“Ridiculous”: ‘Euphoria’ Trans Actress Hunter Schafer Reveals New Passport Lists Her As Male

ADVERTISEMENT

Transgender actress Hunter Schafer has made it clear she won’t let a letter change any form of her self-expression.

Recently, the Euphoria star posted a video on social media where she showed a picture of her passport along with the label ‘male’, detailed as just the letter M, in the category of sex.

She then later called out the newest presidential administration for the recent controversial executive order that targets trans audiences.

Highlights Hunter Schafer posted a video showing that her passport lists her as male.

Schafer criticizes the executive orders targeting trans people.

Many users supported Schafer, emphasizing that trans people are here to stay.

RELATED:

Hunter Schafer has shared that her sex listed under her passport says “male”

Share icon

Image credits: hunterschafer

“I want to acknowledge my privilege, not only as a celebrity transwoman who is white and thin and can adhere to contemporary beauty standards and I can participate in all of that, and I pass, and it still happened,” Schafer, 26, said.

“I never had my birth certificate changed, so this has led me to believe that I think the agencies who were interested in passports are now required to cross reference birth certificates.

“I don’t know exactly what, or what changed in far of the processing goes.”

She shared that it’s been about a decade since she changed her “gender marker” and this was the first time an official administration didn’t acknowledge that.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: hunterschafer

At the end of the day, however, Schafer shared her pride in being a transgender woman and emphasized that a symbol on her passport will not change that.

“I also want to say, I don’t give a f–ck that they put a M on my passport,” she reiterated. “It doesn’t change really anything about me or my transness, however it does make life a little harder.

“Personally, I mean I haven’t tested it out yet, I’ll found out next week when I have to travel abroad with my passport, but I’m pretty sure it’s going to come along with having to out myself to like border patrol agents and that whole gig much more often that I would like to or is really necessary.”

Schafer has never been shy in sharing how proud she is to be a trans woman

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: hunterschafer

Schafer said she was thinking of other trans women who may be experiencing the same thing, claiming that these sorts of “intricacies” brought along an unnecessary “difficulty” that tends to bleed into “real life sh–t.”

The actress still stands firm on her belief: “Trans people are beautiful. We are never going to stop existing, I am never going to stop being trans, a letter on a passport can’t change that.”

The 26-year-old then threw out a verbal middle finger to those responsible.

“I don’t really have an answer on what to do about this, but I feel it was important to share. This is real. So, um yeah, f–ck.”

Share icon

Image credits: hunterschafer

Share icon

Image credits: hunterschafer

People of both sides chimed in, either to rally in support or slam Schafer for her claim.

“Your passport is supposed to list your sex, not what you pretend to be,” read the top comment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It doesn’t matter when you change your gender, because it’s ‘at birth.’ So even if you change it a decade ago or three you still were a male at birth so that’s why you have M in your passport,” a second stated. “And that’s not because of the new administration but because of history, biology, evolution, and common sense.”

Another wrote, “That’s weird. Maybe it’s because you’re a man? You don’t get to force your delusion on everybody. This culture is disappointing.”

Many comments, however, were not supportive of her video

Share icon

Image credits: hunterschafer

@csbvkjbvjkbkjjvkfsjk posted/deleted this last night because i wanted to make a more concise/well spoken thing but it’s out in the world! so putting it back heree ♬ original sound – Hunter Schafer

A few others, however, rushed to the actress’s defense.

“Why are y’all so bothered by how someone chooses to identify… ignorant AF… acting like it causes you physical pain or something,” one person pointed out.

Someone else echoed, “So much hate and ignorance about how others choose to live. It literally has ZERO affect [sic] on your life. Sounds like you guys are the real snowflakes here.”

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: hunterschafer

ADVERTISEMENT

“My heart goes out to all trans people… this change is pointless… trans people will always be visible in this world no matter what,” a third emphasized.

One user wrote, “I don’t understand why people care so much about another person gender, how does that affect your daily life? Hunter, we love and support you.”

President Trump’s administrative order specifically targets trans people

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hunter (@hunterschafer)

President Donald Trump has signed four executive orders that pertain to transgender people since he went into office in January.

He said the government will only recognize two sexes from now on, male and female, and that “sexes are not changeable.”

Additionally, he restricted “gender-affirming care” for those under 19 years old, which can include hormone treatment and surgeries.

“This is uncalled for and heartbreaking,” read one comment

Share icon

Image credits: HoneyGoldxx

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Ortegaspsyxho

Share icon

Image credits: MsAnjaliB

Share icon

Image credits: ladidaix

Share icon

Image credits: lizziesjuul

Share icon

Image credits: bearwiitch

Share icon

Image credits: migsb_OF

Share icon

Image credits: Domjeez

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: TeslaDrivenMike

Share icon

Image credits: XplusMe

Share icon

Image credits: RandyTreibel

Share icon

Image credits: NotMeNotYouAlso

Share icon

Image credits: clarionrox

Share icon

Image credits: LizXMiller_1