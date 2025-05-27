Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
New Cast For Harry, Hermione And Ron For Upcoming Harry Potter Series Divides The Internet
New cast for Harry Hermione and Ron sitting in grassy field with trees in background for Harry Potter series.
Celebrities, News

New Cast For Harry, Hermione And Ron For Upcoming Harry Potter Series Divides The Internet

23

After months of speculation, HBO has officially unveiled the young actors who will bring the trio of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley to life for its highly anticipated reboot of the beloved fantasy series.

“After an extraordinary search led by casting directors Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockmann, we are delighted to announce we have found our Harry, Hermione and Ron,” said showrunner Francesca Gardiner and executive producer and director Mark Mylod in a joint statement.

Highlights
  • HBO announced the young actors for Harry, Hermione, and Ron in its Harry Potter reboot after a global search with 30,000 hopefuls.
  • Previous cast reveals sparked harsh backlash linked to Rowling's controversial views on gender, raising concerns for the new trio.
  • Netizens are worried about the new actors being harassed online due to their involvement in the series.
  • The series will span ten years, adapt all seven Harry Potter novels, and involve original movie producers including JK Rowling.

“The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen.”

The announcement arrives under a shadow of controversy, as previous cast member reveals were met with criticism from those who accused them of “siding with a bigot”—a reference to author JK Rowling.

    HBO unveiled the trio of child actors who will interpret the trio of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley for its new series

    Harry, Hermione, and Ron characters in the new cast reveal for upcoming Harry Potter series debate online

    Image credits: Warner Bros.

    Dominic McLaughlin will take on the role of the Boy Who Lived, joined by Arabella Stanton as Hermione and Alastair Stout as Ron. All three were selected from an open casting call that drew more than 30,000 hopefuls from around the world.

    While being largely newcomers, each actor arrives with relevant experience under their belt. McLaughlin recently appeared in Grow, an upcoming Sky comedy starring fellow Harry Potter cast member Nick Frost and Golda Rosheuvel.

    Stanton was the lead in Matilda: The Musical, a production that ran from 2023 to 2024. Meanwhile, Stout will be making his major screen debut.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Max (@streamonmax)

    The trio joins a cast that already includes prominent names, such as John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell, and Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch.

    Tweet expressing concern for new cast of Harry, Hermione, and Ron in upcoming Harry Potter series amid online hate.

    Image credits: SatyamInsights1

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing new cast for Harry, Hermione, and Ron in the upcoming Harry Potter series.

    Image credits: RamonaSFL

    The ambitious project aims to span ten years and adapt each of JK Rowling’s seven novels. It’s being produced in collaboration with Brontë Film and Warner Bros. Television.

    Gardiner will write and serve as showrunner, while Mylod is expected to direct multiple episodes. The show will also have the collaboration of people involved with the Harry Potter movies, such as Rowling, Neil Blair, Ruth Kenley-Letts, and producer David Heyman as executive producers.

    The announcement was received with both excitement and trepidation from fans that fear the trio might be harassed online

    Older man with glasses speaking in interview next to a character resembling Dumbledore from Harry Potter series.

    Image credits: Variety/Warner Bros.

    The announcement was received with excitement, and enthusiasm from fans eager to imagine how the show will look with the new stars, but also with a prevailing sense of trepidation.

    As Bored Pandapreviously reported, the previous cast reveal attracted fierce online backlash against most cast members, mainly due to what some perceived as they “aligning” or “justifying” JK Rowling’s stance towards transgenderism.

    Two female characters from Harry Potter series holding goblets, highlighting new cast for Harry Hermione and Ron in upcoming series.

    Image credits: Netflix/Warner Bros.

    For instance, Nick Frost, who will portray Hagrid, found himself targeted by critics who flooded a post he had created in honor of the late Robbie Coltrane—Hagrid’s previous actor—with comments that ranged from respectful expressions of disagreement to outright personal attacks.

    New cast for Harry, Hermione, and Ron in upcoming Harry Potter series causes diverse reactions online.

    Image credits: The London Standard/Warner Bros.

    “This is so sad,” one user commented. “Are you just going to keep turning off comments and deleting posts to avoid legitimate criticism from your fans?” 

    “You’ve lost the respect of millions,” another wrote. “This is the end of your career.”

    New cast members for Harry, Hermione, and Ron in the upcoming Harry Potter series shown in detailed costume and makeup.

    Image credits: AMC Film Holdings/Warner Bros.

