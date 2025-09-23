Harry Potter Star Breaks Silence After She Was Banned From Fan Event For Her Adult Account

ADVERTISEMENT

Jessie Cave, who played Lavender Brown in the final three Harry Potter films, recently shared that she was turned away from a fan convention because of her adult content page on OF.

The actress shared the news on her Substack, explaining that organizers told her the event was a “family show” and thus was not compatible with the platform’s association with adult content.

Highlights

Cave described the decision as “baffling,” stressing her page isn’t se*ual at all.

Jessie Cave insisted that her page is not what most people assume

Woman with long blonde hair and glasses sitting against a dark backdrop, related to Harry Potter star banned from fan event.

Cave, 38, first announced her new venture in March, promising subscribers “the best quality hair sounds” and “very sensual stuff.”

Her content includes hair brushing, styling, and ASMR videos, which are far from explicit.

Still, she admitted that the platform has led to unwanted attention, including unsolicited explicit messages and pictures, according toUnilad.

Harry Potter star with long hair, wearing glasses and a red and white top, adjusting her hair indoors.

Cave stated that she was taken aback by the convention’s decision to bar her due to her side hustle.

“I found out that I didn’t get booked for a Harry Potter convention recently, as I’m now doing OF. They explained it was because it’s a ‘family show’ and OF is affiliated with p**n.

“This was baffling to me, as some actors who do conventions (most actors, actually) have done TV and films in which they’ve done se* scenes and nudity. I’m just playing with my hair!” Cave said.

Harry Potter star in costume holding a potion book, breaking silence after ban from fan event for adult account.

On her Before We Break Up Again podcast, she clarified further.

While her content appeals to people with hair fetishes, “fetish doesn’t necessarily mean se*ual,” according to Entertainment Weekly.

Still, some netizensargued that while Cave is free to start an adult content page, convention organizers are also free to screen their participants.

Harry Potter star in a dark scene with another character, addressing controversy over her adult account ban at fan events.

“She has the freedom to have an OF page, and they have the freedom not to invite her. That’s maximum freedom,” one commenter wrote.

Cave is moving on from the Harry Potter fandom

Harry Potter star with curly hair wearing a scarf reacts emotionally in an outdoor fan event scene.

Despite the setback, Cave stated that she isn’t heartbroken about closing the chapter on Harry Potter conventions.

“I am not upset about the prospect of no more Harry Potter conventions,” she wrote.

“There’s going to be a new cast now, and it’s a different time. Plus, I have done conventions for over 15 years and have enough photos and wizard memorabilia.”

Harry Potter star with curly hair in Hogwarts uniform during intense scene with Severus Snape and others.

The actress reflected that her income from conventions often kept her financially afloat, calling it “the only real money I made” some years.

But she also expressed gratitude for the experience and acceptance that it’s time to move forward.

“I am very lucky I got to do them. It’s time to move on and play some new characters,” she said.

Harry Potter star seated at a table in a dark room wearing a school uniform with a Gryffindor tie.

Cave’s intention to leave her ties with the Harry Potterfranchise seemed evident months ago, when she explained her decision to start her new page on her Substack.

“One year. I’ll try for one year. My aim? To get the house safe, cover the arsenic/lead wallpaper, build a new roof etc. My aim? To get out of debt. My aim? To empower myself?

Harry Potter star with long flowing hair breaking silence after being banned from fan event for adult account

“To prove to those in the past who have misjudged me that I’m not so sweet? To put time into something I never invested in before: self-love,” she wrote.

The Harry Potter legacy is continuing with a new cast

Cave’s exit from conventions comes as Warner Bros. prepares for a new Harry Pottertelevision series on HBO, with a fresh cast stepping into the franchise’s iconic roles.

Young actress Sienna Moosah will play Lavender Brown in the reboot, joining Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.

For Cave, the future isn’t about looking back atHogwarts, though some netizens just couldn’t help themselves with the Harry Potter references when reacting to the news of her convention ban.

Harry Potter star with braided hair and glasses in casual wear against a vibrant floral and patterned background.

“I think the Weasley Twins really scammed her with those Love Potions,” one commenter wrote.

“That’s unfair, she was just showing us all her Chamber of Secrets,” joked another.

“So Ron rejects her and she goes and does this,” another commenter stated.

Netizens shared their thoughts on Cave’s Harry Potter convention ban on social media

Comment on social media by Steven Holman referencing Harry Potter with a humorous remark about the chamber of secrets.

Comment by Josh McClure about Harry Potter star breaking silence after fan event ban due to adult account.

Comment by Biraj Deb humorously reacting to a Harry Potter star's situation after being banned from fan event for adult account.

Comment from Joshua Bourne reacting to Ron's rejection with an exaggerated shocked emoji and laughing emoji.

Chat message from James Grainger saying I think Ron has now subscribed, related to Harry Potter star banned from fan event for adult account.

Comment from Charity Henderson reacting to controversy involving Harry Potter star banned from fan event.

Screenshot of a social media comment by Gislaine Hettel discussing a fan event ban related to an adult account.

Comment by Lyndsey Meredith stating she only does ASMR, denying anything dirty, with laughing emoji in a social media post.

Comment on social media about Harry Potter star breaking silence after ban from fan event over adult account.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Harry Potter star breaking silence after being banned from fan event for adult account.

Comment expressing curiosity about Harry Potter star’s career after being banned from fan event for adult account.

Comment by Andrea Madden discussing a Harry Potter star who was banned from a fan event due to her adult account.

Comment by Charm Dela Pena questioning a career change with a thinking face emoji in a social media post.

Comment from a social media top fan named Haruna Hassan discussing a Harry Potter star and a related fan event ban.

Comment discussing why Harry Potter star was banned from fan event over adult account content.

Comment on social media from Luiz Lucena mentioning hair ASMR and a need for money in a light blue highlighted text box.

Comment from Brandon Bucia discussing a Harry Potter star breaking silence after fan event ban over adult account.