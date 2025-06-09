Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Tom Felton Enrages ‘Harry Potter’ Fans With Red Carpet Comments On J.K. Rowling
Tom Felton at a red carpet event, sparking controversy among Harry Potter fans with his comments on J.K. Rowling.
Celebrities, News

Tom Felton Enrages ‘Harry Potter’ Fans With Red Carpet Comments On J.K. Rowling

Tom Felton struck a nerve with fans after sharing his take on J.K. Rowling’s anti-transgender views.

The 37-year-old actor is preparing to step back into the shoes of his Harry Potter character Draco Malfoy for his Broadway debut in Cursed Child.

In a red carpet interview at the 2025 Tony Awards, he not only brushed off the author’s transphobic sentiments but also said he is “grateful” to her.

Highlights
  • Tom Felton’s loyalty to J.K. Rowling landed him in hot water.
  • He addressed Rowling’s anti-transgender sentiments during a red carpet interview at the 2025 Tony Awards.
  • “This is a terrible response that makes him look both so privileged and also so clueless,” one commenter said about his remarks.
  • The British actor is gearing up for his Broadway debut in ‘Cursed Child.’
    Tom Felton struck a nerve with fans after sharing his take on J.K. Rowling’s anti-transgender views

    Tom Felton on the red carpet wearing a black suit, sparking Harry Potter fans' reactions with comments on J.K. Rowling.

    Image credits: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

    Felton is gearing up to make his Broadway debut in the play Cursed Child, written by Jack Thorne.

    The story unfolds nearly two decades after the end of Rowling’s seventh book, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

    Felton spoke about Rowling during the 2025 Tony Awards on Sunday, June 8

    J.K. Rowling smiling on the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child red carpet event with fans in attendance.

    Image credits: Walter McBride/WireImage

    During the award show on June 8, Felton chatted with Variety on the red carpet and was asked about whether the controversy around Rowling’s anti-transgender views affected him.

    “No, I can’t say it does,” he responded. “I’m not really that attuned.”

    “I’m incredibly grateful,” the British actor said about the author on the Tony Awards red carpet

    Tom Felton as Draco Malfoy in Slytherin robes standing in front of bookshelves in a Harry Potter scene.

    Image credits: Netflix

    Tweet by Aaron Hinton responding to Variety, commenting on a gracious and respectful reply regarding Tom Felton and J.K. Rowling.

    Image credits: aaronhinton92

    “The only thing I always remind myself is that I’ve been lucky enough to travel the world. Here I am in New York,” he went on to say.

    The British actor expressed gratitude to the creator of the Hogwarts world.

    Tom Felton dressed as Draco Malfoy holding a wand on a Harry Potter set with an intense expression.

    Image credits: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Tom Felton’s red carpet comments, sparking outrage among Harry Potter fans.

    Image credits: austin_parker25

    “I have not seen anything bring the world together more than Potter, and she’s responsible for that. So I’m incredibly grateful,” he added.

    Fans were left sorely disappointed by his comments, calling it “repulsive” and “typical Slytherin” behavior, referring to the cunning, self-interested traits of the Hogwarts house that Draco Malfoy belongs to.

    Felton is reprising his role as Draco Malfoy in Broadway’s Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

    Image credits: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

    “I’m not really attuned to [the global struggle for equality and justice],” read one comment on social media, while another wrote, “What a privileged straight white man take.”

    “How extremely cishet of him,” said another.

    “This is a terrible response that makes him look both so privileged and also so clueless,” another wrote.

    Netizens had mixed reactions to the child star’s recent comments

    Tom Felton wearing a black suit speaking to Hollywood Reporter at a red carpet event, sparking Harry Potter fan reactions.

    Image credits: The Hollywood Reporter

    Tweet from The Gas Stove responding to Variety about oppression faced by trans colleagues, related to Tom Felton comments.

    Image credits: TheGasStovee

    Some fans defended him, saying, “He said he doesn’t pay attention and instead focuses on his career. What’s wrong with that? He’s extremely humble and grateful for what he has.”

    “Sounds like everything’s good for him. I think throwing some support to trans people would have balanced it,” said another.

    “I wasn’t expecting Tom Felton to publicly disagree with J.K. Rowling, he very much wants to be part of The Wizarding World company so he can’t really oppose her,” read another comment.

    Rowling has faced widespread backlash for her vocal transphobic sentiments in 2020. She has since doubled down on her views, despite widespread criticism from fans and former cast members.

    Former cast members Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson have shown support for the transgender community since the controversy began

    Author J.K. Rowling seated in a library speaking during an interview about Harry Potter fans and Tom Felton comments.

    Image credits: BBC One

    Tweet from user Lucythegreat reacting to Tom Felton enraging Harry Potter fans with comments on J.K. Rowling.

    Image credits: lucythegreat123

    Daniel Radcliffe, who played the lead role in all eight installments of the original Harry Potter film series, released an essay in 2020 for The Trevor Project to show his support for the transgender community.