    Frost eventually resorted to turning off comments for the post, but that only redirected the vitriol onto unrelated photos across his profile.

    Other actors, such as John Lithgow, received similar comments, which made less irate fans fear for what would befall the trio of at-the-time unannounced child actors.

    HBO stressed that the series aims to accurately adapt the books, and does not represent Rowling’s views beyond what she wrote in them

    Portrait of two older men side by side, one smiling casually, the other dressed in Harry Potter series costume and makeup.

    Image credits: Edwardx/Warner Bros.

    As the main trio is now confirmed, attention will likely shift to how McLaughlin, Stanton, and Stout handle not just the immense pressure of stepping into globally cherished roles, but the potential backlash associated with Rowling’s continued involvement.

    New cast member for Harry Potter series on the left, original character in wizard robes on the right, sparking online debate.

    Image credits: The Old Vic/Warner Bros.

    The reactions come as a response to Rowling’s long-standing opposition to gender ideology, a stance she has expressed publicly and consistently on social media since 2020.

    The debate has reached new levels of intensity after the UK’s Supreme Court unanimously ruled that the terms “woman” and “sex” in their Equality Act refer specifically to biological women and biological s*x.

    Harry, Hermione, and Ron in Hogwarts uniforms, looking surprised during a scene from the upcoming Harry Potter series cast reveal.

    Image credits: Warner Bros.

    Rowling went to social media soon after to celebrate the decision, uploading a photo of herself enjoying two glasses of champagne with the caption, “Think I might be having a cigar later,” which angered her detractors even more.

    For HBO’s leadership, Rowling is entitled to her views, and their focus remains solely on adapting the books as faithfully as possible.

    “Harry Potter is not secretly being infused with anything. And if you want to debate her, you can go on Twitter,” HBO’s Chief content officer Casey Bloys recently said in a podcast.

    “They’re just kids.” Netizens urged others to treat the new actors with the respect they deserve

    Comment criticizing new cast for Harry, Hermione, and Ron in upcoming Harry Potter series, sparking mixed reactions online.

    Comment about new cast for Harry, Hermione, and Ron in the upcoming Harry Potter series sparking online debate.

    Comment saying only Ron looks like Ron, reacting to new cast for Harry, Hermione, and Ron in upcoming Harry Potter series.

    Comment by Connor Miller questioning the new cast for Harry Hermione and Ron in upcoming Harry Potter series looking like AI.

    New cast for Harry, Hermione, and Ron in upcoming Harry Potter series sparks divided opinions online.

    New cast for Harry, Hermione, and Ron announced for upcoming Harry Potter series, sparking mixed reactions online.

    Comment by Justin Borgia referencing new spells in Harry Potter, sparking reactions about the new cast for Harry, Hermione, and Ron.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to the new cast for Harry, Hermione, and Ron in the upcoming Harry Potter series.

    Comment on social media post about new cast for Harry, Hermione, and Ron in Harry Potter series, expressing opinion on recasting Snape.

    Comment about new cast for Harry, Hermione, and Ron in upcoming Harry Potter series sparking strong reactions online.

    Comment by Lena Vinogradova discussing mixed reactions to the new cast for Harry, Hermione, and Ron in Harry Potter series.

    Comment by Will Wehmeyer reminding viewers that the new cast for Harry, Hermione, and Ron are kids.

    Commenter Logan Holliday discussing new cast for Harry, Hermione, and Ron in upcoming Harry Potter series.

    Comment from Tencho Shishkov expressing approval of the new cast for Harry, Hermione, and Ron in upcoming Harry Potter series.

    New cast for Harry, Hermione, and Ron in upcoming Harry Potter series sparking mixed opinions online.

    Comment by Ashley Brantley saying they look amazing, referencing new cast for Harry, Hermione, and Ron in upcoming Harry Potter series.

    Facebook comment discussing mixed reactions to new Harry, Hermione and Ron cast for upcoming Harry Potter series.

    Comment discussing new cast choices for Harry, Hermione, and Ron in upcoming Harry Potter series sparking mixed reactions online.

    Comment on new cast for Harry, Hermione, and Ron in upcoming Harry Potter series sparking divided opinions online.

    Facebook comment discussing fan opinions on the new cast for Harry, Hermione, and Ron in Harry Potter series.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    peitsch331 avatar
    Petra Peitsch
    Petra Peitsch
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When you order Harry Potter from Shein/Temu, with black Piton (that's the worst cast. Piton is clearly white in books). TF will pay to see this shít?

