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Life Framer has been celebrating contemporary photography since 2013, creating a platform where emerging and established photographers can share their work through themed calls for entries, exhibitions, photobooks, portfolio reviews, and public profiles. Founded in London by a team of photography lovers, the platform aims to make photography awards feel accessible while still maintaining artistic integrity.

For its 2026 Animal Kingdom competition, judged by celebrated animal photographer Randal Ford, the contest invited photographers to explore the many ways animals can be captured through the lens, from intimate portraits and fine art compositions to documentary scenes, close-up details, and wider views of life in motion. The theme highlights not only the diversity of the natural world but also the many creative approaches photographers use to tell its stories.

Scroll down to see the winning and selected images from Life Framer’s 2026 Animal Kingdom Photo Competition, and don’t forget to vote for your favorites.

More info: life-framer.com | Instagram