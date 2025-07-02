“Hi, Dad”: ‘Harry Potter’ Stars’ Surprise Reunion Makes Fans Go Wild

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s been fourteen years since the last Harry Potter film premiered, but the magic is still very much alive.

Fans of the Wizarding World franchise were thrilled to see a heartwarming reunion between two stars from the films at a Hollywood event.

The moment turned out to be a surprise for one of the actors as well. Jason Isaacs, who played Lucius Malfoy, was in the middle of an interview at the Funko Fundays fan event when his on-screen son appeared behind him.

Highlights Harry Potter stars Jason Isaacs and Tom Felton delighted fans with a surprise on-stage reunion.

Tom greeted his former on-screen father at Funko Fundays with a warm "Hi dad.

The actor is set to reprise his role as Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway this year.

RELATED:

Share icon Two Harry Potter stars delighted fans with a surprise reunion



Image credits: Original Funko

As the crowd erupted in cheers, Jason turned around to see Tom Felton grinning at him. The two shared a warm hug, after which Tom—who played Draco in all eight Harry Potter films—greeted him with a simple, “Hi, Dad.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was going to see him this afternoon, I don’t need to now,” said Jason, his arm around Tom.

“I told him I was golfing,” the 37-year-old actor replied.

Jason Isaacs received a surprise visit from his on-screen son, Tom Felton, at Funko Fundays

Share icon

Image credits: Original Funko

The clip received hundreds of comments from fans who expressed their excitement about the unexpected family reunion.

“I love that they maintained this bond through the years. It’s less common than one might think. 🥰,” one person wrote, while another fan gushed, “It’s so sweet the relationship they have.”

A third shared: “I love that he called him dad but I would’ve lost it if he called him Father.”

Others commented that the two actors actually look like father and son. “It’s uncanny how much they look alike. I saw Tom’s real father, and he doesn’t look like Tom as much as Jason does.”

ADVERTISEMENT



Jason supported Tom last month after it was announced that the latter would be reprising his role as Draco Malfoy in Broadway’s Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in autumn 2025.

“Can’t wait, son. That’ll be me in the front row with something in my eye,” the 62-year-old star wrote on Instagram, later adding that he had his tickets booked for November.

Jason and Tom played Lucius and Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter franchise

Share icon

Image credits: Harry Potter Clips

Share icon

Image credits: Netflix

ADVERTISEMENT

The play is written by Jack Thorne from an original story by Jack, J. K. Rowling, and John Tiffany. It is set nineteen years after the events of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, the final Harry Potter novel.

ADVERTISEMENT

It follows Albus Severus Potter, the second son of Harry Potter—who is now the Head of the Department of Magical Law Enforcement at the Ministry of Magic. Albus arrives at Hogwarts and gets sorted into Slytherin.

“The most exciting part is to do it live. It took nine months, more or less, to shoot a film, and this is all compact,” Tom told Variety on the Tony Awards red carpet. “This is all reimagined into a very loving, new type of story. And I get to be a dad, which is really fun.”

“I love that he called him dad but I would’ve lost it if he called him Father,” one fan quipped

Share icon

Image credits: Harry Potter Clips

As for Jason, he gave his blessing to Johnny Flynn, the new actor portraying Lucius Malfoy in the upcoming HBO series adaptation of the franchise.

The pair know each other quite well, as they co-starred in the 2021 historical war film Operation Mincemeat.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A fantastic actor, a lovely man and, irritatingly, a rather brilliant musician too,” Jason wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Couldn’t have handed the snake-topped baton on to anyone better. Just please don’t make him sing…”

In an Instagram video, he said he “couldn’t wait to see what Johnny comes up with” and jokingly gave him a piece of advice, “Watch out for those elves, those pointy-eared backstabbing little b*stards.”

Tom will reprise his role as Draco Malfoy in Broadway’s Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Share icon

Image credits: Tom Felton

After Harry Potter ended, Tom starred in the indie films From the Rough and The Apparition. He also portrayed Viscount Trencavel in the historical series Labyrinth and James Ashford in the period drama Belle.

ADVERTISEMENT

He later appeared in the superhero show The Flash and the sci-fi series Origin.

Tom is set to play English writer Josiah Oldfield, Mahatma Gandhi’s friend, in an upcoming biographical series about the Indian social activist.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Tom Felton

Meanwhile, Jason went on to star in Fury, The Death of Stalin, Star Trek: Discovery, and, most recently, The White Lotus.

His work has earned him nominations for the Emmys, Golden Globes, and the British Academy Television Awards.

After Harry Potter, Jason starred in Fury , Star Trek: Discovery , and The White Lotus

Share icon

Image credits: Jason Isaacs

Share icon

Image credits: Jason Isaacs

ADVERTISEMENT

Tom recently made headlines for his response to the controversy surrounding Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling’s views on trans rights.

“I can’t say it [impacts me], I’m not really that attuned to it,” the actor told Variety.

He then supported the author, saying, “I have not seen anything bring the world together more than Potter. She’s responsible for that, so I’m incredibly grateful.”

ADVERTISEMENT

His stance appears to differ from those of his former co-stars—Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint—all of whom have publicly expressed their disagreements with the author and distanced themselves from her since she began sharing her views on LGBTQ+ rights in 2020.

Potterheads reacted to the unexpected father-son reunion

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT