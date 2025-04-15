Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Utterly Disappointed”: Nick Frost Slammed By Fans After Agreeing To Play Hagrid In ‘Harry Potter’ Series
Movies&TV, News

“Utterly Disappointed”: Nick Frost Slammed By Fans After Agreeing To Play Hagrid In ‘Harry Potter’ Series

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

HBO finally unveiled the first six cast members yesterday (April 14), charged with the difficult task of bringing Harry Potter back to life for their ambitious 10-year-long series.

While the announcement ended months of relentless speculation, it triggered a tidal wave of reactions online, ranging from very positive to absolutely negative.

Highlights
  • Nick Frost faced backlash after being cast as Hagrid in HBO's Harry Potter series.
  • Fans criticized Frost for associating with JK Rowling over her controversial views.
  • Frost turned off comments on Instagram due to negative reactions about his casting.
  • While the announcement was well received initially, discussion quickly turned sour.

One of the actors who reportedly found himself the target of said backlash was Nick Frost, who is set to succeed the late Robbie Coltrane as the beloved Hagrid

While many fans were happy with the casting, a vocal segment of the internet accused him of “siding with a bigot,” referencing the franchise’s creator, JK Rowling.

RELATED:

    Actor Nick Frost’s Instagram has been flooded by negative comments after being confirmed for HBO’s Harry Potter

    Actor in a herringbone blazer stands confidently; related to Harry Potter series news.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Dave Benett / Getty

    His Instagram profile—once a place where fans could express their appreciation for the actor—has now been flooded with negative comments, forcing the actor to turn off comments in his recent post celebrating the announcement.

    As Bored Panda previously reported, the announcement was initially received with excitement by netizens, who shared words of encouragement with the actor as soon as it was made public.

    “Great choice, he’ll definitely bring the warmth and humor Hagrid needs,” one fan wrote, with similar reactions setting Frost’s Hagrid to be one of the reboot’s most beloved characters.

    Nick Frost as Hagrid holding a lantern in a dark forest, wearing a fur coat in 'Harry Potter' series scene.

    Image credits: https://www.warnerbros.com/

    Further endearing was Frost’s heartfelt tribute to Hagrid’s previous late actor, Robbie Coltrane, who passed away in October 2022 at 72.

    “Robbie, I promise I won’t let you down,” Frost wrote on Instagram, expressing his honor at being the one chosen to carry the torch of the beloved character into the future.

    ADVERTISEMENT

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Nick Frost (@friedgold)

    His post, however, served as a magnet for negative comments, most of which centered on his association with JK Rowling, who has become a controversial figure in recent years due to expressing her views as a Trans-Exclusionary Radical Feminist (TERF), a branch of feminism that opposes gender ideology.

    “This is so sad. Are you just going to keep turning off comments and deleting posts to avoid legitimate criticism from your fans?” one user wrote.

    “If you do this HP show, you will have to answer for JK and excuse her comments for the rest of your career. Is that what you want?”

    Frost was forced to turn off comments on his original post, leading netizens to fill unrelated photos with their criticism

    Harry Potter cast at a premiere event, posing on the red carpet in formal attire.

    Image credits: Dave M. Benett / Getty

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Frost’s decision to turn off comments on his recent post motivated his detractors to spill their vitriol on unrelated photos in his profile, causing his entire page to be filled with criticism of his participation in the new series.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “The fact you’ve turned comments off on the previous post shows you know exactly why taking that role is a poor decision,” another wrote.

    “You’ve lost the respect of millions, and I’m so disappointed in one of my favorite actors of all time.”

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Harry Potter (@harrypotter)

    The nature of the reactions contrasted greatly with the impressions more neutral netizens shared on sites such as Reddit or X, where the announcement was received positively, citing the actor’s lovable screen presence and comedic charm as a great fit for the character.

    Regardless of his previous work, words like “coward,” “gross,” “bigot,” and similar attacks on the actor’s character have flooded his social media sites.

    The other five actors received similar comments, but the intensity of the vitriol against Frost was unmatched

    A woman with red hair in a group, wearing a black coat, holding a booklet.

    Image credits: Euan Cherry / Getty

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The backlash is the result of JK Rowling expressing her belief in s*x being biological, immutable, and binary. As a result, she opposes the existence of concepts such as gender identity, self-identification, and transgenderism.

    Her detractors believe her views to be transphobic and they have engaged in heated discussions with the author on social media over the matter since at least 2020.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Max (@streamonmax)

    Adding fuel to the fire is the tension between Rowling and the three leading actors of the Harry Potter movie series, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, who have publicly distanced themselves from her due to her views.

    Man in a yellow shirt looking up, amidst fan backlash for playing Hagrid in Harry Potter series.

    Image credits: friedgold

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The HBO series is set to be one of the most ambitious projects in the television service’s recent history, aiming for up to ten years of seasons covering each of the seven franchise books.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    While fans still await the main trio of Harry, Ron, and Hermione to be confirmed, these first announcements gave fans a peek into the tone and direction of the show and actors a taste of the backlash they’re likely to receive as they join the cast.

    “Unethical.” Negative comments kept flooding the actor’s social media

    Fan comment on social media expressing disappointment over Nick Frost's decision to play Hagrid.

    A comment criticizing Nick Frost as Hagrid, labeled "Unethical and cowardly," receives 62 likes.

    Comment criticizing Nick Frost's casting as Hagrid in 'Harry Potter' series, stating, "Flop!

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing disappointment at Nick Frost's role as Hagrid in the 'Harry Potter' series.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Instagram comment criticizing Nick Frost's role as Hagrid in the Harry Potter series.

    Negative fan comment addressing Nick Frost's role as Hagrid in the 'Harry Potter' series.

    Fan comment criticizing Nick Frost over 'Harry Potter' role decision.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Fan comment criticizing Nick Frost for playing Hagrid role, expressing disappointment.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Instagram comment showing disappointment about comments turned off for Harry Potter.

    Fan comment criticizing Nick Frost's decision to play Hagrid, expressing disappointment and urging him to listen.

    Comment criticizing Nick Frost, questioning his decision to play Hagrid in 'Harry Potter' series.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing disappointment about Nick Frost's decision to play Hagrid in upcoming Harry Potter series.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media comment criticizing Nick Frost for agreeing to play Hagrid in 'Harry Potter' series.

    Fan comment criticizing Nick Frost for agreeing to play Hagrid in 'Harry Potter' series.

    Comment expresses disappointment with Nick Frost's Harry Potter involvement, warning of fan backlash.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    0

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda