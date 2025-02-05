ADVERTISEMENT

The recent backlash faced by Lily Collins for her baby announcement has thrown the spotlight on the broader trend of celebrities receiving widespread criticism for posing with their surrogate babies.

The Emily in Paris star and her husband, Charlie McDowell, announced the arrival of their first child via surrogacy on January 31. 

As they revealed the name of their child, Tove Jane McDowell, they also expressed their gratitude for their “incredible surrogate” for helping bring their little bundle of joy into the world.

    Lily Collins was criticized for posing with her surrogate baby, forcing her husband, Charlie McDowell, to intervene

    Couple posing together in a formal setting, dressed in matching black outfits.

    Image credits: lilyjcollins

    Critics wasted no time in pointing fingers at the couple, accusing them of “buying a human baby.”

    “I think the ‘Rent a Womb’ culture is gross (unless there is a medical reason). All that is just to keep looking like a beanstalk,” one said.

    McDowell was forced to address the hate with a comment on his wife’s social media post.

    He urged netizens not to “spew hateful words into the world,” especially when it’s related to a “beautiful baby girl who has brought a lot of love into people’s lives.”

    Newborn baby in a cozy basket labeled "Tove," held by an unseen person, symbolizing surrogate journey.

    Image credits: lilyjcollins

    Woman holding a baby in a kitchen, wearing distressed jeans.

    Image credits: khloekardashian

    Another star who took the path of surrogacy to welcome her son Tatum was Khloé Kardashian.

    The reality TV star had given birth to her daughter, True, in 2018, before she and Tristan Thompson welcomed their second child, Tatum, via surrogacy in August 2022.

    Visuals of Khloé Kardashian with her baby in her arms on The Kardashians raised eyebrows online.

    “Something is off with people becoming parents via surrogacy and then taking pictures in a hospital bed with a new born,” said one social media user, who called it “completely unnecessary” and said sharing a picture of the tiny tot in a bassinet would have been enough.

    “Makes me feel a bit sick,” another wrote.

    The backlash Collins faced sheds light on the broader trend of celebrities being scrutinized for choosing surrogacy

    Celebrity couple in hospital room with surrogate baby, seated on bed, sharing a tender moment.

    Image credits: Hulu

    On the reality TV show, Khloé admitted she felt “guilty” when she went to the hospital following Tatum’s birth and wished someone had prepared her for it.

    “It’s such a transactional experience because it’s not about him,” she said on the show.

    Paris Hilton is also no stranger to the backlash of opting for surrogacy. 

    The socialite and singer previously revealed to Glamour that she had been “traumatized” after watching a woman give birth during her time on The Simple Life. Since then, she became terrified of childbirth and chose to welcome son Phoenix and daughter London via surrogacy.

    Family in festive attire with two children and dogs, sitting on stairs.

    Image credits: parishilton

    Woman in a hospital bed holding a newborn baby, related to backlash faced by celebrities with surrogate babies.

    Image credits: Prime Video

    The backlash against her was swift, with one saying: “And now adding Paris Hilton to the list of celebrities that have used surrogacy to procure a child. 

    Calling the practice “abhorrent,” the same user asked, “Is this just going to be normalised?”

    Another celebrity couple who detailed their journey to parenthood via surrogacy was Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union.

    After nine miscarriages, an ecstatic Union shared pictures of them cradling their new family member in a hospital bed following their surrogate baby’s birth.

    Stars like Paris Hilton and Gabrielle Union, who previously had nine miscarriages, also opted for surrogacy

    Couple smiling while seated in a hospital room, holding a newborn in their arms, highlighting surrogate family moments.

    Image credits: itsgabrielleu

    Wade said in an interview with Oprah Winfrey that the most “hurtful thing” at the time was seeing people question why his wife was holding the baby and “acting like she just had a baby.” 

    “Once again people are uneducated on the process and we decided to go skin-to-skin as soon as our baby came out,” he explained.

