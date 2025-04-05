“Got Sick Of Her”: Harry Potter Star Breaks Two-Year Silence Following JK Rowling Defense Backlash

ADVERTISEMENT

Evanna Lynch, a former Harry Potter star, has returned to social media by launching a new blog — two years after seemingly disappearing as she defended J.K. Rowling for her views on the transgender community.

The 33-year-old, who played Luna Lovegood in the highly beloved franchise, faced excessive backlash after being one of the movie’s few stars to support the author, which was a stark departure from the likes of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint.

Highlights Evanna Lynch has returned to social media after two years, launching a new blog.

Lynch initially faced backlash for defending J.K. Rowling's views on the transgender community.

During her hiatus, Lynch focused on writing a novel and finding herself again.

Now, the actress is back to reconnect with her fans after “shutting out” the world, claiming she’s been busy working on a novel and finding herself again.

RELATED:

Evanna Lynch is finally back on social media after two years offline

Share icon

Image credits: evannalynch

“Basically, I took a long holiday from being myself,” she said. “I just got sick of her… Last year I ran out of energy to keep up that persona and so 2024 brought about a big energetic shift.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She continued, “I said no to pretty much every invite, job, campaign, etc (albeit a few appearance jobs, girl’s gotta eat…), I stopped messaging everyone back, I dyed my hair black (I’m such a cliché, it k–lls me) and took a long, lovely extended break from me.”

Through it all, she’s managed to find love with her new boyfriend Den, who runs his own business, according to Daily Mail.

Share icon

Image credits: Warner Bros. Pictures

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Evanna Lynch (@evannalynch)

“I live in London with my partner, Den, and our animals. Den is a gardener and I’m writing at the moment,” Lynch updated.

She shared that she’s finally getting out of her “nice little comfort zone that I’ve been in the past couple years,” and that life offline has felt so freeing.

“And letting the remnants of my online presence drift away like cobwebs. However, in the past few months, I’ve felt the itch to get out there and be part of things outside of my own realm again, so I’ve decided to lower my boundaries and let some more of the outside world in,” she continued.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lynch said her time offline was a good opportunity to reconnect with herself

Share icon

Image credits: Warner Bros. Pictures

Share icon

Image credits: Dave M. Benett / Getty

ADVERTISEMENT

In early June 2020, Rowling came under fire for the controversial tweets she posted regarding the transgender community. Those who worked with her, such as the Big Three from the Harry Potter franchise, didn’t hesitate to speak out against her.

On June 6, the author retweeted an opinion piece that discussed “people who menstruate,” and took issue to how that was phrased.

She wrote, “‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?”

ADVERTISEMENT

J.K. Rowling was met with excessive backlash during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic

Share icon

Image credits: Stuart C. Wilson / Getty

While the tweet garnered backlash, it seemed Rowling wasn’t quite finished.

“If s–x isn’t real, there’s no same-s–x attraction. If s–x isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of s–x removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth,” she said.

Share icon

Image credits: evannalynch

“The idea that women like me, who’ve been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling kinship because they’re vulnerable in the same way as women — i.e., to male violence — ‘hate’ trans people because they think s–x is real and has lived consequences — is a nonsense.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She went on to say that she “respect[s] every trans person’s right to live” in whatever way feels authentic and comfortable to them, but was sharing how her life has been shaped by being a female.

Share icon

Image credits: Warner Bros. Pictures

ADVERTISEMENT

In February 2023, Lynch went on to amplify the author by saying to The Telegraph, “I think it’s important that J.K. Rowling has been amplifying the voices of de-transitioners” — those who regret changing their gender and wish to reverse the process.

But the actress did later tell MailOnline that it was a “big wake-up call” to see so many hate comments towards her, and that it was naive of her to think she could have avoided it.

Support seemed to pour in for the actress

Share icon

Image credits: buttonslives

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Philosophi_Cat

Share icon

Image credits: retributionx101

Share icon

Image credits: buffy455

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: consgrl50

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Gmz999Emma

Share icon

Image credits: jowanabueser

Share icon

Image credits: alicents_lawyer

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: joyeboye_

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: aarav_m

People Also Ask How has J.K. Rowling influenced society? The Harry Potter franchise author has played a significant role in popularizing the fantasy genre beyond its niche, bringing it into the maintream.