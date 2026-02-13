ADVERTISEMENT

Mark Parisi is the creator of the long-running comic panel Off The Mark, known for its sharp, playful take on everyday life—especially our complicated relationship with technology. A professional cartoonist for decades, Parisi has built a reputation for transforming modern frustrations into clever, accessible humor that resonates with a wide audience.

From internet searches gone wrong to the quirks of smart devices and digital overload, his comics reflect both appreciation and exasperation toward the tech-driven world we live in. While he acknowledges that technology has streamlined his creative process and expanded his reach, he also isn’t shy about poking fun at its absurdities, striking a balance that keeps his work timely, relatable, and consistently funny.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | patreon.com | offthemark.com

#1

Cartoon of a character humorously scrolling through an outdated date of birth list in technology and internet life comic.

mark_parisi_otm

Speaking about his creative focus, Mark Parisi, the creator of the long-running comic panel Off The Mark, explained to Bored Panda that technology is simply impossible to ignore. Known for his sharp, playful take on everyday life—especially our complicated relationship with technology—Parisi sees the digital world as both a daily companion and a constant source of irritation.

“Tech is an everyday frustration and buddy,” he said. “It would be glaring for me to ignore it.” Because technology evolves so quickly, it continually creates new opportunities for humor. “Since it changes so fast, it always opens up new avenues for humor.”
    #2

    Two cartoon turkeys in an office with a laptop, illustrating technology and internet life humor by Mark Parisi.

    mark_parisi_otm

    #3

    Comic by Mark Parisi showing humorous online chat about Christmas gifts on a laptop screen about technology and internet life.

    mark_parisi_otm

    When asked whether he personally finds technology more helpful or more absurd in everyday life, Parisi admitted that while it’s mostly beneficial, it comes with its drawbacks. “Tech is mostly helpful, but I’m frustrated by AI,” he shared. “I can no longer trust my internet searches, among other things.”

    That tension between usefulness and absurdity often fuels his work.
    #4

    Green Frankenstein character looking at ancestry results on a laptop, humorously labeled with various nationalities.

    mark_parisi_otm

    #5

    Pinocchio looking surprised at a laptop screen showing an ancestry website in a humorous technology comic.

    mark_parisi_otm

    Parisi believes readers connect strongly with jokes about digital habits and online behavior because these experiences are so widely shared. “I think readers connect with humor about our digital habits because it’s such a big part of our world,” he explained. “A lot of us are discovering the same things at the same time, and that can keep the humor fresh.” The collective nature of navigating new apps, trends, and technological shifts makes the punchlines feel immediate and relatable.
    #6

    Two spiders watching Spider-Man on TV, highlighting technology and internet life humor by Mark Parisi.

    mark_parisi_otm

    #7

    Cartoon of the pi symbol typing a long numeric name on a laptop, illustrating technology and internet life humor by Mark Parisi.

    mark_parisi_otm

    Over the years, Parisi’s own relationship with technology has evolved significantly, and that evolution has shaped his creative process. “Tech has sped up my process, made me less afraid to make errors, and broadened my audience,” he said. At the same time, he acknowledges its double-edged nature. “It both wastes my time and saves me time.”

    #8

    Green Medusa character using laptop, viewing a retro version on screen, comic about technology and internet life.

    mark_parisi_otm

    #9

    Comic showing smartphones in low power mode waiting in line at a coffee shop, illustrating technology and internet life humor.

    mark_parisi_otm

    Reflecting on how far things have come, he added, “I remember snail mailing cartoons, and now it’s a click. Research is easier, too. If I want to see what a giraffe’s head looks like, I can punch a few keys.”

    Despite its frustrations, the artist has no desire to return to the pre-digital days. “Tech can be a beast, but I wouldn’t want to go back.”
    #10

    Cartoon showing a smartphone dressed as an old-fashioned rotary phone, humorously blending technology and internet life.

    mark_parisi_otm

    #11

    Headless Horseman rejected by Facebook on computer screen in a humorous comic about technology and internet life by Mark Parisi.

    mark_parisi_otm

    #12

    A cartoon coffee mug annoyed by travel mug posts on a tablet, illustrating technology and internet life humor.

    mark_parisi_otm

    #13

    Dog holding a smartphone showing fitness tracker with steps, calories burned, and explosions survived in a technology comic.

