The internet’s collective memory is long—and often petty. Just days after HBO unveiled the full cast for its upcoming Harry Potter reboot series, an old Emma Watson quote has resurfaced as fans revisit interviews before bidding the original cast farewell.

Like incest,” that’s how the actress described her long-awaited on-screen kiss with fellow cast member Rupert Grint in an interview. 

“It was the most horrible thing I’ve ever had to do,” she added, forever ruining the moment for many fans, who now, upon rewatching the scene, can’t unsee how Watson, embodying Hermione, was squirming with disgust.

    Emma Watson outdoors smiling, discussing Harry Potter and reactions to the controversial incest scene in a recent interview.

    Image credits: Emma Watson

    The now-viral quote originated from Watson’s 2009 appearance on Friday Night with Jonathan Ross, when she addressed the much-hyped kiss between Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger that people were eventually able to witness in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2.

    Jonathan Ross pointed out how the two actors had known each other since they were nine. So when the scene—ten years in the making—finally arrived, Watson said it was anything but magical.

    Young Hermione Granger in Hogwarts uniform looking serious during a Harry Potter scene in the magical library setting.

    Image credits: Harry Potter / Warner Bros.

    “Actually we did the kiss two weeks ago,” the then 19-year old actress said, describing her disgust at having to film the scene.

    “Not because Rupert isn’t lovely, and there are millions of girls out there who would probably chop their left arm off to kiss him,” she said at the time. “But it just felt like incest. That’s the only way I can describe it.”

    Young red-haired boy seated by a train window, looking surprised, referencing Harry Potter incest scene controversy.

    Image credits: Harry Potter / Warner Bros.

    The word “incest” made waves across media at the time, and the interview was thus periodically brought time and time again. Watson clearly didn’t mean it literally, but metaphorically, as she felt she was kissing her honorary sibling after a decade of shared puberty. 

    Emma Watson and Rupert Grint in a dark, cave-like setting from a Harry Potter film scene.

    Image credits: Harry Potter / Warner Bros.

    Still, the phrasing was enough to make the internet recoil.

    “Did I watch the wrong Harry Potter?” one viewer recently joked.

    “I never saw Hermione and Ron as brother and sister so it was never incestuous to me… but I had crushes on my childhood friends so I don’t see how it was anything out of the ordinary,” another added.

    Rupert Grint agreed with his co-star, adding that they had to repeat the kiss several times

    A dark scene from Harry Potter with two characters embracing, highlighting controversial incest discussion and Emma Watson’s reaction.

    Image credits: Harry Potter / Warner Bros.

    The kiss between Ron and Hermione takes place in the Chamber of Secrets during the decisive Battle of Hogwarts. After Ron heroically suggests warning the house-elves in the kitchen, Hermione couldn’t help but throw herself at him.

    “The great thing about kissing is that you close your eyes,” Watson told Ross. “So it was fine when I was actually kissing him because I had my eyes closed… The worst bit is when we had to open our eyes and look at each other.”

    Years later, in 2011, Grint echoed her discomfort. “It seemed like the most unnatural thing to do—to kiss this person I’d known since she was nine,” he explained in an interview with Attitude

    “It’s quite full-on, a proper snog. We’re soaking wet as well—they dumped gallons of water on us and then we just went for it.”

    The Ron Weasley actor said that it wasn’t just one kiss, but many, as they had to reshoot the scene multiple times.

    “We laughed a lot and it took us a while to concentrate. We did it about four times.”

    Watson’s anecdote angered some fans who wanted to believe the moment was magical for both characters and actors 

    Emma Watson with Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint in a Harry Potter scene discussing the resurfaced incest interview controversy.

    Image credits: Getty Images

    The moment was referenced once again in HBO’s Return to Hogwarts special, where fellow cast members recounted how “everyone wanted to be on set” to watch the finished scene for the first time—and tease Watson and Grint about it.

    “I did not make this better,” Daniel Radcliffe admitted. “I was just being an absolute d**k about this and was like, ‘I’m gonna come on set and watch you guys kiss.’ I’m sorry about that, guys.”

    Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint posing together at a Harry Potter event, addressing Harry Potter incest scene controversy.

    Image credits: Dave M. Benett / Getty

    Immediately after the interview, both news outlets and fans pounced on Watson, criticizing her for talking about her co-star using terms like “horrible” and “incest.” The vitriol got so loud that the actress had to address it in an article with Movies Ireland.

    “It sounds as if I’m saying it’s horrible because it’s Rupert. Of course, he’s gorgeous looking… It’s purely the fact that he’s like my brother,” she said.

    “We were both totally in the same boat. I’m sure he will tell you exactly the same thing. It was very strange and very weird.”

    Emma Watson and co-star sitting at a Hogwarts dining table in a Harry Potter film scene.

    Image credits: Harry Potter / Warner Bros.

    With the new cast for HBO’s version of the Wizarding World revealed, fans are closing the chapter on these awkward, endearing moments from the movies—and bracing for whatever stories the next trio of kids will bring.

    “Strange.” Netizens took to social media to share their thoughts on Watson’s quote

    Comment on social media saying Did I watch the wrong Harry Potter, referencing Emma Watson’s statement on incest scene controversy.

    Comment on social media discussing the Harry Potter incest scene controversy in a resurfaced Emma Watson interview.

    Comment by Ian Rogers about watching the wrong Harry Potter movie, expressing confusion with a popcorn emoji.

    Facebook comment discussing a Harry Potter scene involving a horcrux-induced hallucination and Ron’s journey.

    Facebook comment discussing Harry Potter fan reactions, mentioning Emma Watson and the controversial incest scene debate.

    Screenshot of a social media comment saying What a strange thing to say in discussion about Harry Potter incest scene controversy.

    Comment text saying I might have watched the wrong Harry Potter movie, expressing confusion with an emoji.

    Comment saying its called acting love in a Facebook thread about Harry Potter incest scene controversy with Emma Watson.

    Comment on social media discussing Harry Potter scene reaction with focus on Emma Watson slamming incest scene.

    Commenter discussing wrong Harry Potter view and Emma Watson’s reaction to incest scene controversy in resurfaced interview.

    Comment from Gary Burgess reacting to a Harry Potter scene with humor, relating to Emma Watson slamming an incest scene.

    Comment on social media criticizing Emma Watson's response to Harry Potter incest scene in resurfaced interview.

