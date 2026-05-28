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Life Framer has been celebrating contemporary photography since 2013, creating a platform where emerging and established photographers can share their work through themed calls for entries, exhibitions, photobooks, portfolio reviews, and public profiles. Founded in London by a team of photography lovers, the platform aims to make photography awards feel accessible while still maintaining artistic integrity.

For its 2026 Animal Kingdom competition, judged by celebrated animal photographer Randal Ford, the contest invited photographers to explore the many ways animals can be captured through the lens, from intimate portraits and fine art compositions to documentary scenes, close-up details, and wider views of life in motion. The theme highlights not only the diversity of the natural world but also the many creative approaches photographers use to tell its stories.

Scroll down to see the winning and selected images from Life Framer’s 2026 Animal Kingdom Photo Competition, and don’t forget to vote for your favorites.

More info: life-framer.com | Instagram

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#1

20 Stunning Animal Photos From Life Framer’s 2026 Animal Kingdom Competition

Honorable Mention

Photographer: Sophie Kuller

Description: “Ben & Nori.”

Sophie Kuller Report

11points
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30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A little kiss on Wharariki Beach, Archway Islands, right at the top of South Island NZ.

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    #2

    20 Stunning Animal Photos From Life Framer’s 2026 Animal Kingdom Competition

    Honorable Mention

    Photographer: Ory Schneor

    Description: “I love getting closer to the animals and discover all the fine details they have.”

    Ory Schneor Report

    10points
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    30 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Snoozing flamingo. Sweet dreams babber.

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    #3

    20 Stunning Animal Photos From Life Framer’s 2026 Animal Kingdom Competition

    Title: “Next Please”

    Honorable Mention

    Photographer: Helga Madajova

    Helga Madajova Report

    9points
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    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Peruvian Hairless dog.

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    #4

    20 Stunning Animal Photos From Life Framer’s 2026 Animal Kingdom Competition

    Title: “Kerkini pelicans”

    Honorable Mention

    Photographer: Seppo Tuomaala

    Description: “Two pelicans flying over Lake Kerkini in the magical light of a Greek winter afternoon.”

    Seppo Tuomaala Report

    8points
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    #5

    20 Stunning Animal Photos From Life Framer’s 2026 Animal Kingdom Competition

    Honorable Mention

    Photographer: Sam Blount

    Description: “Taken while diving in the frigid waters of Antarctica.”

    Sam Blount Report

    8points
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    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That looks like a Leopard seal. Powerful and dangerous.

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    #6

    20 Stunning Animal Photos From Life Framer’s 2026 Animal Kingdom Competition

    Title: “Echoes of Appetite”

    Honorable Mention

    Photographer: Nicole Land

    Description: “Mottled Tortoise Beetle peeks through the holes it chewed in the leaf.”

    Nicole Land Report

    7points
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    #7

    20 Stunning Animal Photos From Life Framer’s 2026 Animal Kingdom Competition

    Honorable Mention

    Photographer: Valerie Franc

    Description: “Two horses play fighting to assert dominance.”

    Valerie Franc Report

    7points
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    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    These look like famous white horses from the Camargue, France.

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    #8

    20 Stunning Animal Photos From Life Framer’s 2026 Animal Kingdom Competition

    Special Mention

    Photographer: Jeremy Skirrow

    Description: “Landfill.”

    Location: Fez, Morocco

    Jeremy Skirrow Report

    7points
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    #9

    20 Stunning Animal Photos From Life Framer’s 2026 Animal Kingdom Competition

    1st Place

    Photographer: Mathieu Vanderstichele

    Description: “There was an animal, silent and black as the night, who seemed to be everywhere you looked. Sometimes on a branch, sometimes behind a window, sometimes shimmering in the water. People whispered that he always saw you, not to punish you, but to remind you that you are never truly alone.”

    Mathieu Vanderstichele Report

    7points
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    #10

    20 Stunning Animal Photos From Life Framer’s 2026 Animal Kingdom Competition

    Honorable Mention

    Photographer: Cédric Bervillé

    Description: “Plumes amoureuses (love birds).”

