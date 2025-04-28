‘Harry Potter’ Star Rupert Grint Welcomes 2nd Baby Daughter, And People Are In Love With Her Name

Rupert Grint’s family just got a tiny bit bigger with the arrival of baby number 2.

The actor, 36, and his longtime love Georgia Groome, 33, announced the arrival of their second daughter together. She is already a “10/10” baby in their eyes.

As Rupert shared a glimpse of the little one with his fans, he shared the name of his second daughter and thanked the doctor who helped bring her into his world.

Highlights Rupert Grint welcomed baby number 2 with Georgia Groome, 33.

The 36-year-old actor said the newborn is a “10/10” baby.

He also shares daughter Wednesday G. with the 'Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging' actress.

“I love unique names,” a social media user said after Rupert shared his newborn daughter's name.

Image credits: Kristina Bumphrey/Variety

“‘Secret Child Slightly Revealed,’” Rupert cheekily wrote in the caption, taking a guess at what the headlines would read after dropping the image of his newborn bundle of joy.

The image featured the baby wearing a white onesie with her name embroidered on it. She was also wearing a tiny gray cardigan sweater over the onesie.

“‘Secret Child Slightly Revealed,’” Rupert wrote as he introduced his second daughter with longtime partner Georgia Groome

Image credits: MEGA/GC Images

“Introducing Goldie G. Grint,” the Into the White actor wrote in the caption. “A 10/10 baby (so far).”

Expressing gratitude to the doctor, he added, “Shout out to @alex.digesu for always delivering.”

Rupert and the Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging actress began dating in 2011.

Image credits: rupertgrint

Although they have kept their relationship mostly private, Rupert briefly spoke about how he and his longtime love were “best friends.”

“It’s a very natural thing—we’re just best friends. We’re kind of the same person; we think the same way. That’s always made it work—that’s why it’s lasted. It’s hard to pinpoint exactly what it is, but it works and it’s great,” he told Glamour in 2021.

“It’s a very natural thing—we’re just best friends,” the British actor said about his partner Georgia Groome

Image credits: rupertgrint

In May 2020, they welcomed their first daughter and named her Wednesday G.

Rupert introduced his daughter to fans in his very first Instagram post months after her birth.

The selfie with his daughter led to him breaking the Guinness World Record for the fastest time to reach one million followers on Instagram in just four hours and one minute.

Georgia Groome has acted in movies like Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging and Double Date

Image credits: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

“Hey Instagram….only 10 years late, but here I am. Grint on the Gram!” he wrote in the caption.

“Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert,” he added.

The Harry Potter star said it’s “so much fun” being a dad.

“I feel like I’ve changed as a person for sure. It kind of happened overnight, lifestyle-wise,” he told the outlet.

“I stopped smoking straight away. I’ve started sleeping so much better—I used to be a horrific insomniac, now I’m sleeping,” he added.

Rupert’s first Instagram post with his daughter broke the record for the fastest time to reach one million followers, in four hours and one minute

Image credits: rupertgrint

Welcoming his firstborn during the Covid-19 pandemic made the whole experience “even more intense and insular. It’s just been us, working it out in a house.”

“It’s great. I’m absolutely loving being a dad,” he told ET in 2021.

Calling it “the best thing,” he continued, “It’s amazing how it completely kind of takes over everything. It’s all I really care about, so it’s been great.”

Image credits: MEGA/GC Images

While speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2022, the Knock at the Cabin actor spoke about the inspiration behind his first child’s name.

“I’m always hesitant to say it was [inspired by] The Addams Family,” he told the talk show host. “But, it was.”

“I’ve already started showing her the trailers,” the actor said about introducing his firstborn to the Harry Potter series

Image credits: rupertgrint

“We loved the idea of, like, an initial, like Samuel L. Jackson, Michael J. Fox,” he said about giving his daughter a middle initial.

The actor, who gained worldwide stardom for playing Harry’s best friend Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter series, told Jimmy that he had also been introducing his daughter to their adventures in Hogwarts.

“I’ve already started showing her the trailers, and she has a wand and a PEZ dispenser with my head on it,” he said.

“What a cute name!” a social media user commented after Goldie’s introduction to the world

