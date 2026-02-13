43 Off The Mark Comics By Mark Parisi That Prove Humor Is Everywhere (New Pics)
Mark Parisi is the creator of the long-running comic panel Off The Mark, known for its sharp, playful take on everyday life—especially our complicated relationship with technology. A professional cartoonist for decades, Parisi has built a reputation for transforming modern frustrations into clever, accessible humor that resonates with a wide audience.
From internet searches gone wrong to the quirks of smart devices and digital overload, his comics reflect both appreciation and exasperation toward the tech-driven world we live in. While he acknowledges that technology has streamlined his creative process and expanded his reach, he also isn’t shy about poking fun at its absurdities, striking a balance that keeps his work timely, relatable, and consistently funny.
More info: Instagram | Facebook | patreon.com | offthemark.com
Speaking about his creative focus, Mark Parisi, the creator of the long-running comic panel Off The Mark, explained to Bored Panda that technology is simply impossible to ignore. Known for his sharp, playful take on everyday life—especially our complicated relationship with technology—Parisi sees the digital world as both a daily companion and a constant source of irritation.
“Tech is an everyday frustration and buddy,” he said. “It would be glaring for me to ignore it.” Because technology evolves so quickly, it continually creates new opportunities for humor. “Since it changes so fast, it always opens up new avenues for humor.”
When asked whether he personally finds technology more helpful or more absurd in everyday life, Parisi admitted that while it’s mostly beneficial, it comes with its drawbacks. “Tech is mostly helpful, but I’m frustrated by AI,” he shared. “I can no longer trust my internet searches, among other things.”
That tension between usefulness and absurdity often fuels his work.
Parisi believes readers connect strongly with jokes about digital habits and online behavior because these experiences are so widely shared. “I think readers connect with humor about our digital habits because it’s such a big part of our world,” he explained. “A lot of us are discovering the same things at the same time, and that can keep the humor fresh.” The collective nature of navigating new apps, trends, and technological shifts makes the punchlines feel immediate and relatable.
Over the years, Parisi’s own relationship with technology has evolved significantly, and that evolution has shaped his creative process. “Tech has sped up my process, made me less afraid to make errors, and broadened my audience,” he said. At the same time, he acknowledges its double-edged nature. “It both wastes my time and saves me time.”
Reflecting on how far things have come, he added, “I remember snail mailing cartoons, and now it’s a click. Research is easier, too. If I want to see what a giraffe’s head looks like, I can punch a few keys.”
Despite its frustrations, the artist has no desire to return to the pre-digital days. “Tech can be a beast, but I wouldn’t want to go back.”