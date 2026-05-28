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For decades, Mark Parisi has built a reputation around finding unexpected punchlines hidden inside ordinary ideas. Best known as the creator of the long-running syndicated comic panel Off The Mark, the cartoonist has spent years turning animals, objects, pop culture, and everyday situations into quick visual jokes driven by wordplay, absurd logic, and perfectly timed observations. His newest comic series follows that same formula, this time built around one deceptively simple question: “What are you listening to?”

Much of the humor comes from Parisi’s ability to treat music not just as a soundtrack, but as a personality trait. Instead of simply making references for the sake of nostalgia, the cartoons play with the way people associate certain songs, bands, or genres with identity, emotion, and cultural stereotypes. A single music choice instantly becomes part of the joke, allowing Parisi to build an entire comic around one clever connection.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | offthemark.com | patreon.com