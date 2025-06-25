Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Pedro Pascal Defends His Criticism Of JK Rowling After Calling Her “Heinous Loser”
Close-up portrait of JK Rowling wearing a light blue hat and matching outfit with pearl earrings in soft lighting.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Pedro Pascal Defends His Criticism Of JK Rowling After Calling Her “Heinous Loser”

29

3

The controversy around JK Rowling‘s criticism toward the LGBTQIA community is back in the spotlight after Game of Thronesactor, Pedro Pascal, defended his criticism of her.

The Harry Potter creator triggered a wave of backlash for putting her weight behind a movement resulting in a Supreme Court ruling that a person’s s*x is defined by their birth gender—and a letter claiming “binary sex isn’t a material fact.”

Highlights
  • Pedro Pascal Doubles Down on Rowling Criticism.
  • His remarks follow his public support of a video urging fans to boycott the Harry Potter franchise.
  • Pascal joins a growing chorus of celebrities, including Harry Potter alumni Emma Watson and Sean Biggerstaff, who have publicly criticized Rowling.

Pascal, who has a transgender sibling, has doubled down on his support of a video posted in April calling for the boycott of the Harry Potter franchise and anything Rowling-related.

    The video that triggered Pascal called out JK Rowling for stoking hatred

    Pedro Pascal in a sleeveless black shirt posing confidently at an outdoor event, defending criticism of JK Rowling.

    Image credits: JB Lacroix / Getty Images

    The video that triggered Pascal was posted by Tariq Raouf on Instagram.

    The social media campaigner called on his audience to boycott the Harry Potter franchise completely.

    Close-up of a woman with blue eyes wearing a large pale blue floral hat and matching outfit in a softly lit room.

    Image credits: jk_rowling / X

    Pointing to a picture of Rowling, Raouf said: “This is some serious Voldemort villain.”

    “JK Rowling is revelling in the fact that she helped the UK Supreme Court get to the point where they can define that trans women are not women legally.”

    Pedro Pascal wearing a brown coat and purple cap, posing with a peace sign at a public event defending JK Rowling criticism.

    Image credits: Joe Maher / Getty Images

    Raouf claimed that Rowling’s activism was an attack on one of the smallest groups on earth who were “already misunderstood.”

    He also called out Rowling for being “cocky” over the fact that she would continue to receive the same amount in royalties irrespective of whether readers burned or read her books.

    Pedro Pascal posing confidently in a green suit surrounded by people reaching toward him for Vanity Fair cover.

    Image credits: pascalispunk / Instagram

    “She’s just so proud of all the work that she has been doing over the last few years to stoke hatred and fear into the general public about a very small minority population,” Raouf continued.

    Pascal responded by calling JK Rowling a “heinous loser”

    Pedro Pascal seated in a gray coat and glasses, discussing his criticism of JK Rowling in an indoor interview setting.

    Image credits: Vanity Fair / YouTube

    Raouf’s commentary drew a mixed reaction, with many lauding her as a champion for women’s rights.

    Pascal’s response supported the opposing view, as he wrote: “Awful disgusting SH*T is exactly right. Heinous LOSER behavior.”

    Screenshot of Pedro Pascal's Instagram comment defending his criticism of JK Rowling, using strong language.

    Comment highlighting Pedro Pascal defending his criticism of JK Rowling and speaking out against bullying on social media.

    This remark drew over 300 comments of its own, with most in agreement.

    Pascal felt that JK Rowling’s stance made him feel like his sister did not exist

    Pedro Pascal posing on the red carpet with a female companion, discussing his criticism of JK Rowling.

    Image credits: Alan Chapman / Getty Images

    Speaking to Vanity Fair, the Last of Us star called the author a bully and claimed that she made him sick. 

    When the topic turned to his April comment, Pascal noted that he felt conflicted after writing it and wondered if he had helped at all, especially since, according to him, he wanted to “protect the people” he loves.

    Pedro Pascal posing with a woman at an event, dressed in black, related to his criticism of JK Rowling.

    Image credits: Amy Sussman / Getty Images

    “Am I helping? Am I f*cking helping? It’s a situation that deserves the utmost elegance so that something can actually happen, and people will actually be protected,” he said of his inner turmoil.

    His sister, Javiera, supported his comment and gave a bit of background on Pascal’s passion for the topic. 

    Screenshot of a social media comment supporting Pedro Pascal defending his criticism of JK Rowling’s controversial views.

    “He said that as the older brother to someone saying that our little sister doesn’t exist,” she said.

    Pascal is known for his pro trans stance

    The actor’s younger sister, Lux (33), announced their transition on the cover of the Spanish Magazine Ya! in 2021.Woman smoking a cigar and holding a drink outdoors with ocean view, related to Pedro Pascal defending criticism of JK Rowling.

    Image credits: jk_rowling / X

    She told the magazine that her family had supported her throughout the process and that it felt like they had been expecting it to happen.

    Pascal has also been seen with Lux at several red carpet events, including the premiere of Gladiator II and the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards in 2024.

    Pedro Pascal standing with arms crossed wearing a white shirt and gray pants next to a full-length mirror.

    Image credits: pascalispunk / Instagram

    He is a known advocate for trans rights and was seen advertising his stance in a T-shirt that said “Protect the dolls” at the UK premiere of Marvel’s Thunderbolts.

    Cast members from the Harry Potter series have also taken issue with JK Rowling

    Pedro Pascal standing on a rumpled bed wearing a dark sweater and black socks in a neutral-toned room.

    Image credits: pascalispunk / Instagram

    Pascal is among a string of celebrities and heavyweights in the industry who’ve shown their displeasure with Rowling.

    Comments from Sean Biggerstaff, who was the Gryffindor Quidditch captain in the Harry Potter film series, was among those in dissent.

    Pedro Pascal seated in a green coat on a pink satin-covered chair, appearing contemplative.

    Image credits: pascalispunk / Instagram

    In reply to Rowling’s celebration of the court’s April ruling on the definition of gender, he claimed that the Scottish women who lobbied and won the case were not representative of a broader sentiment and suggested that they were bankrolled into taking their stance. 

    Another actor from the film series to lash out at Rowling was Emma Watson, who played the role of the smart and sensible Hermione.

    In response to the author’s earlier criticism of the pro-trans movement, she was reported as saying: “To the person who said they like me best when I am not ranting about politics: I like me best when I am not ignoring fascism.”

    The internet is rooting for Pedro Pascal

    Comment by Tracy Hawkins praising Pedro Pascal, shown on a social media platform with reaction emojis.

    Comment by Alex Palko expressing support for Pedro Pascal defending his criticism of JK Rowling online.

    Pedro Pascal addressing his criticism of JK Rowling in a social media post defending his comments.

    Comment praising Pedro Pascal for his defense of his criticism of JK Rowling on a social media post.

    Comment by Tania Amaral saying people are free to make choices and respect, displayed on a social media post.

    Comment from Frank Hasenmueller, a top fan, expressing agreement by saying he's not wrong on a social media post.

    Social media comment defending Pedro Pascal’s criticism of JK Rowling’s controversial statements.

    Comment saying I love Pedro Pascal, with reaction icons below, discussing Pedro Pascal defending his criticism of JK Rowling.

    Comment by user Martin Wood questioning irony related to Pedro Pascal defending criticism of JK Rowling, displayed on social media.

    Comment defending Pedro Pascal against bullying claims in an online discussion, with engagement reactions.

    Alt text: Comment from Anastasia Seaman expressing love and support for Pedro Pascal following his criticism of JK Rowling.

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    laura_ketteridge avatar
    arthbach
    arthbach
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why shouldn't he defend his opinions on JK? He is correct. JK spouts so much hate and causes harm. She needs to be held accountable.

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Having a trans sister, this is very personal for him. Of course he has to speak out against the haters!

    rorip38717 avatar
    Rori
    Rori
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Theres no point for something established to be usurped by a new definition, when new words can exist just as readily, and indeed they do. Whats the intent of that tyrannical substitution? Pascal can have a sister that is a man