    Cédric Bervillé Report

    6points
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    #11

    20 Stunning Animal Photos From Life Framer’s 2026 Animal Kingdom Competition

    Title: “The rescue lambs”

    Honorable Mention

    Photographer: Jennifer Chassagnol

    Description: “Ewegene is a rescue lamb of gentle charm and quiet grace, his striking black head and soft white body reflecting an innocence filled with cautious curiosity. By his side, Lamington, a white rescue lamb with an adventurous, playful spirit brings balance to their bond, adding a spark of joy to every shared moment.”

    Jennifer Chassagnol Report

    6points
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    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lamington is also the name of a cake much loved by Aussies.

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    #12

    20 Stunning Animal Photos From Life Framer’s 2026 Animal Kingdom Competition

    Title: “Devil's Eye”

    Honorable Mention

    Photographer: Brice Tribollet

    Description: “Hippos have such prehistoric appearances, they look like they are from another world. The hippos are the deadliest animals in the African bush. Even if they are herbivores, they are extremely territorial and very aggressive with anything that crosses their private space. They have a look in their eyes that I have never seen in any another animal. This image was taken about 15 meters from the shore and when I saw this look in the view finder of my camera, I was literally scared. It was an intense sensation looking at this creature that could easily snap me in half if it wanted to.”

    Location: Uganda

    Brice Tribollet Report

    6points
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    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We used to cross the Nile on a chain ferry in Murchison Falls National Park, Uganda. The hippos were so close and watching them rear up and mouth wrestle was pretty scary.

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    #13

    20 Stunning Animal Photos From Life Framer’s 2026 Animal Kingdom Competition

    2nd Place

    Photographer: Adam Coish

    Description: “A photograph of Tekin, a Blue Crown Conure, taking flight in an oversaturated set. A part of a photo series titled “Hues of a Feather,” a vibrant collection of images that highlights the rich tones and intricate details of our avian companions.”

    Adam Coish Report

    6points
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    #14

    20 Stunning Animal Photos From Life Framer’s 2026 Animal Kingdom Competition

    Title: “Who is the most beautiful bird on the planet?”

    Honorable Mention

    Photographer: Andrea Dublaski

    Location: Southern Zambia

    Andrea Dublaski Report

    5points
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    #15

    20 Stunning Animal Photos From Life Framer’s 2026 Animal Kingdom Competition

    Title: “Black and White”

    Honorable Mention

    Photographer: Helga Madajova

    Description: “Alpine ibex, from the high mountains of the Julian Alps. It's always a great pleasure to observe them in their routine, especially on magical mornings with beautiful light.”

    Alex Krivec Report

    5points
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    #16

    20 Stunning Animal Photos From Life Framer’s 2026 Animal Kingdom Competition

    Honorable Mention

    Photographer: Jim Naughten

    Description: “Gorilla, from a series called Eremozoic which aims to highlight our disconnection from the natural world, by creating fictional, uncanny images of wildlife that are engaging but ask the viewer to question what they are seeing, in order to create discourse about our fractured relationship with nature. The images are created in natural history museums and altered in post production.”

    Jim Naughten Report

    5points
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    #17

    20 Stunning Animal Photos From Life Framer’s 2026 Animal Kingdom Competition

    Honorable Mention

    Photographer: Luca Crudeli

    Description: “Planktonic tunicates (salps, Thaliacea) forming a living matrix, with a tiny crustacean hitchhiker embedded in the bloom.”

    Luca Crudeli Report

    5points
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    #18

    20 Stunning Animal Photos From Life Framer’s 2026 Animal Kingdom Competition

    Title: “You can see everywhere you look”

    Honorable Mention

    Photographer: Mile Modic

    Mile Modic Report

    5points
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    #19

    20 Stunning Animal Photos From Life Framer’s 2026 Animal Kingdom Competition

    Honorable Mention

    Photographer: Sian Elizabeth

    Description: “At the top of a mountain deep in the Antarctic peninsula was this Chinstrap penguin colony, filled with hundreds of nesting pairs going about their daily lives. The commute up is hard enough for us, let alone for a little penguin, although they proved that they are masters at a difficult climb and actually favour it. The higher up the nest, the more success rates for chicks.”

    Location: Antarctica

    Sian Elizabeth Report

    4points
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    #20

    20 Stunning Animal Photos From Life Framer’s 2026 Animal Kingdom Competition

    Honorable Mention

    Photographer: Daniel Ramos

    Location: Santiago Zapotitlán, México

    Daniel Ramos Report

    3points
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