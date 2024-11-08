Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Man Takes Trans Girlfriend’s Life To Allegedly Keep Relationship Secret Amid New Anti-LGBTQ+ Law
Lgbtq+, News

Man Takes Trans Girlfriend’s Life To Allegedly Keep Relationship Secret Amid New Anti-LGBTQ+ Law

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Kesaria Abramidze, a prominent Georgian transgender model, was found murdered in her Tbilisi apartment, just one day after Georgian lawmakers passed a law widely seen as anti-LGBTQ+. A 26-year-old man believed to be Abramidze’s boyfriend has been arrested on suspicion of her murder.

Trigger warning: transphobia, hate crime, murder –  Georgia’s interior ministry said that Abramidze was believed to have been stabbed to death in her apartment in suburban Tbilisi on September 18, The Guardian reported on September 19.

Highlights
  • Abramidze, a known transgender model, found murdered post anti-LGBTQ+ law.
  • Her boyfriend, Jaiani, was arrested for stabbing Abramidze 28 times.
  • Abramidze's death follows Georgia's controversial anti-LGBTQ+ legislation.
  • Georgia's President condemned the murder, calling it an act of hatred.

Abramidze’s former partner, 26-year-old Beka Jaiani, was subsequently arrested and charged with her murder, OC Media reported on September 23.

Prior to his arrest, Jaiani was shown on CCTV footage, which had filmed him fleeing Abramidze’s building 15 minutes after his arrival, Politico reported on September 19.

Kesaria Abramidze, a prominent Georgian transgender model, was found murdered in her Tbilisi apartment

Man Takes Trans Girlfriend's Life To Allegedly Keep Relationship Secret Amid New Anti-LGBTQ+ Law

Image credits: Sheldon Kennedy/Unsplash

Jaiani reportedly stabbed Abramidze 28 times with a knife in her flat. He was apprehended a day later and went on to deny the charges through his lawyer. 

The local prosecutor’s office has stated that Jaiani had admitted to being allowed into Abramidze’s apartment on 18 September, the day of the murder, after agreeing to her posting photos of the two on social media, as per OC Media.

Communications shared by Abramidze’s friend reportedly suggested that Jaiani was opposed to making their relationship public, but that he also refused to accept that they broke up.

ADVERTISEMENT

Man Takes Trans Girlfriend's Life To Allegedly Keep Relationship Secret Amid New Anti-LGBTQ+ Law

Image credits: kesaria_official

Jaiani was consequently charged with premeditated murder with particular cruelty “based on gender.” If convicted, he could face up to 16 years or life imprisonment, according to OC Media.

“Like most murders of trans women around the world, she knew her murderer, he was her boyfriend, Beka Jaiani,” the international pageant for transgender women Miss Trans Global wrote on its official Facebook page on September 20.

In April, Abramidze reportedly shared her personal experience of domestic violence at the hands of Jaiani, according to the pageant organization.

She was murdered just one day after Georgian lawmakers passed a law widely seen as anti-LGBTQ+

Man Takes Trans Girlfriend's Life To Allegedly Keep Relationship Secret Amid New Anti-LGBTQ+ Law

Image credits: kesaria_official

At the time, Abramidze had revealed that she had left her country to escape the abusive relationship and that she was physically and psychologically harmed by him.

In a previous post on social media, the late model wrote: “I would also like to thank my next-door neighbor who saved me when he attacked me at home, otherwise I might not be alive today. 

ADVERTISEMENT

“About a month ago, he gave me a concussion himself and took me to Ghudushauri, which is documented in this clinic.”

Man Takes Trans Girlfriend's Life To Allegedly Keep Relationship Secret Amid New Anti-LGBTQ+ Law

Image credits: kesaria_official/Formula News

“I’m writing this post to be an example for other women and so that you don’t waste years with a manipulative, narcissistic abuser!” 

Approximately 22.5% of trans women, 22.4% of non-binary women, and 19.2% of trans men reported sexual abuse in 2023, The Hotline recently reported, which is higher than the average of 14.2% of LGBTQ+ survivors.

Moreover, a 2020 study found that transgender individuals face significantly higher rates of intimate partner violence (IPV) than cisgender individuals.

A 26-year-old man believed to be Abramidze’s boyfriend has been arrested on suspicion of her murder

Man Takes Trans Girlfriend's Life To Allegedly Keep Relationship Secret Amid New Anti-LGBTQ+ Law

Image credits: InterpressNews.ge

One in six transgender people experienced physical IPV and one in 10 experienced sexual IPV in 2019. 

Transgender people are over twice as likely to suffer physical or sexual IPV, which is linked to poorer mental and sexual health, and increased substance abuse. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Abramidze, who lost her life at the age of 37, was one of Georgia’s first openly trans public figures

Man Takes Trans Girlfriend's Life To Allegedly Keep Relationship Secret Amid New Anti-LGBTQ+ Law

Image credits: temidainsta

Her death follows controversial legislation on “family values and the protection of minors” that will allow officials to outlaw Pride events and censor films and books in Georgia, The Guardian reported.

The law, which was approved by the Georgian parliament on September 17, just a day before Abramidze’s murder, in its third and final reading, includes bans on same-sex marriages and gender-affirming treatments. 

It is reportedly expected to be another point of contention between Georgia and the European Union as the country seeks to join the bloc.