    mark_parisi_otm

    #14

    Dog looking at a funny GPS map on a smartphone in a comic about technology and internet life by Mark Parisi.

    mark_parisi_otm

    #15

    Cat using a tablet with a dating app, captioned lap-finding apps, comic about technology and internet life by Mark Parisi.

    mark_parisi_otm

    #16

    Bee looking at a phone with a dating app showing two flowers and text about technology and internet life.

    mark_parisi_otm

    #17

    Cartoon mosquito booking multiple flight stops on a laptop screen, illustrating technology and internet life humor by Mark Parisi.

    mark_parisi_otm

    #18

    Cartoon showing characters Crackle and Pop upset as their wives spend too much time on Snapchat, technology comic by Mark Parisi.

    mark_parisi_otm

    #19

    Cartoon of a surprised sausage looking at ancestry results on a laptop in a comic about technology and internet life.

    mark_parisi_otm

    #20

    Cartoon showing Peanuts characters looking at a laptop screen featuring a humorous ancestry technology comic by Mark Parisi.

    mark_parisi_otm

    #21

    Comic by Mark Parisi showing humorous internet life with a cat watching birds and learning a second language on computer.

    mark_parisi_otm

    #22

    Comic by Mark Parisi showing characters discussing a weak password and a computer screen repeatedly saying hacked, technology humor.

    mark_parisi_otm

    #23

    Woman using keyboard projection technology with a cat lying on the keyboard in a comic about technology and internet life.

    mark_parisi_otm

    #24

    Grim Reaper reading a humorous technology text message about buying chocolate in a comic by Mark Parisi.

    mark_parisi_otm

    #25

    Comic by Mark Parisi showing a cat with technology writing tips and internet life humor about self-confidence.

    mark_parisi_otm

    #26

    Cartoon of a bandaged person holding a phone with emojis, depicting confusion about which emoji to use in internet life.

    mark_parisi_otm

    #27

    Cartoon showing Alexa looking at an ancestry website on a laptop, illustrating technology and internet life humor.

    mark_parisi_otm

    #28

    Cartoon rabbit using a laptop showing ancestry results on screen, illustrating technology and internet life humor.

    mark_parisi_otm

    #29

    Cartoon of a champagne bottle checking ancestry results on a laptop, humorously related to technology and internet life.

    mark_parisi_otm

    #30

    Cartoon character resembling a chair searching ancestry on a laptop, showcasing technology and internet life humor by Mark Parisi.

    mark_parisi_otm

    #31

    White knight chess piece looking surprised at a laptop screen showing a crossword puzzle in a technology and internet life comic.

    mark_parisi_otm

    #32

    Two cartoon laptops in bed, one eating cookies saying they're strictly necessary in a humorous tech comic.

    mark_parisi_otm

    #33

    Candy cane character using a smartphone playing a Candy Crush game in a humorous technology and internet life comic.

    mark_parisi_otm

    #34

    Santa checking online cookie reviews for technology and internet life in a humorous comic by Mark Parisi.

    mark_parisi_otm

    #35

    Comic about technology and internet life showing a character reading a social media post about an Acme order arrival.

    mark_parisi_otm

    #36

    Cartoon of a potato using a laptop on a dating app called Meetin' Potatoes, illustrating technology and internet life humor.

    mark_parisi_otm

    #37

    Comic of a groundhog using a smartphone, highlighting technology and internet life humor by Mark Parisi.

    mark_parisi_otm

    #38

    Cartoonist drawing a comic about aloof cats on a tablet, illustrating technology and internet life humor by Mark Parisi.

    mark_parisi_otm

    #39

    Zombie cartoon character holding a phone with Twitter app, illustrating technology and internet life humor by Mark Parisi.

    mark_parisi_otm

    #40

    Cartoon showing a virtual meeting with empty chairs representing invisible participants in technology internet life.

    mark_parisi_otm

    #41

    A tired Christmas tree looks at a laptop screen showing a decorated tree profile picture, thinking about updating it technology comic.

    mark_parisi_otm

    #42

    Hand holding a dreidel looking at a smartphone with a confusing GPS path in a technology and internet life comic by Mark Parisi.

    mark_parisi_otm

    #43

    Reindeer character looking at a laptop screen showing humorous technology and internet life comic about followers.

    mark_parisi_otm

