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“Are You Smarter Than The Average U.S. Citizen?”: Take This State Capitals Challenge
Welcome to Nevada road sign in a desert landscape for state capitals challenge trivia about U.S. citizens knowledge
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“Are You Smarter Than The Average U.S. Citizen?”: Take This State Capitals Challenge

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Think you know your U.S. state capitals? Most Americans don’t. From New York City to Albany, Las Vegas to Reno, the U.S. is full of famous cities that everyone knows, but the actual state capital is rarely the one you’d guess.

💡Can you name the capital of California without hesitating?

💡Do you know which state is home to the Grand Canyon, or where Mount Rushmore actually sits?

This 20-question trivia quiz goes way beyond the basics, and whether you are a geography nerd, a trivia night regular, a U.S. history buff, or just a curious mind, this quiz is for you!

Stick around, and let’s see how many you can truly guess. 👀

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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    Black stylized map of the United States including Alaska and Hawaii as a state capitals challenge visual

    Image credits: Marsha Reid

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    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

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    What do you think ?
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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The altitude question ruined a perfect score. As a teenager I was practically bed bound due to an accident one summer. I used the time (among other things) to learn all the US states and their capitals and some trivia (my father gave me a special edition of National Geographic or GEO [I don't remember which] with facts about all states and interesting (not so touristy) sites to see there. So at least, something came out of this horrible and lonely summer of a german teenager... 😅

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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The altitude question ruined a perfect score. As a teenager I was practically bed bound due to an accident one summer. I used the time (among other things) to learn all the US states and their capitals and some trivia (my father gave me a special edition of National Geographic or GEO [I don't remember which] with facts about all states and interesting (not so touristy) sites to see there. So at least, something came out of this horrible and lonely summer of a german teenager... 😅

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