“Got Sick Of Her”: Harry Potter Star Breaks Two-Year Silence Following JK Rowling Defense Backlash
Celebrities, News

“Got Sick Of Her”: Harry Potter Star Breaks Two-Year Silence Following JK Rowling Defense Backlash

Evanna Lynch, a former Harry Potter star, has returned to social media by launching a new blog — two years after seemingly disappearing as she defended J.K. Rowling for her views on the transgender community.

The 33-year-old, who played Luna Lovegood in the highly beloved franchise, faced excessive backlash after being one of the movie’s few stars to support the author, which was a stark departure from the likes of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint.

Highlights
  • Evanna Lynch has returned to social media after two years, launching a new blog.
  • Lynch initially faced backlash for defending J.K. Rowling's views on the transgender community.
  • During her hiatus, Lynch focused on writing a novel and finding herself again.

Now, the actress is back to reconnect with her fans after “shutting out” the world, claiming she’s been busy working on a novel and finding herself again.

RELATED:

    Evanna Lynch is finally back on social media after two years offline

    Harry Potter star smiling in elegant attire, includes necklace and unique eye makeup, standing against a wooden panel.

    Image credits: evannalynch

    “Basically, I took a long holiday from being myself,” she said. “I just got sick of her… Last year I ran out of energy to keep up that persona and so 2024 brought about a big energetic shift.”

    She continued, “I said no to pretty much every invite, job, campaign, etc (albeit a few appearance jobs, girl’s gotta eat…), I stopped messaging everyone back, I dyed my hair black (I’m such a cliché, it k–lls me) and took a long, lovely extended break from me.”

    Through it all, she’s managed to find love with her new boyfriend Den, who runs his own business, according to Daily Mail.

    Harry Potter star in costume as Luna Lovegood, looking thoughtful at a feast scene.

    Image credits: Warner Bros. Pictures

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Evanna Lynch (@evannalynch)

    “I live in London with my partner, Den, and our animals. Den is a gardener and I’m writing at the moment,” Lynch updated.

    She shared that she’s finally getting out of her “nice little comfort zone that I’ve been in the past couple years,” and that life offline has felt so freeing.

    “And letting the remnants of my online presence drift away like cobwebs. However, in the past few months, I’ve felt the itch to get out there and be part of things outside of my own realm again, so I’ve decided to lower my boundaries and let some more of the outside world in,” she continued.

    Lynch said her time offline was a good opportunity to reconnect with herself

    Harry Potter stars standing in a doorway, scene from the film series.

    Image credits: Warner Bros. Pictures

    Harry Potter stars with author on red carpet, related to JK Rowling defense backlash.

    Image credits: Dave M. Benett / Getty

    In early June 2020, Rowling came under fire for the controversial tweets she posted regarding the transgender community. Those who worked with her, such as the Big Three from the Harry Potter franchise, didn’t hesitate to speak out against her. 

    On June 6, the author retweeted an opinion piece that discussed “people who menstruate,” and took issue to how that was phrased. 

    She wrote, “‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?”

    J.K. Rowling was met with excessive backlash during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic

    Woman in elegant black dress at an event, related to Harry Potter and controversy around author JK Rowling.

    Image credits: Stuart C. Wilson / Getty

    While the tweet garnered backlash, it seemed Rowling wasn’t quite finished. 

    “If s–x isn’t real, there’s no same-s–x attraction. If s–x isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of s–x removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth,” she said.

    Harry Potter star smiling with flowers, holding a card, seated in a cozy room, following recent JK Rowling-related news.

    Image credits: evannalynch

    “The idea that women like me, who’ve been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling kinship because they’re vulnerable in the same way as women — i.e., to male violence — ‘hate’ trans people because they think s–x is real and has lived consequences — is a nonsense.”

    She went on to say that she “respect[s] every trans person’s right to live” in whatever way feels authentic and comfortable to them, but was sharing how her life has been shaped by being a female.

    Harry Potter cast in Hogwarts attire under grand chandelier, representing movie scene ensemble.

    Image credits: Warner Bros. Pictures

    In February 2023, Lynch went on to amplify the author by saying to The Telegraph, “I think it’s important that J.K. Rowling has been amplifying the voices of de-transitioners” — those who regret changing their gender and wish to reverse the process. 

    But the actress did later tell MailOnline that it was a “big wake-up call” to see so many hate comments towards her, and that it was naive of her to think she could have avoided it.

    Support seemed to pour in for the actress

    Tweet screenshot with a comment on a Harry Potter character, discussing J.K. Rowling defense backlash.

    Image credits: buttonslives

    Tweet about Harry Potter star's classy reputation amidst JK Rowling backlash.

    Image credits: Philosophi_Cat

    Tweet about Luna's underrated status, related to Harry Potter star's silence after JK Rowling backlash.

    Image credits: retributionx101

    Twitter user @buffy455 defends Harry Potter star in response to JK Rowling backlash, praising their loyalty.

    Image credits: buffy455

    Social media post praising Luna, featuring clapping emojis and a tweet reply timestamp.

    Image credits: consgrl50

    Tweet screenshot about a Harry Potter star, discussing backlash and supporting JK Rowling.

    Image credits: Gmz999Emma

    Harry Potter star tweet reads, "Went from Luna Lovegood to Looney No Good," timestamped March 2, 2023.

    Image credits: jowanabueser

    Tweet response to Harry Potter star about JK Rowling defense backlash.

    Image credits: alicents_lawyer

    Tweet reply to Variety discussing a Harry Potter star's response about JK Rowling defense backlash.

    Image credits: joyeboye_

    Tweet praising Evanna Lynch's performance as Luna Lovegood, in context of Harry Potter star's recent silence break.

    Image credits: aarav_m

    People Also Ask

    • How has J.K. Rowling influenced society?

      The Harry Potter franchise author has played a significant role in popularizing the fantasy genre beyond its niche, bringing it into the maintream.

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