    Alice Naylor-Leyland, a friend of Princess Beatrice’s, didn’t hesitate to pose with her surrogate baby from a hospital bed as she welcomed her fourth child.

    In one post, Naylor-Leyland said she is “aware it was greedy” to tend to her desire to complete her family.

    Celebrity in hospital bed holding surrogate baby wrapped in a blanket.

    Image credits: tominmalton

    After miscarriages and many complications, she was told by doctors that she could no longer carry a baby, which pushed her down the path of surrogacy.

    She then expressed her gratitude for her surrogate mother’s “kindness and courage” for helping her round out her family with her husband, Tom Naylor-Leyland.

    Other popular figures, such as gossip blogger Perez Hilton and hairdresser Joseph Ryan Wayne, faced similar reactions when they shared pictures of themselves with their surrogate babies in their arms in a hospital bed.

    Perez welcomed his son and two daughters with the help of a surrogate mother, while Wayne welcomed twins Dylan and Kyle with his husband, Nathan, in 2024.

    Dwyane Wade defended their choice of holding the baby in the hospital right after birth for skin-to-skin contact

    Man holding newborn in hospital, posing with an older woman, related to celebrities and surrogate babies.

    Image credits: theperezhilton

    Person holding newborn in hospital bed with surrogate present, highlighting celebrity surrogacy controversy.

    Image credits: liveactionorg

    Despite growing numbers of surrogate babies, the process is still surrounded by myths and misconceptions.

    Choosing surrogacy could be for a variety of reasons, and for some, it might even be the only path to becoming biological parents.

    Fertility issues, wanting to avoid a high-risk pregnancy, and even personal choices could be reasons for why someone might opt to become a parent through surrogacy.

    A number of same-sex couples can also indulge in the joys of parenthood with the help of a surrogate mother.

    For some people, surrogacy is the only option for them to become biological parents

    Tweet questioning use of surrogate, focusing on surrogate babies.

    Image credits: sal_fois

    Tweet criticizing wealthy women using surrogates for having babies, highlighting the value of pregnancy and motherhood.

    Image credits: GabSilang2024

    Tweet questioning legal concerns about hospital bed photos with surrogate babies.

    Image credits: DnzYasEr

    Tweet criticizing celebrities for posing with surrogate babies in hospital beds.

    Image credits: GMErectheus

    Tweet questioning backlash towards alternative family planning linked to surrogate babies.

    Image credits: AMB0915

    Tweet questioning celebrity’s surrogate baby decisions, dated February 1, 2025.

    Image credits: Charles95684721

    Tweet image related to backlash for celebrities posing with surrogate babies in hospital beds.

    Image credits: i_shoot_RAWs

    Tweet questioning the backlash celebrities face for hospital photos with surrogate babies.

    Image credits: xitslynz

    Tweet questioning celebrity controversy over surrogate baby photos.

    Image credits: XAnalyst2020

    Tweet criticizing Hollywood celebrities posing in hospital beds with surrogate babies.

    Image credits: Jonnywsbell

    Tweet expressing disappointment, related to celebrities posing with surrogate babies in hospital beds.

    Image credits: natbiase

    Tweet criticizing celebrities for surrogacy, suggesting adoption instead.

    Image credits: dickkoriandr

    Tweet criticizing celebrities posing with surrogate babies, posted on February 2, 2025.

    Image credits: TyrannizedSoul

    Tweet discussing surrogate mothers and celebrities facing backlash.

    Image credits: angijones

    Tweet commenting on celebrities posing with surrogate babies, expressing concern about future conversations with children.

    Image credits: SiannaDit

    Tweet criticizing celebrities for posing with surrogate babies, discussing children being treated like possessions.

    Image credits: ANewCrusade33

    Tweet by Amy Eileen Hamm expressing sadness, relating to celebrities posing in hospital beds with surrogate babies.

    Image credits: preta_6

    Tweet criticizing celebrities for posing in hospital beds with surrogate babies, calling surrogacy illegal.

    Image credits: KnownHeretic

