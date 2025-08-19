“Deflated”: New Photos Of The Actors And Set Of The ‘Harry Potter’ Series Spark Mixed Reactions

ADVERTISEMENT

New photos from HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter series have been released, giving fans another look at the actors stepping into the roles of Harry and Hagrid amid ongoing controversy over the show’s casting choices.

Young actor Dominic McLaughlin was cast as the Boy Who Lived, while the beloved Hogwarts groundskeeper is played by Nick Frost.

Highlights New photos from HBO’s Harry Potter series show Dominic McLaughlin as Harry and Nick Frost as Hagrid.

Dominic McLaughlin, 11, is the same age Daniel Radcliffe was when first cast.

Nick Frost aims to play Hagrid as funny, cheeky, scared, and protective, not imitating Robbie Coltrane’s portrayal.

Both face high expectations, as millions of fans around the world still associate the roles with Daniel Radcliffe and the late Robbie Coltrane, who brought Harry and Hagrid to life in all eight Harry Potter films.

Recent photos shared online show Dominic and Nick filming a few scenes together in London. One of them appears to capture the moment when Hagrid picks up Harry from the Dursley’s residence and takes him to Diagon Alley to purchase his Hogwarts supplies, including his first wand.

RELATED:

New behind-the-scenes photos from the Harry Potter series adaptation have just been released

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Warner Bros.

Dominic, who is 11 years old, the same age Daniel Radcliffe was when first cast, can be seen walking alongside Nick in a raincoat, jeans, and a green backpack.

The 53-year-old looked unrecognizable, sporting Hagrid’s signature long brown hair, scruffy beard, and multiple layers of clothing.

Share icon

Image credits: Splash News

At one point, the pair paused outside what looked to be a bookstore before continuing on their way. Crew members could be seen in many pictures working hard to get the perfect shot, The Mirror reported on Monday (August 18).

Fans had a lot to say about the newly released photos, with some reactions expressing more enthusiasm than others.

“I know this is just a picture of a filming location, but it looks…not good,” one person said.

“That actor isn’t Hagrid-y enough. He looks like he’s going to a costume party,” another netizen wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nhh that ain’t my Harry and Hagrid,” concluded a separate fan.

The photos appear to show the scene in which Hagrid takes Harry to shop for school supplies in Diagon Alley

Harry and Hagrid have been spotted 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4q5KncyAFm — Daily Harry Potter (@TheDailyHPotter) August 18, 2025



Another Potterhead chimed in: “The kid’s clothes look like they fit. Harry’s clothes are supposed to be baggy and rolled over many times.”

An additional fan praised the original films and argued there was “zero need” to retell Harry’s story. “Sooo why are they redoing everything? They got it right the first time.” Similarly, someone else wondered, “What’s the point of this show?”

In contrast, others welcomed the series adaptation with open arms, giving the HBO version a thumbs-up.



“Y’all need to calm down. You have no idea what the final version is going to look like. These pictures don’t have any editing or effects etc,” one fan interjected.

According to a report by a Harry Potter fan page, Wizarding World Direct, the behind-the-scenes photos depict Nick Frost’s body double.

Share icon

Image credits: kizerandbender

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: sofiyaos

“Love the book accuracy. Harry’s clothes definitely looks like hand me downs from Dudley. Movies portrayed them a bit too clean and proper,” commented a separate fan.

“I love how tiny Harry looks next to Hagrid,” said someone else. “He is absolutely perfect for the role.”

“I for one think [Nick Frost] is the best cast actor of all of them. At least for the adults,” expressed another user.

The series’ producers have insisted that staying true to the books was their top priority, noting that the original film franchise was forced to omit many details due to limited running time.

Nick Frost will portray Hagrid in the upcoming HBO adaptation

Share icon

Image credits: hbomax

ADVERTISEMENT

The first season of the HBO adaptation is expected to premiere in early 2027 and will reportedly consist of eight episodes.

Speaking with the BBC, Dominic McLaughlin described playing Harry Potter as his “dream role.”

“I was always a huge Harry Potter fan when I was younger. So I’m thrilled to be able to be doing it,” he said.

Nick Frost reassured skeptics that he “was never going to try and be Robbie [Coltrane],” adding that he hopes to portray Hagrid as “funny and cheeky and scared and protective and childlike.”

Nick Frost’s double (Hagrid) and Dominic McLaughlin (Harry Potter) are spotted in Borough High Street, filming for the upcoming Harry Potter series on HBO Max 🎬 pic.twitter.com/xdkIi9id8f — Daily Harry Potter (@TheDailyHPotter) August 17, 2025

Share icon

Image credits: missludgate92

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: khjamieson

ADVERTISEMENT

Alongside Dominic and Nick, Arabella Stanton stars as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.

Following the cast announcement, several fans argued that the remake contradicted its stated goal of being a faithful adaptation of the books. One of the most debated casting decisions was Paapa Essiedu, a Black actor, as Professor Severus Snape.

Critics considered it problematic, claiming that casting a Black actor in the role could introduce racial undertones to the scenes where Harry’s father bullies Snape, therefore adding an element that wasn’t present in JK Rowling’s books.

Dominic McLaughlin is the new star who will step into the role of the Boy Who Lived

Share icon

Image credits: hbomax

Share icon

Image credits: hbomax

ADVERTISEMENT

Dominic McLaughlin talks for the first time about getting the role of HARRY POTTER in the HBO series! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/FwdgYW7C8q — Wizarding World Direct (@WW_Direct) August 18, 2025

ADVERTISEMENT



Others objected that it would be difficult to picture a traditionally attractive actor portraying the greasy-haired and somber Snape, fearing Paapa’s appearance might make the character seem more sympathetic than intended.

Another controversy focused on John Lithgow, an American, portraying Professor Albus Dumbledore, since the Harry Potter films exclusively cast British actors in leading roles.

The new photos divided fans, with many remaining skeptical and expressing nostalgia for the original franchise

Share icon

Image credits: Warner Bros.

Calls for a boycott emerged after it was revealed that JK Rowling would serve as executive producer.

Since 2018, the Harry Potter creator has been widely criticized for her attacks on trans people, a stance that has led Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, who played the original Golden Trio, to distance themselves from her in solidarity with the community.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Gonna be rooting for Voldemort on this one,” one user quipped

Share icon

Image credits: majdoub_ilyass

Share icon

Image credits: roussilvestre

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: infamoususer10

Share icon

Image credits: LeroyConcepts

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: RealVonBadguy

Share icon

Image credits: ciri2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Gabebigdog

Share icon

Image credits: JohnOliver75355

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: W14Ryan

Share icon

Image credits: realShadabAlam

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: _hetep_

Share icon

Image credits: TheRedScare10

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Krksxxx

Share icon

Image credits: lovechazelle

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Pageturner20

Share icon

Image credits: GiantCOCK_

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: whitezodiacjr

Share icon

Image credits: DzekTrbosek1

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: dantar84

Share icon

Image credits: WeIndians_

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: xvicepresident

Share icon

Image credits: FuriousChef

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: dezmondOliver

Share icon

Image credits: LucaGuadagnegro

ADVERTISEMENT