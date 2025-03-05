ADVERTISEMENT

Despite common assumptions, the representation of trans individuals on television is actually on the decline. According to GLAAD’s Where We Are On TV report, 2024 has seen a significant drop in transgender characters, down to 24 from the previous year’s 32.

Of the 468 characters counted across scripted broadcast, cable, and streaming services, only 24 (5%) are transgender.

Transgender representation in major studio films dropped sharply in 2023 after reaching a record high in 2022, the advocacy group shared.

The study also found that non-LGBTQ+ adults who are exposed to the LGBTQ+ community in media are 30% more likely to feel familiar with LGBTQ+ people overall. Additionally, half of Americans said they appreciate it when TV shows and movies show transgender or nonbinary characters.

Now, let’s turn our attention to the transgender and nonbinary storytellers in film and television who have used their talent to leave a lasting impact on audiences through their powerful performances.