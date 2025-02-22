Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Ridiculous”: ‘Euphoria’ Trans Actress Hunter Schafer Reveals New Passport Lists Her As Male
Celebrities, News

“Ridiculous”: ‘Euphoria’ Trans Actress Hunter Schafer Reveals New Passport Lists Her As Male

Open list comments 8
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

32

Open list comments

8

ADVERTISEMENT

Transgender actress Hunter Schafer has made it clear she won’t let a letter change any form of her self-expression.

Recently, the Euphoria star posted a video on social media where she showed a picture of her passport along with the label ‘male’, detailed as just the letter M, in the category of sex.

She then later called out the newest presidential  administration for the recent controversial executive order that targets trans audiences.

Highlights
  • Hunter Schafer posted a video showing that her passport lists her as male.
  • Schafer criticizes the executive orders targeting trans people.
  • Many users supported Schafer, emphasizing that trans people are here to stay.
RELATED:

    Hunter Schafer has shared that her sex listed under her passport says “male”

    Trans actress in a floral shirt, representing gender identity issues in public documents.

    Image credits: hunterschafer

    “I want to acknowledge my privilege, not only as a celebrity transwoman who is white and thin and can adhere to contemporary beauty standards and I can participate in all of that, and I pass, and it still happened,” Schafer, 26, said.

    “I never had my birth certificate changed, so this has led me to believe that I think the agencies who were interested in passports are now required to cross reference birth certificates.

    “I don’t know exactly what, or what changed in far of the processing goes.”

    She shared that it’s been about a decade since she changed her “gender marker” and this was the first time an official administration didn’t acknowledge that.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Trans actress discussing gender marker change issues during a virtual discussion.

    Image credits: hunterschafer

    At the end of the day, however, Schafer shared her pride in being a transgender woman and emphasized that a symbol on her passport will not change that.

    “I also want to say, I don’t give a f–ck that they put a M on my passport,” she reiterated. “It doesn’t change really anything about me or my transness, however it does make life a little harder.

    “Personally, I mean I haven’t tested it out yet, I’ll found out next week when I have to travel abroad with my passport, but I’m pretty sure it’s going to come along with having to out myself to like border patrol agents and that whole gig much more often that I would like to or is really necessary.”

    Schafer has never been shy in sharing how proud she is to be a trans woman

    Trans actress holding passport with male marker mistake, highlighting gender identity error.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: hunterschafer

    Schafer said she was thinking of other trans women who may be experiencing the same thing, claiming that these sorts of “intricacies” brought along an unnecessary “difficulty” that tends to bleed into “real life sh–t.”

    The actress still stands firm on her belief: “Trans people are beautiful. We are never going to stop existing, I am never going to stop being trans, a letter on a passport can’t change that.”

    The 26-year-old then threw out a verbal middle finger to those responsible.

    “I don’t really have an answer on what to do about this, but I feel it was important to share. This is real. So, um yeah, f–ck.”

    Trans actress holding a passport with text overlay about identity and equality issues.

    Image credits: hunterschafer

    Trans actress speaks passionately, expressing support for the beauty and resilience of trans people.

    Image credits: hunterschafer

    People of both sides chimed in, either to rally in support or slam Schafer for her claim.

    “Your passport is supposed to list your sex, not what you pretend to be,” read the top comment.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “It doesn’t matter when you change your gender, because it’s ‘at birth.’ So even if you change it a decade ago or three you still were a male at birth so that’s why you have M in your passport,” a second stated. “And that’s not because of the new administration but because of history, biology, evolution, and common sense.”

    Another wrote, “That’s weird. Maybe it’s because you’re a man? You don’t get to force your delusion on everybody. This culture is disappointing.”

    Many comments, however, were not supportive of her video

    Passport labeled "Male" held by 'Euphoria' actress showing ID details with a visible photo.

    Image credits: hunterschafer

    @csbvkjbvjkbkjjvkfsjkposted/deleted this last night because i wanted to make a more concise/well spoken thing but it’s out in the world! so putting it back heree♬ original sound – Hunter Schafer

    A few others, however, rushed to the actress’s defense.

    “Why are y’all so bothered by how someone chooses to identify… ignorant AF… acting like it causes you physical pain or something,” one person pointed out.

    Someone else echoed, “So much hate and ignorance about how others choose to live. It literally has ZERO affect [sic] on your life. Sounds like you guys are the real snowflakes here.”

    Actress in a lace dress sitting by a window with city lights in background.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: hunterschafer

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “My heart goes out to all trans people… this change is pointless… trans people will always be visible in this world no matter what,” a third emphasized.

