JK Rowling Celebrates Controversial Supreme Court Decision Declaring Trans Women Not Legally Women
Celebrities, News

JK Rowling Celebrates Controversial Supreme Court Decision Declaring Trans Women Not Legally Women

JK Rowling has celebrated a ruling by the UK Supreme Court establishing that the legal definition of a woman is based on biological s*x and not on legally certified s*x.

In an 88-page ruling published on Wednesday (April 16), Britain’s top judges declared: “The definition of s*x in the Equality Act 2010 makes clear that the concept of s*x is binary, a person is either a woman or a man.”

  • JK Rowling has celebrated a ruling by the UK Supreme Court defining women according to their biological s*x.
  • The ruling was made unanimously by five judges.
  • Rowling supports For Women Scotland, a campaign group that brought a case against the Scottish government arguing that s*x-based protections should only apply biological females.

On social media, the Harry Potter author wrote: “It took three extraordinary, tenacious Scottish women with an army behind them to get this case heard by the Supreme Court and, in winning, they’ve protected the rights of women and girls across the UK.”

    JK Rowling celebrated a ruling by the UK Supreme Court declaring that only biologically-born females are women
    Author at an event in a navy dress, representing views on the Supreme Court decision.

    Image credits: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

    “Trans people have lost zero rights today, although I don’t doubt some (not all) will be furious that the Supreme Court upheld women’s s*x-based rights.

    “@ForWomenScot, I’m so proud to know you,” she signed off, referencing the campaign group For Women Scotland (FWS), who celebrated the decision as a “victory” for women.

    Rowling financially backed the activist group during the campaign.

    She also shared a post that read, “𝐰𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝘯𝘰𝘶𝘯, ‘an adult female human being’— source: THE UK SUPREME COURT” and the hashtags “#WeKnowWhatAWomanIs #SupremeCourt.”

    The Supreme Court ruled that the terms “woman” and “s*x” in the Equality Act refer to a biological woman, excluding trans women who hold gender recognition certificates (GRCs)

    A person in a courtroom setting delivers a speech related to the Supreme Court's trans women decision.

    Image credits: The Telegraph

    The decision is the culmination of a legal battle between the Scottish government and activist groups over the definition of a “woman” in Scottish legislation mandating 50% female representation on public boards.

    For Women Scotland launched a legal challenge and said ministers had included trans people as part of the 50% quota.

    Lord Hodge said five Supreme Court justices had unanimously decided “the terms woman and s*x in the Equality Act refer to a biological woman and biological s*x.”

    The Equality Act is the main legal instrument in the fight against all forms of discrimination in the UK.

    The gender-critical campaign group For Women Scotland, which is backed financially by the Harry Potter author, celebrated the ruling as a “victory” for women

    Two women celebrate with raised arms outside a building, expressing joy over a controversial Supreme Court decision.

    Image credits: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

    JK Rowling tweets about Supreme Court decision on trans women, celebrating rights with flags and user tags.

    Image credits: jk_rowling

    Speaking in the Supreme Court, Lord Hodge recognized “the strength of feeling on both sides” and cautioned against viewing the judgment as a triumph for cisgender women over trans women, adding that the law still protects trans people against discrimination.

    “The Equality Act gives transgender people protection not only against discrimination through the protected characteristics of gender reassignment, but also against direct discrimination, indirect discrimination, and harassment, in substance, in their acquired gender.”

    He said it was “our role to ascertain the meaning of the legislation which parliament has enacted to that end.”

    JK Rowling has been open about her anti-trans views on numerous occasions

    Crowd outside UK Supreme Court; ruling on trans women definition shared by JK Rowling.

    Image credits: jk_rowling

    The ruling sought to overturn a decision by the Scottish courts in 2023, which found that treating someone with a gender recognition certificate (GRC) as a woman under the Equality Act was lawful.

    The decision, which will have implications in England, Scotland, and Wales, is thought to have consequences on the application of gender rights, including how women-only spaces are allowed to operate.

    A spokesperson for the UK government said the ruling “brings clarity and confidence” for women and those who run hospitals, sports clubs, and women’s refuges, as per The Guardian.

    “We have always supported the protection of single s*x spaces based on biological s*x. Single-s*x spaces are protected in law and will always be protected by this government.”

    Tweet reposted by J.K. Rowling celebrating Supreme Court decision with hashtags #WeKnowWhatAWomanIs, #SupremeCourt.

    Image credits: jk_rowling

    Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, the leader of the Labour Party, is yet to publicly address the ruling.

    Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has celebrated the ruling. “Saying ‘trans women are women’ was never true in fact and now isn’t true in law, either,” Badenoch wrote on social media.

    “A victory for all of the women who faced personal ab*se or lost their jobs for stating the obvious.

    “The era of Keir Starmer telling us that some women have p*nises has come to an end. Hallelujah! Well done @ForWomenScot!”

    The decision could lead to greater restrictions on the rights of transgender women to use services and spaces reserved for biological women

    Protesters with signs on trans women and legal status outside a court, standing near a statue.

    Image credits: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

    The ruling was met with criticism by trans rights activists. Outside the court, a protester was heard shouting, “Trans rights are human rights” and “Even if you k*ll every last one of us, another will be born tomorrow.”

    Meanwhile, the Scottish Greens Party described the ruling as “deeply concerning for human rights.”

    “This is a deeply concerning ruling for human rights and a huge blow to some of the most marginalized people in our society,” Scottish MP Maggie Chapman said. 

    Image credits: Karollyne Videira Hubert/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    “It could remove important protections and will leave many trans people and their loved ones deeply anxious and worried about how their lives will be affected and about what will come next.

    “Trans people just want to be able to live their lives like any of us, without the fear of prejudice or violence, but today they have been badly let down.”

    “People have the right to be who they want to be in this life,” one reader protested

    Cath Mattos comment expressing outrage over controversial Supreme Court decision on trans women.

    Social media post with a negative reaction to JK Rowling's stance on trans women.

    Screenshot of a comment criticizing a controversial Supreme Court decision on trans women.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    jason_66 avatar
    Jason
    Jason
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nice! Wish the states would do this too. Being trans I am 100% behind this. A lot of our community try and push insane ideas. Like changing your s*x after birth really changes it. It does not. That's like trying to change where you were born. It's simply impossible.

    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Thank you for saying that. I agree, many otherwise sensible and justifiable causes get carried away and fail to stop at "fair", and ruin their argument by overdoing it.

    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm expecting a bias against this decision on BP...although it would be nice if all those who slagged off JK Rowling would admit that she has been proven, legally, not to have been entirely wrong. Maybe then we can all move forward together.

    earonn avatar
    Earonn -
    Earonn -
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ah, yes. Move forward together. What do you want, a French kiss? A medal? For the people who call all trans people "paedophiles" and "rapists" - while your Saint JK praises Trump who HAS been legally proven - since you put so much stress on it - to be a rapist? No thanks, darling. You can continue to play with the Nazis that are allowed to stay at your rallies.

    dinemellon avatar
    RamiRudolph
    RamiRudolph
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And I celebrate it too. Thank god Britain can still think rationally.

