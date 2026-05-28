“Are You Smarter Than The Average U.S. Citizen?”: Take This State Capitals Challenge

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Think you know your U.S. state capitals? Most Americans don’t. From New York City to Albany, Las Vegas to Reno, the U.S. is full of famous cities that everyone knows, but the actual state capital is rarely the one you’d guess.

💡Can you name the capital of California without hesitating?

💡Do you know which state is home to the Grand Canyon, or where Mount Rushmore actually sits?

This 20-question trivia quiz goes way beyond the basics, and whether you are a geography nerd, a trivia night regular, a U.S. history buff, or just a curious mind, this quiz is for you!

Stick around, and let’s see how many you can truly guess. 👀

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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Image credits: Marsha Reid