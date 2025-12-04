“Don’t Do This To Us”: Cynthia Erivo Allegedly In Talks To Play Lord Voldemort, Sparking Meltdown
Most of the actors set to star in HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter series have already been revealed. However, one major character remains a mystery: Lord Voldemort.
According to unconfirmed reports circulating on social media, Cynthia Erivo could be in talks to portray the Dark Lord in the series.
Speculation about HBO’s interest in the Wicked actress stems from a report by entertainment insider Daniel Richtman, who claimed the network is auditioning both men and women for the role.
- Unconfirmed reports circulating on social media claim that Cynthia Erivo is being considered to play Lord Voldemort in the ‘Harry Potter’ series.
- The decision would involve gender-swapping the villain, who was originally played by Ralph Fiennes.
- Fans have expressed mixed reactions to the potential casting: some are praising Cynthia, while others argue the role should be played by a man.
Cynthia Erivo could play Lord Voldemort in the HBO Harry Potter series, according to unconfirmed reports
Image credits: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
The villain was originally played by British actor Ralph Fiennes in the Harry Potter films.
Fans have been creating AI images reimagining Cynthia as Lord— or Lady—Voldemort, amplifying whispers of her casting that began in September 2025.
Image credits: HBO MAX
“I’m a huge Harry Potter fan, and I could have tolerated the black Snape but this is too much. I won’t be watching it if this happens,” one person wrote.
“They gender swap and color-swap the villains, but not the heroes? Come on now,” another expressed.
“@jk_rowling please don’t do this to us!” implored a third.
Fans are already making AI images that reimagine Cynthia as the Harry Potter villain
Image credits: dom_lucre
“If this is real, I’m back in!” shared another fan.
One Potterhead said Cynthia is “perfect” for the role, while someone else added, “10/10 would watch.”
“Voldemort is actually a fairly androgynous character – he’s described as having a ‘high, cold voice’, and his features are not human. At that point, it doesn’t really matter who plays him as long as they encompass the character,” wrote another fan.
Image credits: Maciej Drążkiewicz/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Translators have addressed this issue by changing Tom’s name rather than Voldemort’s (like Tom Sorvolo Ryddle to spell out Soy Lord Voldemort in Spanish), so it remains to be seen whether the new script would potentially incorporate a similar change to preserve this famous part of the book.
The role was originally played by Ralph Fiennes in the Harry Potter films
Image credits: HBO MAX/TG Imitandup
Additionally, some questioned whether Cynthia, a member of the LGBTQ+ community, would want to be involved in the J.K. Rowling-produced project and what implications it could have for her career, given the author’s views on trans rights.
According to the International Business Times, the role of Voldemort has not yet been announced because early appearances in the first season may involve visual effects or voice work.
At the time of writing, HBO has made no official statements regarding the role.
She is the recipient of several accolades, having won Emmy, Grammy, and Tony awards.
The speculation surrounding the role of Lord Voldemort follows HBO’s decision to cast Paapa Essiedu, a Black actor, as Severus Snape.
Image credits: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The character “has shoulder-length, greasy black hair which frames his face, and cold, black eyes.”
Snape’s race is never specified in the books, but, as fan Kaizen D. Asiedu pointed out in a viral video, Rowling includes terms that wouldn’t be used to describe a Black person.
HBO is reportedly auditioning both male and female actors for the role
Image credits: HBO MAX
While many celebrated the decision to add diversity to an all-white cast, others criticized it, arguing it would introduce elements to the story that weren’t originally included by the author.
Specifically, fans were concerned that casting Paapa might affect the character dynamics between James Potter and Snape, with the scenes of Harry’s father bullying Snape now taking on racial undertones.
The rest of the cast has also been announced. Dominic McLaughlin, who will portray the titular Hogwarts wizard, said he received a letter of support from Daniel Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter in the eight-movie franchise. The 11-year-old called it “insane” to have received his encouragement.
Image credits: Sarel
Alastair Stout will star as Ron Weasley, while Arabella Stanton will play Hermione Granger.
Nick Frost has been cast as Rubeus Hagrid, John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, and Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall.
The HBO series is designed to run over a decade. Casey Bloys, CEO of HBO and Max Content, called the show a “faithful adaptation” of Rowling’s work that will “dive deep into each of the iconic books.”
The first season of the fantasy series is set to be released on HBO in early 2027.
“This would actually be perfect for her,” one fan wrote, while others were not too excited about the potential casting
Image credits: DrCrypto911
Image credits: TracyHoyosLopez
Image credits: RealIggyLibre
Image credits: emilyjuniper_
Image credits: JillMooreWrites
Image credits: lexjlu
Image credits: Ghosttberry
Image credits: Nhlalala_m2
Image credits: GODSempress007
Image credits: zapSJosh
Image credits: justsumchiik
Image credits: Simbastinks
Image credits: QqQuizz
Image credits: RetroGamerKong
Image credits: jondelarroz
Image credits: Sir_SourLemon
Image credits: BackKing2018
Image credits: jmay111
Poll Question
Thanks! Check out the results:
Even though HP was my favorite childhood series, I have absolutely no desire to watch the show based on this. Maybe if the movies hadn't existed at all, or if they were tragically bad. I think it will be a failure like most remakes.
She was the one that hated on a fan who did fanart as a tribute to her character in some hyped movie recently? (Have forgotten the name of movie)
Yes, I remember something like that, started as something about editing the wicked poster to hide her eyes (like the famous poster on the play) and somehow ended with her saying something about having a green vâgina, for some reason...Load More Replies...
I would be disappointed to see a Queer woman accepting to work for Harry Potter, but at the same time the reactions of the people would be hilarious.
Even though HP was my favorite childhood series, I have absolutely no desire to watch the show based on this. Maybe if the movies hadn't existed at all, or if they were tragically bad. I think it will be a failure like most remakes.
She was the one that hated on a fan who did fanart as a tribute to her character in some hyped movie recently? (Have forgotten the name of movie)
Yes, I remember something like that, started as something about editing the wicked poster to hide her eyes (like the famous poster on the play) and somehow ended with her saying something about having a green vâgina, for some reason...Load More Replies...
I would be disappointed to see a Queer woman accepting to work for Harry Potter, but at the same time the reactions of the people would be hilarious.
24
4