    He apologized for the “pain” caused to those who “feel that their experience of the books has been tarnished or diminished” by Rowling’s words.

    “I am deeply sorry for the pain these comments have caused you. I really hope that you don’t entirely lose what was valuable in these stories to you,” he wrote.

    Tom Felton speaking on the red carpet causing Harry Potter fans to react strongly to J.K. Rowling comments.

    Image credits: Variety

    Tweet discussing Tom Felton enraging Harry Potter fans with controversial red carpet comments on J.K. Rowling and related social issues.

    Image credits: Malicious_Hero

    Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger in the films, also released a statement at the time to show her support for the transgender community.

    “Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are,” she said. “I want my trans followers to know that I and so many other people around the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are.”

    Rowling suggested she would never forgive Radcliffe and Watson for their opposing views

    Author J.K. Rowling seated at a table indoors, engaged in conversation related to Harry Potter fans.

    Image credits: jkrowling.com

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Tom Felton enraging Harry Potter fans with red carpet comments on J.K. Rowling.

    Image credits: HeddyNajjar

    Rupert Grint—Ron Weasley in the films—joined the conversation in 2020 and said he firmly stands “with the trans community.”

    “Trans women are women,” he added. “Trans men are men. We should all be entitled to live with love and without judgment.”

    The author wouldn’t support “celebs who cozied up to a movement intent on eroding women’s hard-won rights,” she claimed

    Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, and Tom Felton posing together on a red carpet at a Harry Potter event.

    Image credits: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

    Last year, Rowling appeared to say she wouldn’t accept an apology from the former cast members for their opposing views.

    Her jibe came in response to a fan comment that said, “Just waiting for Dan and Emma to give you a very public apology … safe in the knowledge that you will forgive them.”

    “Not safe, I’m afraid,” she responded, seemingly suggesting she wouldn’t forgive them.

    “Celebs who cozied up to a movement intent on eroding women’s hard-won rights and who used their platforms to cheer on the transitioning of minors can save their apologies for traumatized detransitioners and vulnerable women reliant on single s*x spaces,” she added.

    Felton said Radcliffe, who has experience on Broadway, has been “holding [his] hand” as he makes his own debut

    Three Harry Potter actors seated closely, illustrating Tom Felton's controversial red carpet comments enraging fans.

    Image credits: Netflix

    As he prepares for his Broadway debut, Felton said his “old school chum, Potter, Radcliffe,” has been “holding [his] hand” and helping him “through all the things that are hard to learn,” since Radcliffe has had his own Broadway experience.

    “From what I gather, it’s an amazing community of people. The fans are really, really gracious and excited,” he told People on the Tony Awards red carpet. “So I’m just thrilled to be part of it.”

    Image credits: The Hollywood Reporter

    The actor admitted he initially thought the “fandom flame” for the wizarding world “might douse over the years.”

    “But clearly it’s not,” he said during his chat with Variety.

    “Saying this at the Tony’s red carpet during pride month is wild,” one netizen said about Felton’s comments

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Tom Felton enraging Harry Potter fans with his red carpet comments on J.K. Rowling.

    Image credits: Imposter_Edits

    Tweet screenshot reacting to Tom Felton enraging Harry Potter fans with red carpet comments on J.K. Rowling.

    Image credits: ladidaix

    Tweet criticizing Tom Felton’s comments on J.K. Rowling, calling him least successful of Potterverse alumni.

    Image credits: emmiep01

    Tweet from user niko commenting on a controversial statement made at a red carpet event during pride month.

    Image credits: n25glee

    Tweet criticizing Tom Felton's comments on J.K. Rowling, sparking outrage among Harry Potter fans online.

    Image credits: httbgyu

    Screenshot of a tweet about Tom Felton enraging Harry Potter fans with red carpet comments on J.K. Rowling’s controversies.

    Image credits: abirmohxmmad

    Tweet from Albion Rising reacting to Tom Felton's red carpet comments about J.K. Rowling, sparking Harry Potter fan outrage.

    Image credits: PatriotSteve91

    Tweet by user KCBelle discussing a sincere response about working in films, posted on June 9, 2025.

    Image credits: callyourdaddyo

    Tweet discussing Tom Felton's loyalty to the Harry Potter series amid fan reactions to his red carpet comments.

    Image credits: DoctoPhil

    Screenshot of a tweet praising actors’ responses, related to Tom Felton enraging Harry Potter fans with red carpet comments.

    Image credits: Travman6746

    Tom Felton at a red carpet event sparking reactions from Harry Potter fans over his comments on J.K. Rowling.

    Image credits: British_Enjoyer

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    iandennison avatar
    Ian Dennison
    Ian Dennison
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Doesn't personal freedom also mean the right to not have to express an opinion?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    d4rkpone avatar
    TotallyNOTAFox
    TotallyNOTAFox
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not in the world of the terminally online wannabe revolutionaries - Either you support them or you're the enemy. You must care, you must clearly state that you stand with them or else they scream you down. Outside of Twitter and especially Bluesky nobody cares though

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
