‘Harry Potter’ Star Rupert Grint Welcomes 2nd Baby Daughter, And People Are In Love With Her Name
Celebrities, News

‘Harry Potter’ Star Rupert Grint Welcomes 2nd Baby Daughter, And People Are In Love With Her Name

Rupert Grint’s family just got a tiny bit bigger with the arrival of baby number 2.

The actor, 36, and his longtime love Georgia Groome, 33, announced the arrival of their second daughter together. She is already a “10/10” baby in their eyes.

As Rupert shared a glimpse of the little one with his fans, he shared the name of his second daughter and thanked the doctor who helped bring her into his world.

Highlights
  • Rupert Grint welcomed baby number 2 with Georgia Groome, 33.
  • The 36-year-old actor said the newborn is a “10/10” baby.
  • He also shares daughter Wednesday G. with the 'Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging' actress.
  • “I love unique names,” a social media user said after Rupert shared his newborn daughter's name.
    Rupert Grint’s family got a tiny bit bigger with the arrival of baby number 2

    Rupert Grint, smiling at an event, with family in the background.

    Image credits: Kristina Bumphrey/Variety

    “‘Secret Child Slightly Revealed,’” Rupert cheekily wrote in the caption, taking a guess at what the headlines would read after dropping the image of his newborn bundle of joy.

    The image featured the baby wearing a white onesie with her name embroidered on it. She was also wearing a tiny gray cardigan sweater over the onesie.

    “‘Secret Child Slightly Revealed,’” Rupert wrote as he introduced his second daughter with longtime partner Georgia Groome

    A man and a woman with luggage at a station, the man wearing a cap and jacket, the woman pushing a stroller.

    Image credits: MEGA/GC Images

    “Introducing Goldie G. Grint,” the Into the White actor wrote in the caption. “A 10/10 baby (so far).”

    Expressing gratitude to the doctor, he added, “Shout out to @alex.digesu for always delivering.”

    Rupert and the Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging actress began dating in 2011.

    Rupert Grint's baby daughter Goldie in a grey sweater and personalized onesie, nestled in a leopard print blanket.

    Image credits: rupertgrint

    Although they have kept their relationship mostly private, Rupert briefly spoke about how he and his longtime love were “best friends.”

    “It’s a very natural thing—we’re just best friends. We’re kind of the same person; we think the same way. That’s always made it work—that’s why it’s lasted. It’s hard to pinpoint exactly what it is, but it works and it’s great,” he told Glamour in 2021.

    “It’s a very natural thing—we’re just best friends,” the British actor said about his partner Georgia Groome

    Actor in a cap and "Choose Love" shirt against a yellow tiled background.

    Image credits: rupertgrint

    In May 2020, they welcomed their first daughter and named her Wednesday G.

    Rupert introduced his daughter to fans in his very first Instagram post months after her birth.

    The selfie with his daughter led to him breaking the Guinness World Record for the fastest time to reach one million followers on Instagram in just four hours and one minute.

    Georgia Groome has acted in movies like Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging and Double Date

    Person in a stylish black and white outfit stands confidently against a colorful striped background.

    Image credits: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

    “Hey Instagram….only 10 years late, but here I am. Grint on the Gram!” he wrote in the caption.

    “Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert,” he added.

    The Harry Potter star said it’s “so much fun” being a dad.

    “I feel like I’ve changed as a person for sure. It kind of happened overnight, lifestyle-wise,” he told the outlet.

    “I stopped smoking straight away. I’ve started sleeping so much better—I used to be a horrific insomniac, now I’m sleeping,” he added.

    Rupert’s first Instagram post with his daughter broke the record for the fastest time to reach one million followers, in four hours and one minute

    Actor Rupert Grint with his baby daughter in a cozy home setting, displaying new fatherly joy.

    Image credits: rupertgrint

    Welcoming his firstborn during the Covid-19 pandemic made the whole experience “even more intense and insular. It’s just been us, working it out in a house.”

    “It’s great. I’m absolutely loving being a dad,” he told ET in 2021.

    Calling it “the best thing,” he continued, “It’s amazing how it completely kind of takes over everything. It’s all I really care about, so it’s been great.”

    Rupert Grint holds his daughter, wearing a pink outfit, against a dark background.

    Image credits: MEGA/GC Images

    While speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2022, the Knock at the Cabin actor spoke about the inspiration behind his first child’s name.

    “I’m always hesitant to say it was [inspired by] The Addams Family,” he told the talk show host. “But, it was.”

    “I’ve already started showing her the trailers,” the actor said about introducing his firstborn to the Harry Potter series

    Baby sitting on a blue director's chair with "Servant Season 3" printed, outdoors on grass, related to Rupert Grint.

    Image credits: rupertgrint

    “We loved the idea of, like, an initial, like Samuel L. Jackson, Michael J. Fox,” he said about giving his daughter a middle initial.

    The actor, who gained worldwide stardom for playing Harry’s best friend Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter series, told Jimmy that he had also been introducing his daughter to their adventures in Hogwarts.

    “I’ve already started showing her the trailers, and she has a wand and a PEZ dispenser with my head on it,” he said.

    “What a cute name!” a social media user commented after Goldie’s introduction to the world

    Leena McGuire comments on Rupert Grint's daughter: "Goldie, what a cute name! I love unique names!" with heart emojis.

    Comment congratulating Rupert Grint on his second baby daughter, with heart emojis.

    Comment congratulating Rupert Grint on his 2nd baby, referencing "Weasley" from Harry Potter.

    Alex Ford comment: 'Secretly meaning nobody else's business' with a heart emoji reaction.

    Comment praising Rupert Grint's parenting after welcoming second daughter.

    Comment from Mary Case saying "He's a girl dad! Congrats" about Rupert Grint.

    Comment by Angela Cole congratulating Rupert Grint on his new baby.

    Comment expressing joy for Rupert Grint's new baby, named Goldie Grint, as a sibling to Wednesday Grint.

    Comment congratulating Rupert Grint and Georgia on their new baby daughter, with celebration emojis.

    Comment referencing Rupert Grint's baby, mentioning last names Grint and Groom with a whimsical tone.

    Comment congratulating Rupert Grint on his new baby daughter with a heart emoji.

    Comment by Julie Watkins on Rupert Grint's second baby announcement, expressing joy for their private moment.

    Comment asking 'Harry Potter' star about marriage plans.

    Comment referencing Rupert Grint, saying "NEW WEASLEY DROPPED.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
