO's without meatballs is just O's, and I'm with the kiddo on this one.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#23

Funny-Tantrum-Tweets-Parents Shares stats

HomeWithPeanut Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Funny-Tantrum-Tweets-Parents Shares stats

Dadpression Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#25

Funny-Tantrum-Tweets-Parents Shares stats

TheCatWhisprer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Funny-Tantrum-Tweets-Parents Shares stats

waywardandwine Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Funny-Tantrum-Tweets-Parents Shares stats

XplodingUnicorn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Funny-Tantrum-Tweets-Parents Shares stats

HomeWithPeanut Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Funny-Tantrum-Tweets-Parents Shares stats

momtransparent1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Funny-Tantrum-Tweets-Parents Shares stats

SnarkyMommy78 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
shylabouche_1 avatar
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This one is funny! I remember a funniest videos episode where the parent was filming the toddler having a tantrum. The parent went into the next room, and the kid stopped screaming long enough to pick himself up, follow the parent, and resume the tantrum once he was visible to the parent again. This happened several times, and the last few, the baby was really over the tantrum. He just had to make sure his point was made.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

Funny-Tantrum-Tweets-Parents Shares stats

SnarkyMommy78 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Funny-Tantrum-Tweets-Parents Shares stats

copymama Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Funny-Tantrum-Tweets-Parents Shares stats

Mommy__Owl Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Funny-Tantrum-Tweets-Parents Shares stats

XplodingUnicorn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Funny-Tantrum-Tweets-Parents Shares stats

y_2_kate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Funny-Tantrum-Tweets-Parents Shares stats

Mrs_JParker Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Funny-Tantrum-Tweets-Parents Shares stats

BunAndLeggings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Funny-Tantrum-Tweets-Parents Shares stats

XplodingUnicorn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Funny-Tantrum-Tweets-Parents Shares stats

HomeWithPeanut Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Funny-Tantrum-Tweets-Parents Shares stats

thearibradford Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Funny-Tantrum-Tweets-Parents Shares stats

MommieKnwsFresh Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Funny-Tantrum-Tweets-Parents Shares stats

mommy_cusses Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Funny-Tantrum-Tweets-Parents Shares stats

HonestToddler Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Funny-Tantrum-Tweets-Parents Shares stats

Mike_Ekey Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Funny-Tantrum-Tweets-Parents Shares stats

ericsmithrocks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!