Abramidze’s former partner, 26-year-old Beka Jaiani, was subsequently arrested and charged with her murder

Critics have reportedly argued that the bill, initially introduced by the ruling Georgian Dream party in the summer, mirrors laws enacted in neighboring Russia, where authorities have implemented a series of repressive anti-LGBTQ+ measures over the past decade.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the Georgian Dream party, which has taken an increasingly anti-liberal stance, the country has seen a rise in violence against LGBTQ+ people, according to The Guardian.

The Georgian Dream party is the ruling political party in Georgia, founded in 2012 by billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili. 

Man Takes Trans Girlfriend's Life To Allegedly Keep Relationship Secret Amid New Anti-LGBTQ+ Law

Image credits: kesaria_official

ADVERTISEMENT

Since coming to power, the Georgian Dream party has held significant influence over the government, including a parliamentary majority, which allows it to pass laws and shape policy. 

Following Abramidze, Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili attended the funeral of the popular trans media personality.

“Horrifying murder! Rejection of humanity! This should be a sobering call … Hatred drenched in hatred, which weakens and divides us and gives a hand to an enemy to manipulate us,” Zourabichvili wrote on her personal Facebook page.

Her death follows Georgia’s controversial legislation on “family values and the protection of minors”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TEMIDA (@temidainsta)

She added: “I hope the death of this beautiful young woman will make us more humane, more Christian. I hope this tragedy will not be in vain.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Abramidze was laid to rest at a ceremony in Tbilisi on September 23, OC Media reported. The Georgian Orthodox Church refused to provide burial services for Abramidze due to her transgender identity.

Abramidze was a widely recognized and outspoken figure who was perhaps the most prominent personality from Georgia’s queer community, as per OC Media

She came to prominence in the Georgian media over a decade ago.

Abramidze’s murder sparked outrage on social media
Man Takes Trans Girlfriend's Life To Allegedly Keep Relationship Secret Amid New Anti-LGBTQ+ Law

Man Takes Trans Girlfriend's Life To Allegedly Keep Relationship Secret Amid New Anti-LGBTQ+ Law

Man Takes Trans Girlfriend's Life To Allegedly Keep Relationship Secret Amid New Anti-LGBTQ+ Law

Man Takes Trans Girlfriend's Life To Allegedly Keep Relationship Secret Amid New Anti-LGBTQ+ Law

Man Takes Trans Girlfriend's Life To Allegedly Keep Relationship Secret Amid New Anti-LGBTQ+ Law

ADVERTISEMENT

Man Takes Trans Girlfriend's Life To Allegedly Keep Relationship Secret Amid New Anti-LGBTQ+ Law

Man Takes Trans Girlfriend's Life To Allegedly Keep Relationship Secret Amid New Anti-LGBTQ+ Law

Man Takes Trans Girlfriend's Life To Allegedly Keep Relationship Secret Amid New Anti-LGBTQ+ Law

Man Takes Trans Girlfriend's Life To Allegedly Keep Relationship Secret Amid New Anti-LGBTQ+ Law

Man Takes Trans Girlfriend's Life To Allegedly Keep Relationship Secret Amid New Anti-LGBTQ+ Law

Man Takes Trans Girlfriend's Life To Allegedly Keep Relationship Secret Amid New Anti-LGBTQ+ Law

Man Takes Trans Girlfriend's Life To Allegedly Keep Relationship Secret Amid New Anti-LGBTQ+ Law

Man Takes Trans Girlfriend's Life To Allegedly Keep Relationship Secret Amid New Anti-LGBTQ+ Law

ADVERTISEMENT

Man Takes Trans Girlfriend's Life To Allegedly Keep Relationship Secret Amid New Anti-LGBTQ+ Law

Man Takes Trans Girlfriend's Life To Allegedly Keep Relationship Secret Amid New Anti-LGBTQ+ Law

Man Takes Trans Girlfriend's Life To Allegedly Keep Relationship Secret Amid New Anti-LGBTQ+ Law

Man Takes Trans Girlfriend's Life To Allegedly Keep Relationship Secret Amid New Anti-LGBTQ+ Law

Man Takes Trans Girlfriend's Life To Allegedly Keep Relationship Secret Amid New Anti-LGBTQ+ Law

Man Takes Trans Girlfriend's Life To Allegedly Keep Relationship Secret Amid New Anti-LGBTQ+ Law

Ic_polls

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

31

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

2

Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I’m a journalist who works as Bored Panda’s News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”. You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

Read less »
Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I’m a journalist who works as Bored Panda’s News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”. You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

Read less »
Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

Read less »
Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
libstak avatar
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't think the policies had anything to do with this to be honest. If I understand correctly she was already in fear of him and had survived a previous attack from him. This was an abusive relationship and while he was a hypocrite and was in rage at the possibility of being outted, that seems like a personal him problem that existed in his psyche for a long time regardless of anything else going on regarding new laws etc.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
pebs_1 avatar
pebs
pebs
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What do I think? I think that the propaganda campaign to overthrow the elected Georgian government and reduce Georgia to another Ukraine has begun.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
libstak avatar
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't think the policies had anything to do with this to be honest. If I understand correctly she was already in fear of him and had survived a previous attack from him. This was an abusive relationship and while he was a hypocrite and was in rage at the possibility of being outted, that seems like a personal him problem that existed in his psyche for a long time regardless of anything else going on regarding new laws etc.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
pebs_1 avatar
pebs
pebs
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What do I think? I think that the propaganda campaign to overthrow the elected Georgian government and reduce Georgia to another Ukraine has begun.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
Back to Homepage
More about News
Homepage
Trending
News
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in News Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda