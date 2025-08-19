Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Deflated”: New Photos Of The Actors And Set Of The ‘Harry Potter’ Series Spark Mixed Reactions
Actors in Harry Potter costumes on set, showing characters with a mix of casual clothing and fantasy attire in a street setting.
“Deflated”: New Photos Of The Actors And Set Of The ‘Harry Potter’ Series Spark Mixed Reactions

New photos from HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter series have been released, giving fans another look at the actors stepping into the roles of Harry and Hagrid amid ongoing controversy over the show’s casting choices.

Young actor Dominic McLaughlin was cast as the Boy Who Lived, while the beloved Hogwarts groundskeeper is played by Nick Frost.

Highlights
  • New photos from HBO’s Harry Potter series show Dominic McLaughlin as Harry and Nick Frost as Hagrid.
  • Dominic McLaughlin, 11, is the same age Daniel Radcliffe was when first cast.
  • Nick Frost aims to play Hagrid as funny, cheeky, scared, and protective, not imitating Robbie Coltrane’s portrayal.

Both face high expectations, as millions of fans around the world still associate the roles with Daniel Radcliffe and the late Robbie Coltrane, who brought Harry and Hagrid to life in all eight Harry Potter films.

Recent photos shared online show Dominic and Nick filming a few scenes together in London. One of them appears to capture the moment when Hagrid picks up Harry from the Dursley’s residence and takes him to Diagon Alley to purchase his Hogwarts supplies, including his first wand.

RELATED:

    New behind-the-scenes photos from the Harry Potter series adaptation have just been released

    Actors on the Harry Potter series set, one aiming a wooden wand, surrounded by rustic brick walls and old windows.

    Image credits: Warner Bros.

    Dominic, who is 11 years old, the same age Daniel Radcliffe was when first cast, can be seen walking alongside Nick in a raincoat, jeans, and a green backpack.

    The 53-year-old looked unrecognizable, sporting Hagrid’s signature long brown hair, scruffy beard, and multiple layers of clothing.

    Actors in Harry Potter costumes on set, capturing a behind-the-scenes moment from the popular movie series.

    Image credits: Splash News

    At one point, the pair paused outside what looked to be a bookstore before continuing on their way. Crew members could be seen in many pictures working hard to get the perfect shot, The Mirror reported on Monday (August 18).

    Fans had a lot to say about the newly released photos, with some reactions expressing more enthusiasm than others.

    “I know this is just a picture of a filming location, but it looks…not good,” one person said.

    “That actor isn’t Hagrid-y enough. He looks like he’s going to a costume party,” another netizen wrote.

    “Nhh that ain’t my Harry and Hagrid,” concluded a separate fan.

    The photos appear to show the scene in which Hagrid takes Harry to shop for school supplies in Diagon Alley


    Another Potterhead chimed in: “The kid’s clothes look like they fit. Harry’s clothes are supposed to be baggy and rolled over many times.”

    An additional fan praised the original films and argued there was “zero need” to retell Harry’s story. “Sooo why are they redoing everything? They got it right the first time.” Similarly, someone else wondered, “What’s the point of this show?”

    In contrast, others welcomed the series adaptation with open arms, giving the HBO version a thumbs-up.

    “Y’all need to calm down. You have no idea what the final version is going to look like. These pictures don’t have any editing or effects etc,” one fan interjected.

    According to a report by a Harry Potter fan page, Wizarding World Direct, the behind-the-scenes photos depict Nick Frost’s body double.

    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on new photos of Harry Potter actors and set sparking mixed reactions online.

    Image credits: kizerandbender

    Tweet criticizing new photos from Harry Potter actors and set with mixed reactions on the series' appearance and portrayal.

    Image credits: sofiyaos

    “Love the book accuracy. Harry’s clothes definitely looks like hand me downs from Dudley. Movies portrayed them a bit too clean and proper,” commented a separate fan.

    “I love how tiny Harry looks next to Hagrid,” said someone else. “He is absolutely perfect for the role.”

    “I for one think [Nick Frost] is the best cast actor of all of them. At least for the adults,” expressed another user.

    The series’ producers have insisted that staying true to the books was their top priority, noting that the original film franchise was forced to omit many details due to limited running time. 

    Nick Frost will portray Hagrid in the upcoming HBO adaptation

    Actor dressed as Hagrid in Harry Potter series costume with long hair and beard on set outdoors.

    Image credits: hbomax

    The first season of the HBO adaptation is expected to premiere in early 2027 and will reportedly consist of eight episodes.

    Speaking with the BBC, Dominic McLaughlin described playing Harry Potter as his “dream role.”

    “I was always a huge Harry Potter fan when I was younger. So I’m thrilled to be able to be doing it,” he said.

    Nick Frost reassured skeptics that he “was never going to try and be Robbie [Coltrane],” adding that he hopes to portray Hagrid as “funny and cheeky and scared and protective and childlike.”

    Tweet praising the actors and set of the Harry Potter series, highlighting the perfect casting of Harry and Hagrid.

    Image credits: missludgate92

    Tweet from a user discussing the unkempt appearance of an actor in deflated Harry Potter series photos.

    Image credits: khjamieson

    Alongside Dominic and Nick, Arabella Stanton stars as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.

    Following the cast announcement, several fans argued that the remake contradicted its stated goal of being a faithful adaptation of the books. One of the most debated casting decisions was Paapa Essiedu, a Black actor, as Professor Severus Snape.

    Critics considered it problematic, claiming that casting a Black actor in the role could introduce racial undertones to the scenes where Harry’s father bullies Snape, therefore adding an element that wasn’t present in JK Rowling’s books.

    Dominic McLaughlin is the new star who will step into the role of the Boy Who Lived

    Image credits: hbomax

    Young actor dressed as Harry Potter holding a clapperboard on the set, sparking new Harry Potter series reactions.

    Image credits: hbomax

    Others objected that it would be difficult to picture a traditionally attractive actor portraying the greasy-haired and somber Snape, fearing Paapa’s appearance might make the character seem more sympathetic than intended.

    Another controversy focused on John Lithgow, an American, portraying Professor Albus Dumbledore, since the Harry Potter films exclusively cast British actors in leading roles.

    The new photos divided fans, with many remaining skeptical and expressing nostalgia for the original franchise

    Image credits: Warner Bros.

    Calls for a boycott emerged after it was revealed that JK Rowling would serve as executive producer.

    Since 2018, the Harry Potter creator has been widely criticized for her attacks on trans people, a stance that has led Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, who played the original Golden Trio, to distance themselves from her in solidarity with the community.

    “Gonna be rooting for Voldemort on this one,” one user quipped

    Tweet discussing Harry Potter actor’s clothes seen as second hand from Dudley, sparking mixed reactions about the series set.

    Image credits: majdoub_ilyass

    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on Harry Potter actors wearing oversized clothes on set, sparking mixed reactions.

    Image credits: roussilvestre

    Tweet discussing Harry Potter movie costume accuracy, noting the clothes look worn and spark mixed reactions among fans.

    Image credits: infamoususer10

    Twitter user Leo Leroy.s shares an opinion comparing actors portraying Harry Potter in recent photos from the series set.

    Image credits: LeroyConcepts

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing new photos of the actors and set from the Harry Potter series.

    Image credits: RealVonBadguy

    Tweet discussing Harry Potter wearing Dudley's old shabby clothes, sparking mixed reactions among Harry Potter series fans.

    Image credits: ciri2019

    Tweet expressing mixed reactions about updated costumes worn by actors on the Harry Potter series set.

    Image credits: Gabebigdog

    Screenshot of a social media reply expressing excitement about new photos of Harry Potter actors and set, sparking mixed reactions.

    Image credits: JohnOliver75355

    Screenshot of a social media reply about Harry Potter series actors and set, showing mixed reactions and fan comments.

    Image credits: W14Ryan

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to new photos of the actors and set of the Harry Potter series sparking mixed reactions.

    Image credits: realShadabAlam

    Social media post reacting to new photos of actors and set from the Harry Potter series sparking mixed emotions.

    Image credits: _hetep_

    Twitter user Harry sharing a critical comment about deflated new photos of the actors and set from the Harry Potter series.

    Image credits: TheRedScare10

    Screenshot of a social media post reacting to new photos of actors and the set from the Harry Potter series.

    Image credits: Krksxxx

    Tweet screenshot showing user nick questioning the value of a show, sparking discussion around Harry Potter actors and set photos.

    Image credits: lovechazelle

    Twitter user sharing mixed reactions about new photos of the actors and set from the Harry Potter series.

    Image credits: Pageturner20

    Tweet criticizing the look of the actor playing Hagrid in new Harry Potter series photos sparking mixed reactions.

    Image credits: GiantCOCK_

    User comment on social media discussing actor’s appearance in new deflated Harry Potter photos.

    Image credits: whitezodiacjr

    Twitter reply criticizing new photos of Harry Potter actors and set, expressing mixed reactions with emojis and informal tone.

    Image credits: DzekTrbosek1

    Tweet showing user Saturn commenting on a Harry Potter character looking deflated, reflecting mixed reactions to new actor and set photos.

    Image credits: dantar84

    Tweet criticizing new photos of actors and set from Harry Potter series, sparking mixed reactions online.

    Image credits: WeIndians_

    Screenshot of a social media reply mentioning spirit Halloween costumes related to Harry Potter series actors and set.

    Image credits: xvicepresident

    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on the deflated Hagrid suit from new photos of the Harry Potter actors and set.

    Image credits: FuriousChef

    User Dezmond Oliver replies to Harry Potter fan account, questioning the need for a redo with a disappointed emoji.

    Image credits: dezmondOliver

    Tweet by Luca Guadagnegro sharing opinions on film remakes related to original Harry Potter series material.

    Image credits: LucaGuadagnegro

