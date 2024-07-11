Emma Watson Finds New Love With Fellow Oxford University Student

ADVERTISEMENT

Emma Watson, renowned for her role as Hermione Granger in Harry Potter, has struck up a new romance at Oxford University.

The 34-year-old actress is currently pursuing a part-time Masters degree at the university, and she looked all “loved up” with Kieran Brown, who is doing a PhD in 19th century literature and economics.

“Emma is studying creative writing and his thesis is all about literary theory—so they have a lot to talk about,” a source told The Sun.

Emma Watson, who is pursuing a part-time Masters degree, has found new love with an Oxford PhD student, Kieran Brown

Share icon

Image credits: Dave Benett/Getty Images

“She looks so loved up with Kieran,” the source added.

The pair was photographed sharing a kiss while out on a date at Gail’s Bakery in Jericho, Oxford, last week.

The student lovebirds had a “nice vibe” together, a source said.

“They were chatting together in the queue, they seemed to have quite a nice vibe,” an onlooker told the Daily Mail.

“Emma is studying creative writing and his thesis is all about literary theory — so they have a lot to talk about,” a source told The Sun

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight)

Share icon



Image credits: Victor Boyko/Getty Images

“I couldn’t hear what they were saying, apart from when she ordered – she got an espresso, a cake and a juice, or something similar,” they continued. “She didn’t seem to try to be hiding herself, she was just queuing with him normally.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nobody really reacted to her, but I could see people in the shop recognized her,” added the onlooker.

The new romance comes after the Harry Potter star called it quits with her former beau Brandon Green, the son of business tycoon Sir Philip Green

Emma Watson spotted with her boyfriend at pastry shop, Gail’s Bakery in Jericho, Oxford — 05.07.2024 “they were chatting together in the queue, they seemed to have quite a nice vibe. I couldn’t hear what they were saying, apart from when she ordered – she got an espresso, a cake… pic.twitter.com/PXqDvORJvk — van den boorn patrick (@patrickvdbp) July 6, 2024

Before her current academic romance, the Perks of Being a Wallflower actress was linked to Brandon Green, the son of business tycoon Sir Philip Green.

They were first linked together in 2021 before deciding to part ways in 2022.

The English actress is currently dividing her time between the U.S. and Oxford, attending only a few classes in person and completing the rest of her course online.

After appearing on-screen for years since the age of 10, she made the conscious decision to step away from acting and pursue her Masters Degree.

The 34-year-old English actress was glad she stepped away from acting, saying she now has “more autonomy” than before

Share icon

Image credits: Gotham/GC Images

Emma Watson has a new boyfriend See all photos and read some BS at: https://t.co/PdU7uwvP5b pic.twitter.com/V0LkwkktuA — 📸E͟m͟m͟a W͟a͟t͟s͟o͟n͟ U͟p͟d͟a͟t͟e͟s͟📖 (@EmWatsonUpdates) July 1, 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m just so glad that I did [step away from acting] because I have this feeling of having my own voice and creative space and sovereignty in some way that I don’t think I did before – more autonomy,” she told British Vogue. “I’m so glad that I allowed things to be messy for a minute and to really allow myself to not know [what’s next], because the knowing that I’ve come to, I wouldn’t trade that for anything.”