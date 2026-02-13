ADVERTISEMENT

Mark Parisi is the creator of the long-running comic panel Off The Mark, known for its sharp, playful take on everyday life—especially our complicated relationship with technology. A professional cartoonist for decades, Parisi has built a reputation for transforming modern frustrations into clever, accessible humor that resonates with a wide audience.

From internet searches gone wrong to the quirks of smart devices and digital overload, his comics reflect both appreciation and exasperation toward the tech-driven world we live in. While he acknowledges that technology has streamlined his creative process and expanded his reach, he also isn’t shy about poking fun at its absurdities, striking a balance that keeps his work timely, relatable, and consistently funny.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | patreon.com | offthemark.com