    One user wrote, “I don’t understand why people care so much about another person gender, how does that affect your daily life? Hunter, we love and support you.”

    President Trump’s administrative order specifically targets trans people

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Hunter (@hunterschafer)

    President Donald Trump has signed four executive orders that pertain to transgender people since he went into office in January.

    He said the government will only recognize two sexes from now on, male and female, and that “sexes are not changeable.”

    Additionally, he restricted “gender-affirming care” for those under 19 years old, which can include hormone treatment and surgeries.

    “This is uncalled for and heartbreaking,” read one comment

    Tweet discussing Hunter Schafer's passport issue with empathy and concern.

    Image credits: HoneyGoldxx

    Tweet discussing reaction to Hunter Schafer's passport listing error, describing it as uncalled for and heartbreaking.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Ortegaspsyxho

    Tweet by user MsAnjaliB replying to PopBase, saying "She is a beautiful person," with a date and interaction icons.

    Image credits: MsAnjaliB

    Tweet expressing support for trans actress Hunter Schafer regarding passport issue.

    Image credits: ladidaix

    Tweet expressing frustration over an executive order related to an issue involving trans actress Hunter Schafer.

    Image credits: lizziesjuul

    Tweet expressing heartbreak over Hunter Schafer's passport listing as male, showing reactions and retweets.

    Image credits: bearwiitch

    Tweet expressing solidarity with trans people about recent changes, emphasizing their visibility and importance in the world.

    Image credits: migsb_OF

    Tweet reacting to Euphoria trans actress news, expressing admiration for her calm demeanor.

    Image credits: Domjeez

    Tweet by Mike expressing view as 'ridiculous' about Euphoria actress Hunter Schafer's passport issue.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: TeslaDrivenMike

    Tweet discussing gender identity, addressing views on male anatomy and transitioning, related to Hunter Schafer.

    Image credits: XplusMe

    Tweet by Randy Treibel discussing identity and rights, responding to PopBase.

    Image credits: RandyTreibel

    Tweet replying to PopBase questioning the issue with a passport's accuracy for trans actress Hunter Schafer.

    Image credits: NotMeNotYouAlso

    Tweet discussing gender identity and sex differences, related to actress Hunter Schafer's passport listing.

    Image credits: clarionrox

    Tweet questioning why a small population percentage is seen as the main issue in response to a discussion about a passport listing.

    Image credits: LizXMiller_1

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    32

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    8
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    32

    Open list comments

    8

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rhettmagnum avatar
    Rhett Magnum
    Rhett Magnum
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hilarious. The narrative constantly shoved down our throats is that sex and gender are different things. Well, the passport says "sex" (it always has) and lists male or female. She is male, so is the problem that the passport is telling the truth or that it lists sex, which has nothing to do with Trump. Good grief.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    j_maxx avatar
    J. Maxx
    J. Maxx
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This shows how spiteful, petty, and ignorant the entirety of the musk/trump administration is.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    davidlong_1 avatar
    Manana Man
    Manana Man
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Somehow protecting biological women from biological men is no longer feminism, it's spiteful, petty and ignorant.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ranting about her passport showing her birth sex, because she has not bothered to get it changed on her birth certificate. We don't know if she lives in one of the six (as of 2024, https://uclawreview.org/2024/12/05/sex-designation-amendments-the-rights-of-transgender-individuals-to-amend-their-birth-certificates/) states in the US that do not allow this, but from her wording I suspect she does not, ergo if she wanted her passport to show F then she could simply get her birth certificate amended, then get a new passport to reflect that.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    POST
    rhettmagnum avatar
    Rhett Magnum
    Rhett Magnum
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hilarious. The narrative constantly shoved down our throats is that sex and gender are different things. Well, the passport says "sex" (it always has) and lists male or female. She is male, so is the problem that the passport is telling the truth or that it lists sex, which has nothing to do with Trump. Good grief.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    j_maxx avatar
    J. Maxx
    J. Maxx
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This shows how spiteful, petty, and ignorant the entirety of the musk/trump administration is.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    davidlong_1 avatar
    Manana Man
    Manana Man
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Somehow protecting biological women from biological men is no longer feminism, it's spiteful, petty and ignorant.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ranting about her passport showing her birth sex, because she has not bothered to get it changed on her birth certificate. We don't know if she lives in one of the six (as of 2024, https://uclawreview.org/2024/12/05/sex-designation-amendments-the-rights-of-transgender-individuals-to-amend-their-birth-certificates/) states in the US that do not allow this, but from her wording I suspect she does not, ergo if she wanted her passport to show F then she could simply get her birth certificate amended, then get a new passport to reflect that.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda